January-February 2009

The Promise of Wind Embracing America's Fastest-Growing Form of Renewable Energy
The U.S. now leads the world in wind energy production, with incredible resources left to tap over land and sea. And a growing wind industry brings with it high-paying jobs, improved national security and a major reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
The Big Push Answers from Wind Energy Advocate Greg Wetstone
Greg Wetstone, the senior director for government and public affairs at the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), talks about the need for incentives and a smarter grid.
Cooking with Coconut Oil
This tropical source of saturated fat is surprisingly healthy. Here's how to use it.
Netting a Solution Abandoned Fishing Nets are Turned to Energy
Derelict and wildlife-endangering fishing nets are being turned into energy.
How Green Is That … COFFEE?
Decoding the labels on your eco cup o" Joe.
Chicago's Green Plan
The windy city is staking its claim as the greenest city in the U.S.
Guitar Heroes
Guitar makers join forces to help protect the world's forests.
Activism: The Giving Gallery
A Los Angeles art gallery that’s equal parts environmental photography and philanthropy.
Down on the Farm Stay
Experience the country comforts of an independent working farm in Pennsylvania.
A Cleaner Carnival
New Orleans is working towards a less-messy Mardi Gras.
Investing in People
Microfinance offers investors the opportunity to make a difference, one small loan at a time.
INNOVATION: Purifying the Business of Selling Water
Element Four's WaterMill converts air into potable water.
Drill, Baby, Drill
While politicians argue over drilling in the Arctic and along the coasts, an "underground" energy movement—geothermal—is quietly taking shape.
Behind the Greens
Invasive species specialist Jennifer Forman Orth, Ph.D., talks about problem plants.
Winds of Change
Our new President brings a considered and comprehensive energy plan to the table.
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Reconsider all those electronic sources of night light, for health's sake.
Saved by the Sea
A memoir of the ocean, family, love, diving and disappearance.
Building Wind Communities
Spreading out wind power over small and midsized projects can bring a more stable energy supply and act as a launchpad for bigger applications.
Industry and Environmental Justice
Can a historic black neighborhood be preserved within a sea of industry?
Gridlock
A smarter grid is essential to true conservation, and some forward-thinking energy companies are rewiring the way to this future.
Plymouth Rocks the Movie Industry
Massachusetts will soon be able to boast the world's first entirely green movie studio.