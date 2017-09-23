January-February 2010

The Search for Autism’s Missing Piece Autism Research Slowly Turns Its Focus to Environmental Toxicity
The latest research looking at possible links between environmental toxins and autism is yielding surprising answers, but there is still much to learn…
A California Cluster
Studying pesticides and higher-than-average autism rates in the Central California Valley.
The Diet Doctor An Interview with Dr. Kenneth Bock
Dr. Kenneth Bock of the Rhinebeck Health Center in New York talks to E about why his diet-centered autism treatments work.
E Looks Back 20 Years
Top environmental topics, from E-The Environmental Magazine’s 20-year archive…
Digging Deep
In this, E’s 20th anniversary issue, we’re taking you back through our archives, to some of the hot-button topics we covered a decade or more ago: global warming, consumerism, overfishing, environmental racism, renewable energy, water pollution.
Anyone for Tennis?
Rebounces, an Arkansas-based company founded by tennis enthusiast Bill Dirst, has developed a method to give used tennis balls a second bounce.
Warming Up
The Shower Manager, Thermosoft radiant floors and EcoSmart designer fireplaces.
Can the Oceans Pass the Acid Test?
The oceans" acid problem.
Gator Saviors
Gator saviors in China.
Produce for the Poor
Produce for the poor.
Label Savvy
The latest eco-friendly fabrics are made from wood pulp, seaweed and corn.
Nature Dance
Nature Dance: The Tlatah Bocah Festival, an art festival in Magelang, Indonesia, is meant to harmonize nature and humanity. Child dancers wear natural materials like dry leaves, roots and banana stems in their performances as they dance to drive out ancient evils.
The Carbon in Concrete
Unlocking concrete's carbon-storing ability.
Shipped & Delivered
Shipped & Delivered: Discussing shipping container homes with Logical Homes founder Peter DeMaria.
Don't Doubt Sprouts
Sprouts offer an intense array of vitamins and minerals—and they're easy to grow at home.
New Way to Run
The barefoot shoe revolution is afoot.
Seal of Disapproval
Food grown in China bears the "USDA Organic" label. But how do we know it's really safe?
Running on Algae
Research in biofuels made from algae is finally taking off—and even the government's getting involved.
Nuclear Power and the Bottomless Bank
Congress and the Obama administration are on a course to provide the nation's nuclear industry an unprecedented financial package.
The Way of the Possum
A rare Australian tropical species—the white possum—can teach us a lot about the dangers of global warming.
Are the Games Really Green?
The Vancouver Winter Olympics are searching for sustainability, despite the necessary environmental impacts.
Designing the Future
Thanks to the breathtaking pace of development, many items that appeared to be science fiction at the beginning of this decade have become prototypes or commercial products.
California Greenin’ Green Gems Along the California Coast
Exploring the green side of California from San Diego to San Francisco.
How Green Is That App?
Six green apps for your iPhone.
The Price of Cheap
The steep environmental costs of our disposable, discount ways.