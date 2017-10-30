July-August 2007

Features

Nuking Food

Zapping food has never resonated with the American consumer, but a resurgent nuclear industry is pushing it as a way to combat food-borne illnesses.

Features

The Clean Energy Path

Given the potential of energy-efficiency gains and renewable technologies, including solar power, wind energy, biofuels and geothermal, will new nukes even be necessary?

Cover Story

A Nuclear Phoenix?

Nuclear advocates will be the first to tell you that their U.S. plants avoid the emission of almost 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually (worldwide, it’s two billion metric tons). Some prominent environmentalists say that nuclear power merits reconsideration, but others counter that it will never be a solution to global warming.

House Home

Cooling Off

Heating and cooling systems in the U.S. together account for 150 million tons of carbon dioxide pumped into the atmosphere each year. Discover more efficient ways of cooling your home this summer.

Your Health

Calling the Shots

Publicity about kids who react to shots, combined with mistrust of traditional medicine, has led to a backlash against childhood vaccines. If too many parents opt out, it could spawn a dangerous resurgence of disease.

Currents

Restoring The Prairie

In one of the most compelling environmental success stories of the past 30 years, the Midwest has experienced a prairie renaissance—the widespread restoration of prairies and related ecosystems to ecological health.

Unearthed

Mexico City’s Rising Amphibian Star

A conservation project in Mexico City is trying to transform an odd-looking salamander into a "spokes-animal" for a threatened habitat. The axolotl is in danger of extinction in its native environment, but an effort to revive a green space in the city may help to improve its prospects.

Unearthed

The Cougar Connection

Researchers who demonstrated the link between wolf reintroduction in Yellowstone and the park’s subsequent ecological upswing have set their sights on another top predator, the cougars of Utah’s Zion National Park.

Unearthed

Clean Energy Classes

The Oregon Institute of Technology offers a renewable energy systems program—the country’s first bachelor’s degree in the study of alternative fuels. And students are lining up.

Unearthed

Peter Garrett: Oil on Water

Australian politician Peter Garrett, the bald-headed singer from Down Under rock band Midnight Oil, is looking to morph a highly successful music career to a position as the country’s next environment minister.

Unearthed

A Crude Report

Prices rose sharply in the early days of the summer driving season. The national average for a gallon of regular grade gasoline on May 21 was $3.22, up 11 cents from the week before. The Center for American Progress report explains that these prices will restrict family vacations, send middle-income families digging deeper into their savings and keep consumers away from restaurants and shopping venues.

Unearthed

Chemical Car Seats

All car seats are not created equal. While parents fret over the toxins in plastic toys and teething rings they now have to consider what chemicals may be lurking in their car seat. The Michigan-based Ecology Center released a study in mid-May that looks at the hazards in more than 60 popular models of infant, convertible and child booster car seats.

Unearthed

Wildlife Refuges Get the Shaft

Despite a proposed $12 million funding increase by the Bush administration earlier this year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is still going to cut way back on services and operations at more than 500 national wildlife refuges across the country due to a mammoth $2.5 billion unfunded maintenance and operations backlog.

Unearthed

Poisoning Pets

E has consistently warned about dangerous ingredients in commercial pet foods. Now people are paying attention, following disclosures last March that at least 16 pets died from poisoned food containing highly suspect ingredients imported from China. Some 60 million pet food servings, sold under many different brand names, were recalled.

Currents

Opening The Cages

The majority of egg operations in the U.S. subject hens to stacked, battery cages, too small for them to even flap their wings. But consumer momentum is building for cage-free eggs, which offer a better life for hens, but one that’s still not as cruelty-free as organic operations.

Currents

Rough Terrain for Refugees

While international relief agencies struggle to protect people displaced by ware, drought and civil unrest, they often neglect the environmental devastation that follows in the world’s overcrowded refugee camps.

Currents

Water Worries

From inter-sex fish in the Potomac River to frog mutations in Wisconsin, federal officials are spending this summer studying the effects of pharmaceuticals such as pain killers and depression medicine on the environment, because the drugs have turned up in America’s drinking water.

E Word

Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

The notion that we might need nuclear energy to stave off global warming makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time. It is a self-fulfilling prophecy that began when Ronald Reagan took office in 1981 and promptly removed Jimmy Carter’s solar panels from the White House roof. It was not simply a symbolic act. Reagan also slashed alternative energy funding so deeply that it virtually put the solar industry out of business.