July-August 2007

Nuking Food
Zapping food has never resonated with the American consumer, but a resurgent nuclear industry is pushing it as a way to combat food-borne illnesses.
Living With Radiation
The after-effects of Three Mile Island and Chernobyl show that when it comes to radiation, there is no safe dose.
Nuclear Hydrogen: The Clean Byproduct
Some nuclear advocates are hoping the U.S. will eventually embrace a zero-emissions hydrogen energy economy. Strange as it may seem, nuclear strategists have plans to generate hydrogen from nuclear power.
No Nukes, Go Nukes: Two Views
Dr. Ken Schultz, registered nuclear engineer, trades opinions with nuclear opponent Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The Clean Energy Path
Given the potential of energy-efficiency gains and renewable technologies, including solar power, wind energy, biofuels and geothermal, will new nukes even be necessary?
A Nuclear Phoenix?
Nuclear advocates will be the first to tell you that their U.S. plants avoid the emission of almost 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually (worldwide, it’s two billion metric tons). Some prominent environmentalists say that nuclear power merits reconsideration, but others counter that it will never be a solution to global warming.
Cooling Off
Heating and cooling systems in the U.S. together account for 150 million tons of carbon dioxide pumped into the atmosphere each year. Discover more efficient ways of cooling your home this summer.
Kicking the White Stuff
Nature’s colorful palette of vegetables, fruits and whole grains packs the most nutritional punch.
Calling the Shots
Publicity about kids who react to shots, combined with mistrust of traditional medicine, has led to a backlash against childhood vaccines. If too many parents opt out, it could spawn a dangerous resurgence of disease.
Resources for Eco-Awareness and Action
Though the days of slathering on baby oil and baking to a crisp over a long summer day are history, the desire for that sun-kissed glow has remained. The organics world has carved out its own corner of the sunless tanning market, leaving consumers plenty of options for obtaining the most natural of fake tans.
Planet-Safe Picnics
With biodegradable plates, cups and cutlery, picknickers can enjoy eating outdoors without leaving a lasting reminder in the local landfill.
Where the Organic Flowers Grow Bed & Breakfasts Get Serious About the Environment
Bed & Breakfasts from Maine to California are touting their green features, from organic gardens and local menu ingredients, to compact fluorescent lights and solar power.
The Last Mile Donate Your Car (and Make a Green Group Happy)
Donate your old car to a worthy green group, and get a tax return and environmentally friendly recycling.
Restoring The Prairie
In one of the most compelling environmental success stories of the past 30 years, the Midwest has experienced a prairie renaissance—the widespread restoration of prairies and related ecosystems to ecological health.
Mexico City’s Rising Amphibian Star
A conservation project in Mexico City is trying to transform an odd-looking salamander into a "spokes-animal" for a threatened habitat. The axolotl is in danger of extinction in its native environment, but an effort to revive a green space in the city may help to improve its prospects.
The Cougar Connection
Researchers who demonstrated the link between wolf reintroduction in Yellowstone and the park’s subsequent ecological upswing have set their sights on another top predator, the cougars of Utah’s Zion National Park.
Clean Energy Classes
The Oregon Institute of Technology offers a renewable energy systems program—the country’s first bachelor’s degree in the study of alternative fuels. And students are lining up.
Peter Garrett: Oil on Water
Australian politician Peter Garrett, the bald-headed singer from Down Under rock band Midnight Oil, is looking to morph a highly successful music career to a position as the country’s next environment minister.
A Crude Report
Prices rose sharply in the early days of the summer driving season. The national average for a gallon of regular grade gasoline on May 21 was $3.22, up 11 cents from the week before. The Center for American Progress report explains that these prices will restrict family vacations, send middle-income families digging deeper into their savings and keep consumers away from restaurants and shopping venues.
Chemical Car Seats
All car seats are not created equal. While parents fret over the toxins in plastic toys and teething rings they now have to consider what chemicals may be lurking in their car seat. The Michigan-based Ecology Center released a study in mid-May that looks at the hazards in more than 60 popular models of infant, convertible and child booster car seats.
Wildlife Refuges Get the Shaft
Despite a proposed $12 million funding increase by the Bush administration earlier this year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is still going to cut way back on services and operations at more than 500 national wildlife refuges across the country due to a mammoth $2.5 billion unfunded maintenance and operations backlog.
Poisoning Pets
E has consistently warned about dangerous ingredients in commercial pet foods. Now people are paying attention, following disclosures last March that at least 16 pets died from poisoned food containing highly suspect ingredients imported from China. Some 60 million pet food servings, sold under many different brand names, were recalled.
Opening The Cages
The majority of egg operations in the U.S. subject hens to stacked, battery cages, too small for them to even flap their wings. But consumer momentum is building for cage-free eggs, which offer a better life for hens, but one that’s still not as cruelty-free as organic operations.
Rough Terrain for Refugees
While international relief agencies struggle to protect people displaced by ware, drought and civil unrest, they often neglect the environmental devastation that follows in the world’s overcrowded refugee camps.
Water Worries
From inter-sex fish in the Potomac River to frog mutations in Wisconsin, federal officials are spending this summer studying the effects of pharmaceuticals such as pain killers and depression medicine on the environment, because the drugs have turned up in America’s drinking water.
Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
The notion that we might need nuclear energy to stave off global warming makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time. It is a self-fulfilling prophecy that began when Ronald Reagan took office in 1981 and promptly removed Jimmy Carter’s solar panels from the White House roof. It was not simply a symbolic act. Reagan also slashed alternative energy funding so deeply that it virtually put the solar industry out of business.