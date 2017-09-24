July-August 2008

Your Health

Healing Headaches

We spend $1 billion a year on over-the-counter headache medications. But there are a host of drug-free remedies, from holistic healing, to acupuncture, biofeedback and chiropractic medicine that can provide more lasting relief.

Cover Story

The Meat of the Matter

The meat industry is an environmental monster—responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than worldwide transportation, gobbling up 26 percent of the Earth's land for grazing and releasing countless toxins—from nitrogen to antibiotics—into our water supplies.