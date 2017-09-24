July-August 2008

Where the Wild Things Are
Wild things grow all around us—like fiddlehead ferns, chickweed and dandelions—and they are delicious, nutritious and free for the taking.
Measles on the Rise
The number of measles cases in the U.S. has reached a six-year high.
Chemicals Gone Wild
Chemical pollutants have been found in peregrine falcons and freshwater eels.
Relearning to Recycle
Internet-based RecycleBank is transforming the way cities recycle.
Follow the Salesmen
Chevy dealer Chuck Frank and other auto industry insiders are fighting for stronger fuel efficiency standards.
The Reel Downfall of Reefs
Across the world, coral reefs are dying because of over-fishing.
Cover Up
Forget the sunblock and sunscreen debates—sun-protective clothing offers the ultimate protection from rays, and styles are growing.
Sorting Through Sadness
At the Steung Meanchey landfill in Cambodia, workers and children live among trash, scavenging for metal and plastics to escape crushing poverty.
Finding Grace in Dominica
The lush, tropical Jungle Bay Resort on Dominica offers a natural retreat of the highest order.
Plastic Industry Strikes Back
When the town of Fairfax, California decided to ban plastic bags, the plastics industry threatened to sue.
Making a Life
The Consumer Confidence Index and GNP measure the wrong things. Our health, our happiness, our connection to the natural world and our local community are far more important.
Tracking Your Footprint
With online carbon calculators, everyone from Rachael Ray to Dell computers is tracking their impact.
Movin On Up
Green condominium projects may be the most responsible housing on the market today.
Tuning in Slowly
Planet Green, and even cable news networks, are upping environmental TV coverage. But green is still considered "nerdy."
Conservation From Above
EcoFlight raises awareness of the mounting threats to western public lands by giving aerial tours of environmental hotspots.
Healing Headaches
We spend $1 billion a year on over-the-counter headache medications. But there are a host of drug-free remedies, from holistic healing, to acupuncture, biofeedback and chiropractic medicine that can provide more lasting relief.
The Cow in the Living Room
It is naive to think that the meat industry can be transformed into the scenic farms of old.
Dreams of Gold and Green
Olympic athletes like swimmer Aaron Peirsol and beach volleyball star Misty May-Treanor are standing up for environmental causes.
Think Before You Eat
Most Americans consume 200 pounds of meat a year without considering the environmental or health impacts.
Fixing the Animal Farms
An interview with Robert Martin, executive director of the Pew Commission on Industrial Farm Animal Production.
The Meat of the Matter
The meat industry is an environmental monster—responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than worldwide transportation, gobbling up 26 percent of the Earth's land for grazing and releasing countless toxins—from nitrogen to antibiotics—into our water supplies.
Waves of Change
Ireland is launching several wave power projects.