July-August 2009

Tiny Troubles How Nanoparticles Are Changing Everything From Our Sunscreen to Our Supplements
Nanoparticles, up to 100,000 times thinner than a human hair, are in everything from supplements, to socks, to energy drinks and teddy bears…
Unleashed Unpredictable Synthetic Organisms in the Wild
How synthetic biology could spell environmental disaster.
Conversations
A discussion with Canadian nanotech campaigner Pat Roy Mooney.
Nanobots Tiny Machines Could Be Hugely Efficient—Or Turn Us All Into "Grey Goo"
Miniscule machines offer big potential for designing surgical tools and destroying cancer cells—but could they run amok?
Regulating Nanotech Barely at the Starting Gate
In the rush to bring nanotechnology into the mainstream, the U.S. has all but abandoned regulating the risky science.
Green Dreamboats Finally Come of Age
There’s a rising tide of hybrid and solar watercrafts.
Riding the Rails
All aboard for a slow-paced family getaway.
Plug In to Savings
Smarter surge protectors, home heliostats and water-saving shower power.
Pickle Power
Pucker up for this season's smartest snack-food pick.
Flex Your Mortgage
Get more bang for your homebuying buck with an Energy Efficient Mortgage.
Harvesting Rain
Don't let a valuable resource run down the drain.
Obsessed with Health
Obsessed with Health: Orthorexia takes healthy eating to the extreme.
Live From New York
The first living building makes its debut.
Thinking Inside the Box
Winemakers tackle their carbon footprint—and make fine wine more portable, to boot.
SPIN in the City
SPIN, which stands for Small Plot Intensive relay farming, downsizes traditional organic farming methods and combines them with a franchise-like business formula.
Leilani Mnter, Race Car Driver
Leilani Munter on why "eco-friendly race car driver" isn't a contradiction in terms.
Slice of Life: Collecting Trash
Women in Cairo, Egypt, are making handicrafts from household waste.
Protecting Kids Health
The Kid-Safe Chemical Act finally calls for strict testing and regulation of chemicals before they leach into the marketplace.
Engaged Science
The Union of Concerned Scientists celebrates 40 years of bringing science from the lab to the laypeople.
Made in the shade
Solar Tree parking lots harness power while keeping cars cool.
How Green Is That… Laptop?
Learn about the latest in low-impact notebooks.
Eco-Enforcers
The proposed International Court for the Environment would be the world's supreme legal authority on environmental issues.
Size Matters
There is much we don’t know about how nanoparticles behave in our bodies and in the environment. Yet we’re using them all the time.