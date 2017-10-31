March-April 2007

Here Come the Cleaner, Greener Cars
Interest in cleaner and greener auto technology is exploding. From fuel cells to plug-in hybrids, the industry is showing more research and development zeal than at any time since the halcyon days of 1900, when gasoline, steam and electric vehicles (EVs) were competing in the marketplace.
Driving Clean Fast and Furious on Alternative Fuel
One of the most common questions about alternative energy vehicles is, "How do they drive?" The reality is that most carmakers try as much as possible to make their experimental vehicles "transparent" to the driver, erasing any indication of the exotic or unusual.
The Shocking Electric Car Debate
Did General Motors intentionally sabotage sales of its electric EV-1? That’s the contention of Chris Paine’s popular 2006 film Who Killed the Electric Car?
Have Prius, Will Travel
Ever wondered how a Toyota Prius ended up as Larry David’s vehicle of choice on Curb Your Enthusiasm? Read on and his very environmentally involved wife Laurie will explain it all to you.
Here Come the Hybrids
Not all hybrids are created equal. They range fro the very clean, very green Toyota Prius to the big, luxurious and only mildly fuel efficient Lexus RX-400h. Here’s a guide.
Real-Time Fuel Economy
Window-sticker fuel economy is almost always hopelessly optimistic. If the sticker says 30 mpg on the highway, expect 25 when headed down a mountain with a tailwind. But now the information is being updated for more realistic results.
Local is the New Organic The Growing Movement to know your Farmer and your Food
Most produce people eat, organic or not, travels thousands of miles to reach the shelves of their local supermarket. The journey exacts a huge toll on the environment as refrigerated tractor-trailers packed with green tomatoes and bananas crisscross the country, burning diesel and spewing pollution and greenhouse gas. The solution: eat locally grown food.
Street Beets Urban Farmers Get Hip to Growing
Across the U.S., an urban agriculture movement is flowering as a growing number of people become more interested in the process of growing their own food. Urban farms and gardens are taking root in areas where previously only concrete and asphalt thrived.
Hummer and Hummerer
I cannot understand how anyone who has felt the sting of high gas prices, idled on crowded interstates and watched news reports about global warming, oil shortages and rising asthma levels can drive anything but a fuel-efficient, low-emission vehicle.
A Thinking Man’s Farm A review of Best Person Rural: Essays of a Some-time Farmer by David R. Godine
Usually, all one really asks of a book is that it transports them somewhere. In the case of Noel Perrin and his book, Best Person Rural: Essays of a Some-time Farmer, (David R. Godine, $24.95) that “somewhere” is his 85-acre farm in Thetford Cen-ter, Vermont. That sounds like a lot of space, but the essays […]
Resources for Eco-Awareness and Action
EARTH DAY, EVERY DAY Karma Coaching Cards, BABY’S GOT STYLE Kee-Ka, HOLD THE PETROLEUM Moon Valley Organics, GROOVE IS IN THE ART Love Eco, DYE ANOTHER WAY Tints of Nature.
Carpet Highs and Whoas Are You Walking on 120 Chemicals?
A typical carpet contains 120 different chemicals, including such carcinogens as formaldehyde, toluene, xylene & benzene.
Magical Australia Child-Friendly Adventure Down Under
I was raised by a hippie dad who instilled a love of the great outdoors, but my 11-year-old daughter proudly declares she hates mud, swamps and forests. This called for something drastic: I bought tickets to the land Down Under. Australia had changed my life, why not hers?
Sun Shines Solar Provides Clean Energy and Creates Jobs
The rise of solar energy as a viable technology contributing to a clean electricity future is exciting enough, but equally compelling is the industry’s ability to create well-paying, life-enhancing jobs.
With a Little Help Co-Gardening = Community Harvest
Growing a garden, however, not to mention learning to prepare the food one grows, can be a daunting proposition. Enter co-gardening, the act of gardening with friends, family and neighbors. Co-gardeners plan, till, plant, weed, water and even cook together. Like urban community gardeners, they share garden space, and like Community Sponsored Agriculture (CSAs), they share produce.
Some Crust The E Magazine Frozen Organic Pizza Bake-Off
A whole host of companies are now offering pizzas with all-natural and organic ingredients. So following in the wake of our road test of frozen organic lasagna, E decided to stack up the frozen pizzas. Do all-natural ingredients really make a frozen pizza taste homemade?
Protecting the Prostate Get Off the Couch And Eat Your Vegetables
New and better information is coming to light every day about ways to prevent prostate cancer, which struck an estimated 234,460 American men in 2006. An estimated 27,350 die of it each year, according to American Cancer Society estimates. Since doctors are getting better at catching it early, fewer men are dying of prostate cancer.
Congress Going Solar?
The 109th Congress passed legislation extending the federal solar tax energy credits through 2008 . The current bill extends a 30 percent tax credit for the purchase of a residential solar water heater, photovoltaic equipment or a fuel cell. Businesses can get a 30 percent credit for fuel-cell power plants, solar energy and fiber-optics.
Global Warming Votes
With the popularity of An Inconvenient Truth and the news that 2006 was one of the warmest years on record, climate change is likely to be one of the major issues in the 2008 presidential debates <a href="http://www.emagazine.com/view/?3257">(see "Warm Planet, Cool Ideas," feature, July/August 2006).</a>
Trash Talking
Each year, we humans generate 20 to 50 million tons of electronic "e-waste," containing such toxic chemicals as lead, mercury and cadmium as consumers toss out their quickly outdated cell phones, computers and televisions in favor of more high-tech models <a href="http://www.emagazine.com/view/?3172">(see "How to Recycle Practically Anything," feature, May/June 2006).</a>
Vancouver’s Middle-class Protest
On Easter Monday of 2006, 20 people grabbed their camping gear and left the comfort of their homes to erect a tent city at Eagleridge Bluffs, a scenic area in West Vancouver, British Columbia. They were protesting the state government’s plan to build a four-lane highway through the Bluffs that would destroy rare and sensitive ecosystems and would decimate portions of a popular hiking trail.
Getting Rich on Public Land
The National Park Service (NPS), looking for new dollars to support its research and conservation initiatives, has proposed "bioprospecting" for a fee. Environmental groups have joined together in opposition, claiming that bioprospecting undermines the mission of the national parks.
The Holy Grail
With financial assistance from the Canadian government and Petro Canada, cellulosic ethanol (the next step from corn-based ethanol) has made the leap from lab bench to demonstration plant. Iogen had progressed far beyond the test tube and Bunsen burner stage.
The Rewilded West
Dreaming of traveling to Africa to see lions and elephants in the wild? Wait a few years, and you might be able to save yourself the international plane fare. A group of ecologists and conservationists hopes to "rewild" North America by introducing camels, elephants, cheetahs and other big animals to the Great Plains.
The Ecology of Genocide
Ripples of calamity from Darfur are reverberating across the border into Chad. With more than 200,000 refugees living in camps there and 90,000 East Chadians now displaced by increased violence, mass displacement has wreaked havoc on the already-fragile ecosystem.
The Menace of Mold
Iris Harden knew that something in her Harlem, Georgia house was making her sick. "I wasn’t educated. I didn’t know it was mold," she says. "All I knew was that something in that house was doing it to me." She had a good idea of the cause after environmental testing found elevated levels of mold spores in her kitchen and bedroom. Her discomfort, headaches and a burning sensation around her eyes became so acute that she had to move out of the house.
Japan’s Elusive Mountain Cat
To find one of the world’s rarest felines, first fly into Tokyo. You’re still a long bus ride, two more flights and a turbulent ferry jaunt from reaching the only spot in the world—a far-flung island in southern Japan’s Yaeyama group—where an observer can spot a wild yamaneko, or mountain cat.
A Watershed Year for Green Homes
There’s no doubt 2006 has been a great year for green building—at least in terms of PR.