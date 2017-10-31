March-April 2007

Cover Story

Here Come the Cleaner, Greener Cars

Interest in cleaner and greener auto technology is exploding. From fuel cells to plug-in hybrids, the industry is showing more research and development zeal than at any time since the halcyon days of 1900, when gasoline, steam and electric vehicles (EVs) were competing in the marketplace.

Features

Have Prius, Will Travel

Ever wondered how a Toyota Prius ended up as Larry David’s vehicle of choice on Curb Your Enthusiasm? Read on and his very environmentally involved wife Laurie will explain it all to you.

Features

Here Come the Hybrids

Not all hybrids are created equal. They range fro the very clean, very green Toyota Prius to the big, luxurious and only mildly fuel efficient Lexus RX-400h. Here’s a guide.

Features

Real-Time Fuel Economy

Window-sticker fuel economy is almost always hopelessly optimistic. If the sticker says 30 mpg on the highway, expect 25 when headed down a mountain with a tailwind. But now the information is being updated for more realistic results.

Features

Street Beets Urban Farmers Get Hip to Growing

Across the U.S., an urban agriculture movement is flowering as a growing number of people become more interested in the process of growing their own food. Urban farms and gardens are taking root in areas where previously only concrete and asphalt thrived.

E Word

Hummer and Hummerer

I cannot understand how anyone who has felt the sting of high gas prices, idled on crowded interstates and watched news reports about global warming, oil shortages and rising asthma levels can drive anything but a fuel-efficient, low-emission vehicle.

House Home

With a Little Help Co-Gardening = Community Harvest

Growing a garden, however, not to mention learning to prepare the food one grows, can be a daunting proposition. Enter co-gardening, the act of gardening with friends, family and neighbors. Co-gardeners plan, till, plant, weed, water and even cook together. Like urban community gardeners, they share garden space, and like Community Sponsored Agriculture (CSAs), they share produce.

Unearthed

Congress Going Solar?

The 109th Congress passed legislation extending the federal solar tax energy credits through 2008 . The current bill extends a 30 percent tax credit for the purchase of a residential solar water heater, photovoltaic equipment or a fuel cell. Businesses can get a 30 percent credit for fuel-cell power plants, solar energy and fiber-optics.

Unearthed

Global Warming Votes

With the popularity of An Inconvenient Truth and the news that 2006 was one of the warmest years on record, climate change is likely to be one of the major issues in the 2008 presidential debates <a href="http://www.emagazine.com/view/?3257">(see "Warm Planet, Cool Ideas," feature, July/August 2006).</a>

Unearthed

Trash Talking

Each year, we humans generate 20 to 50 million tons of electronic "e-waste," containing such toxic chemicals as lead, mercury and cadmium as consumers toss out their quickly outdated cell phones, computers and televisions in favor of more high-tech models <a href="http://www.emagazine.com/view/?3172">(see "How to Recycle Practically Anything," feature, May/June 2006).</a>

Unearthed

Vancouver’s Middle-class Protest

On Easter Monday of 2006, 20 people grabbed their camping gear and left the comfort of their homes to erect a tent city at Eagleridge Bluffs, a scenic area in West Vancouver, British Columbia. They were protesting the state government’s plan to build a four-lane highway through the Bluffs that would destroy rare and sensitive ecosystems and would decimate portions of a popular hiking trail.

Currents

Getting Rich on Public Land

The National Park Service (NPS), looking for new dollars to support its research and conservation initiatives, has proposed "bioprospecting" for a fee. Environmental groups have joined together in opposition, claiming that bioprospecting undermines the mission of the national parks.

Currents

The Holy Grail

With financial assistance from the Canadian government and Petro Canada, cellulosic ethanol (the next step from corn-based ethanol) has made the leap from lab bench to demonstration plant. Iogen had progressed far beyond the test tube and Bunsen burner stage.

Currents

The Rewilded West

Dreaming of traveling to Africa to see lions and elephants in the wild? Wait a few years, and you might be able to save yourself the international plane fare. A group of ecologists and conservationists hopes to "rewild" North America by introducing camels, elephants, cheetahs and other big animals to the Great Plains.

Currents

The Ecology of Genocide

Ripples of calamity from Darfur are reverberating across the border into Chad. With more than 200,000 refugees living in camps there and 90,000 East Chadians now displaced by increased violence, mass displacement has wreaked havoc on the already-fragile ecosystem.

Unearthed

The Menace of Mold

Iris Harden knew that something in her Harlem, Georgia house was making her sick. "I wasn’t educated. I didn’t know it was mold," she says. "All I knew was that something in that house was doing it to me." She had a good idea of the cause after environmental testing found elevated levels of mold spores in her kitchen and bedroom. Her discomfort, headaches and a burning sensation around her eyes became so acute that she had to move out of the house.

Unearthed

Japan’s Elusive Mountain Cat

To find one of the world’s rarest felines, first fly into Tokyo. You’re still a long bus ride, two more flights and a turbulent ferry jaunt from reaching the only spot in the world—a far-flung island in southern Japan’s Yaeyama group—where an observer can spot a wild yamaneko, or mountain cat.