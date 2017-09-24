The New Super Foods
The organics market is jumping into the power foods game with antioxidant-rich Goji berries, yerba mate drinks and hemp protein products.
Lost in the Amazon
Sleeping on a little boat, eating fresh acai and listening to locals is all part of the "community-based tourism" offered by Project Baggage in the Brazilian Amazon.
Happy Feet: The Green Revolution in Kids Shoes
Companies are developing the first wave of kids’ eco-shoes, from major retailers like Patagonia and Timberland to smaller online retail outlets specializing in vegan shoes.
Our Mutual Friends
Major fund managers are adding green funds to their prospectuses, raising the stakes for the true green pioneers.
A Leafy Retreat
Living in the trees is no longer just a childhood dream—organizations like Forever Young Treehouses and Out "n" About Outfitters make it possible to build a treehouse that's designed with adults in mind.
Before They're Ready
The age of puberty is falling, and researchers are looking at more sedentary lifestyles and more exposure to toxins, to understand why.
The Green Nitty Gritty
Students create their own sustainable solutions.
Big Ideas
Going With the Flow
Colleges have a big thirst, and they're just beginning to get serious about saving water.
Sustainability on the Menu
On-campus organic gardens, local food in the cafeterias and composting initiatives.
CLEANER, GREENER U.
Today's environmentally aware students are organizing effectively, passing campus climate initiatives, fighting Big Coal and putting legislators on notice.
The Slaughter Continues
Animal activists have fought hard to eliminate horse slaughter in the U.S. (see "The Killing Floor," feature, May/June 2006). Under H.R. 2744, funding was removed for U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) inspectors at slaughterhouses. The Bush USDA countered by allowing inspectors to be paid with private funds. But state laws were later passed banning remaining slaughterhouses in Texas and Illinois.
The Plug-ins Are Coming
The Detroit Auto Show last January confirmed that plug-in hybrids (with extended all-electric range up to about 40 miles) will soon be on American roads (see "The Hot Hybrids," Consumer News, November/December 2005). The biggest news was that Toyota confirmed it will have a commercial plug-in hybrid on the road by 2010, a date that coincides with General Motors" already announced target. Felix Kramer, founder of the California Cars Initiative, called Toyota's announcement "stunning and very welcome." The Japanese automaker has early versions of its plug-in, based on the existing Prius, under test at two California universities.
Green Olympic Dreams
China is giving itself a green makeover for the 2008 Summer Olympics to be held in Beijing (see "Through the Smoke," Currents, May/June 2004). The Olympic organizing committee and American agencies are working closely with the International Center for Sustainable Development to integrate zero net emissions, community sustainability planning and green buildings into Olympic construction plans.
Curing Congestion
As cities like London and Stockholm have shown, congestion pricing works—but New Yorkers are putting up a fierce fight to Mayor Michael Bloomberg's congestion pricing plan.
Burning Down the House (and Trees)
As the Forest Service digs deeper into its own pockets to fight forest fires, it's had to cut into critical programs including habitat restoration and invasive species control.
Debunking Desalination
Desalination has been touted as an affordable clean water fix. But costs to convert salt or brackish water to fresh remain too high to provide the drinking and irrigation water the world needs.
Iceland's Abundance of Energy
Iceland has made huge strides in geothermal energy and hydroelectric power. They're adding hydrogen vehicles and fuel cell boats, but some locals say that more hydroelectric plants will mar the frigid landscape.
Artificial Turf Wars
While artificial turf playing fields are considered a good, green alternative to grass, some groups have declared a moratorium until it's known whether they can leach harmful chemicals when exposed to sun and rain.
The ABC's of Unrelenting Waste
Americans are recycling less aluminum cans than ever, wasting some 650,000 tons a year as a result of changing market conditions and consumer whims.
Great Lakes Invaders
Foreign freighters on the Great Lakes are bringing unwanted cargo—invasive species that are wreaking havoc on fisheries, boats and ports.
The High Cost of Coal-to-Liquids
Some believe that the solution to America's energy crisis lies in the mountainous scraps left behind by mining companies. Green groups say this "clean coal" technology is anything but.
Green U
I wasn't nearly as enlightened on environmental issues as today's college students seem to be.