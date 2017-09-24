The Detroit Auto Show last January confirmed that plug-in hybrids (with extended all-electric range up to about 40 miles) will soon be on American roads (see "The Hot Hybrids," Consumer News, November/December 2005). The biggest news was that Toyota confirmed it will have a commercial plug-in hybrid on the road by 2010, a date that coincides with General Motors" already announced target. Felix Kramer, founder of the California Cars Initiative, called Toyota's announcement "stunning and very welcome." The Japanese automaker has early versions of its plug-in, based on the existing Prius, under test at two California universities.