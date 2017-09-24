Unearthed

The Slaughter Continues

Animal activists have fought hard to eliminate horse slaughter in the U.S. (see "The Killing Floor," feature, May/June 2006). Under H.R. 2744, funding was removed for U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) inspectors at slaughterhouses. The Bush USDA countered by allowing inspectors to be paid with private funds. But state laws were later passed banning remaining slaughterhouses in Texas and Illinois.

The Plug-ins Are Coming

The Detroit Auto Show last January confirmed that plug-in hybrids (with extended all-electric range up to about 40 miles) will soon be on American roads (see "The Hot Hybrids," Consumer News, November/December 2005). The biggest news was that Toyota confirmed it will have a commercial plug-in hybrid on the road by 2010, a date that coincides with General Motors" already announced target. Felix Kramer, founder of the California Cars Initiative, called Toyota's announcement "stunning and very welcome." The Japanese automaker has early versions of its plug-in, based on the existing Prius, under test at two California universities.

Green Olympic Dreams

China is giving itself a green makeover for the 2008 Summer Olympics to be held in Beijing (see "Through the Smoke," Currents, May/June 2004). The Olympic organizing committee and American agencies are working closely with the International Center for Sustainable Development to integrate zero net emissions, community sustainability planning and green buildings into Olympic construction plans.