March-April 2010

Economics and Energy Expert Paul W. MacAvoy
Paul W. MacAvoy, economics and energy expert.
The Forgotten River
Forgotten River: Heavy pollution—including raw sewage—along the more than eight-mile stretch of Washington, D.C.'s Anacostia River has led city officials, residents and environmental groups to embark on a massive cleanup campaign.
The Sticky Truth
Not all natural sugar alternatives are created equal.
Personal Treasures
From sustainable lip smackers, to healthy hemp products, to plush dolls, recycled journals, Aveda candles and Liquid Sunshine. In the book aisle: A great green tips book and a coming-of-age eco-hero.
Where's the Shark Love?
Sympathy for the sharks.
Climate Change: A Glacier Gone
Bolivia's missing glacier.
From Clunkers to Couture
The hottest handbags designed from discarded car parts.
Trim, Flush, Relax
Cleaner trimming with the Lehr eco-trimmer; smarter flushing with Perfect Flush; and the sleek and modern furniture designs of Machine 87.
Saying No to GMO's
Saying No to genetically modified organisms (GMO"s)
The Eco-Schoolhouse That Could
An eco-schoolhouse in Missouri.
Investing in Community
A truly diversified portfolio is about more than money.
How Green Is That Umbrella?
Welcome April showers with these recycled rain-repelling options.
Going Gray
Using gray water in the home—and yard—to cure your water wastefulness.
Under Water
The number whose very lives rest on international water policies is staggering: 1.4 billion people worldwide lack access to clean drinking water; 2.6 billion lack access to sanitation.
Caution: Radiation
Medical screenings have become ubiquitous—but there's a danger that comes with all that excess radiation.
Going the Distance
An interview with Kevin Wall, CEO of Live Earth, the eco-consciousness-raising concert that's joining forces with Dow for the worldwide Dow Live Earth Run for Water on April 18.
Reversing the Flow
Earth Day celebrates it's 40th anniversary this year and is throwing its weight behind worldwide water projects. And water-related actions are growing—getting U.S. citizens to care, and contribute.
Lords of Water Finding Our Way Out of the World's Water Crisis
Last year’s World Water Forum, held in Istanbul, Turkey, was supposed to help ensure water security around the globe. Instead, it underscored the plight of developing countries whose people have so little control over their own freshwater supplies and are at the mercy of global water policies.
Bird Brains
An excerpt from Jonathan Balcombe's Second Nature: The Inner Lives of Animals, shows that bird brains are more developed than we thought.
The Drill's About to Drop
The rock formation known as the Marcellus Shale in New York and other states is set to be drilled for oil shale—a process that would result in millions of gallons of toxic wastewater as well as widespread habitat damage.
Arsenic and Old Studies
Arsenic remains a component of chicken feed, and is fed to 70% of U.S. broiler chickens. But the toxic residues left behind in chicken waste may be the biggest public health concern.
The Green Building Battles
Eco-friendly building is on the rise—and forest certification labels are engaged in ugly legal battles to gain coveted qualification.
A Trip Through the Tundra
Canoeing in Canada's Barrenlands.