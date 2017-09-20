March-April 2010

Unearthed

The Forgotten River

Forgotten River: Heavy pollution—including raw sewage—along the more than eight-mile stretch of Washington, D.C.'s Anacostia River has led city officials, residents and environmental groups to embark on a massive cleanup campaign.

E Word

Under Water

The number whose very lives rest on international water policies is staggering: 1.4 billion people worldwide lack access to clean drinking water; 2.6 billion lack access to sanitation.

Features

Reversing the Flow

Earth Day celebrates it's 40th anniversary this year and is throwing its weight behind worldwide water projects. And water-related actions are growing—getting U.S. citizens to care, and contribute.

Omega Institute : Being Fearless : October 13-16, 2017