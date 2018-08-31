How to Recycle Practically Anything
These days, no matter where you live, you can recycle a wide range of discards—aseptic juice packages, printer cartridges, ordinary batteries, iPods, PDAs, and even cell phones.
The High-Stakes Battle Over Horse Slaughter
The fight over America’s three remaining horse slaughterhouses has developed into back-and-forth, high-stakes brinksmanship, featuring name calling, Congressional action, outraged city halls and last-minute judicial rulings. Although public opinion and the organized might of the animal welfare and animal rights communities oppose them, the plants—two in Texas, one in Illinois—were still open for business at presstime.
Belly and Soul
These days, I’ve found love in the bounty of the seasons. Fresh corn snapped from the stalk
dark baby kale, nipped by winter frosts
raspberries in the morning sun, plucked right from the vine…new potatoes, freshly unearthed, coddled with a bit of butter
snow peas so pale in the early spring light they break your heart.
Messing with God’s Creation
Replacing dire warnings about fire and brimstone after death with a call for immediate action on global warming right here and now, 85 evangelical leaders proclaimed, "This is God’s world, and any damage that we do to God’s world is an offense against God himself." It was a jolt from President Bush’s own "base."
Resources for eco-awareness and action
Looking for a fun way to get someone started on the path to greater environmental responsibility? Get them Go GreenGift, an eco-starter kit that makes change easy for people by supplying them with household items to conserve energy, organic foods and natural body-care products.
Pests or Pets? The Battle to Save Monk Parakeets Heats Up
The marshlands on the Connecticut coast are alive with
parakeets? Yes, green monk parakeets from South America have found there way to more than a dozen states, and in some places they’ve run afoul of utility power lines.
Surfing the Green Wave Eco-minded ISPs and Web Hosts Take to the Internet
Even if you have shunned the big, pricey Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in favor of a discounted competitor, you may not realize that you can have low prices and a greener Internet experience.
Social Engineering
During summer break, many college students spend their free time working at fast food joints or hanging out with friends. But University of Texas student Amanda Cuellar spent last summer doing much-needed development work in Mexico, working with Engineers for a Sustainable World (ESW).
At the Ocean’s Edge
The late spring and early fall "off season" are lovely times to visit Cape Cod, whether you stay at a large hotel, a bed and breakfast, or one of the many (but pricey) rental properties.
Hostel Territories
Backpackers take note: New developments in eco-hostelling are providing rucksack-toting travelers with environmentally friendly alternatives to the typical budget flophouse. The Minneapolis EcoHostel opened last year as a comfy guesthouse in the heart of Minnesota’s Twin Cities.
Planning for a Better World Green Financial Advisors Help Point the Way
While financial advisors have been around about as long as money itself, a new breed of so-called “green”practitioners is focusing on helping clients grow their personal nest eggs while contributing to the achievement of larger social and environmental goals.
Candid Camera
The lure of catching wildlife on camera may save Texas Hill Country ranchers" way of life, not to mention disappearing open spaces. Instead of shooting deer with a rifle, people are paying money for a chance at shooting wildlife on film.
At Home in My Dome Learning from a Unique Structure
I knew my future husband, Mike, a passionate environmentalist, was different the first time I saw the giant, black plastic-covered pillbox he called home. It was a passive solar geodesic dome home in the early stages of construction.
Watching WhalesAnd Poop
From November to April, hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to whale-watching excursions in the Hawai`ian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Few of these visitors realize that their boats are dumping sewage directly into the sanctuary.
Don’t Pan-ic!
Tried-and-true alternatives to non-stick Teflon cookware—along with a little skillfully applied oil or butter to facilitate clean up—might go a long way toward easing the conscience of the cook in your house.
The Killing Floor
Horse slaughter plants in Texas and Illinois killed 88,000 horses last year. The future for this lucrative export business remains uncertain, however, as a high-stakes battle over the future of the three remaining plants plays out in courtrooms and the Congress.
Dental Damage
Mercury is a known hazardous pollutant and toxin, yet typical "silver" amalgam dental fillings are about half mercury (see "Got Mercury," cover story, May/June 2002). Citing statistics from a recently released Zogby poll, Michael Bender of the Mercury Policy Project argues, "Given that more than 75 percent of Americans don’t know that mercury is the […]
Predators Protect the Forest
Scientists continue to investigate the role of predatory carnivores as an indispensable element in the "green world hypothesis." The basic idea is that predators "protect" plants by controlling the population of herbivores like deer or elk, and by creating a climate of fear, which prevents these herd animals from staying in any one place too […]
BIRD FLU MARCHES ON
More and more animal diseases are "jumping" the species barrier to infect human beings, and the avian influenza strain H5N1 is no exception (see "Connecting the Dots," cover story, November/December 2004). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since 2003, 170 people have contracted avian influenza H5N1, 90 of whom have died.
Power to the Pedicabs
Pedal-powered "pedicabs" are pollution free and a positive alternative to regular taxicabs for short-distance urban travel, but they aren’t always welcomed with open arms.
How Clean, How Green?
All the hype about New Zealand being clean and green
is it exaggerated? New Zealand is touted internationally as one of the most breathtaking places to visit and a conservation leader. But the truth, say the country’s environmental leaders, is that it could be doing more.
Grass to Gas
Although traditional corn-based ethanol has a loyal constituency in farm states, support for bio-ethanol, also known as cellulosic ethanol, is growing.
Horsesenselessness
When you hear horse enthusiasts, racers and breeders arguing that slaughter is a better option than other "disposal" methods for when their equine charges are old and tired, it becomes evident that the horse trade is yet another human enterprise driven by profits and with no good answer for what to do when its "product" has outlived its usefulness.