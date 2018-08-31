Features

The High-Stakes Battle Over Horse Slaughter

The fight over America’s three remaining horse slaughterhouses has developed into back-and-forth, high-stakes brinksmanship, featuring name calling, Congressional action, outraged city halls and last-minute judicial rulings. Although public opinion and the organized might of the animal welfare and animal rights communities oppose them, the plants—two in Texas, one in Illinois—were still open for business at presstime.

Eating Right

Belly and Soul

These days, I’ve found love in the bounty of the seasons. Fresh corn snapped from the stalk
dark baby kale, nipped by winter frosts
raspberries in the morning sun, plucked right from the vine…new potatoes, freshly unearthed, coddled with a bit of butter
snow peas so pale in the early spring light they break your heart.

Currents

Messing with God’s Creation

Replacing dire warnings about fire and brimstone after death with a call for immediate action on global warming right here and now, 85 evangelical leaders proclaimed, "This is God’s world, and any damage that we do to God’s world is an offense against God himself." It was a jolt from President Bush’s own "base."

Unearthed

Social Engineering

During summer break, many college students spend their free time working at fast food joints or hanging out with friends. But University of Texas student Amanda Cuellar spent last summer doing much-needed development work in Mexico, working with Engineers for a Sustainable World (ESW).

Going Green

At the Ocean’s Edge

The late spring and early fall "off season" are lovely times to visit Cape Cod, whether you stay at a large hotel, a bed and breakfast, or one of the many (but pricey) rental properties.

Unearthed

Hostel Territories

Backpackers take note: New developments in eco-hostelling are providing rucksack-toting travelers with environmentally friendly alternatives to the typical budget flophouse. The Minneapolis EcoHostel opened last year as a comfy guesthouse in the heart of Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

Unearthed

Candid Camera

The lure of catching wildlife on camera may save Texas Hill Country ranchers" way of life, not to mention disappearing open spaces. Instead of shooting deer with a rifle, people are paying money for a chance at shooting wildlife on film.

Unearthed

Watching WhalesAnd Poop

From November to April, hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to whale-watching excursions in the Hawai`ian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Few of these visitors realize that their boats are dumping sewage directly into the sanctuary.

Your Health

Don’t Pan-ic!

Tried-and-true alternatives to non-stick Teflon cookware—along with a little skillfully applied oil or butter to facilitate clean up—might go a long way toward easing the conscience of the cook in your house.

Features

The Killing Floor

Horse slaughter plants in Texas and Illinois killed 88,000 horses last year. The future for this lucrative export business remains uncertain, however, as a high-stakes battle over the future of the three remaining plants plays out in courtrooms and the Congress.

Unearthed

Dental Damage

Mercury is a known hazardous pollutant and toxin, yet typical "silver" amalgam dental fillings are about half mercury (see "Got Mercury," cover story, May/June 2002). Citing statistics from a recently released Zogby poll, Michael Bender of the Mercury Policy Project argues, "Given that more than 75 percent of Americans don’t know that mercury is the […]

Unearthed

Predators Protect the Forest

Scientists continue to investigate the role of predatory carnivores as an indispensable element in the "green world hypothesis." The basic idea is that predators "protect" plants by controlling the population of herbivores like deer or elk, and by creating a climate of fear, which prevents these herd animals from staying in any one place too […]

Unearthed

BIRD FLU MARCHES ON

More and more animal diseases are "jumping" the species barrier to infect human beings, and the avian influenza strain H5N1 is no exception (see "Connecting the Dots," cover story, November/December 2004). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since 2003, 170 people have contracted avian influenza H5N1, 90 of whom have died.

Currents

How Clean, How Green?

All the hype about New Zealand being clean and green
is it exaggerated? New Zealand is touted internationally as one of the most breathtaking places to visit and a conservation leader. But the truth, say the country’s environmental leaders, is that it could be doing more.

E Word

Horsesenselessness

When you hear horse enthusiasts, racers and breeders arguing that slaughter is a better option than other "disposal" methods for when their equine charges are old and tired, it becomes evident that the horse trade is yet another human enterprise driven by profits and with no good answer for what to do when its "product" has outlived its usefulness.