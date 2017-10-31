May-June 2007

Cover Story

Natural Baby, Toxic World

Raising a natural baby in a chemical world is not so easy. For eco-conscious moms and dads, life is full of choices on everything from diapers and baby food to crib mattresses and parenting styles. In trying to steer a child’s development in a healthier direction, some parents have learned to trust their instincts.

Features

The Battle to Ban Toxic Toys

Phthalates are found in everything from cosmetics to IV bags to children’s toys, and environmentalists and environmentally minded legislators are beginning to worry about long-term exposure to the chemical compounds.

Features

The Big Push

Environmental groups are pushing for reform legislation around farming, chemical exposure, clean water, national wildlife refuges, endangered species and many other issues.

Features

The Can-Do Congress?

The Republican old guard is gone, and with new Democratic majorities in both houses, there’s finally hope for serious legislation on energy and climate. But many hurdles remain—and do the pending bills go far enough?

House Home

Wet and Wild

A growing number of homeowners are realizing they can use water’s natural energy to cut down on greenhouse gases. Microhydro for the home may be an ideal option for those who want to generate their own electricity.

Your Health

The Fast Track

Advocates believe fasting gives the body a necessary break from digesting food, a healthy cleansing, allowing it to heal. But health experts caution that it’s a form of starvation that could overload the kidneys and liver with toxins.

Unearthed

States Rights on Wildlife

Grizly Bear© GETTY IMAGES When it comes to environmental issues, the Bush Administration is known for being friendly to the concept of "states" rights." In practice, that phrase has meant western states have been able to make their own policy—including drilling for oil and grazing cattle on public land (see "Seeking Sanctuary," features, March/April 2003). […]

Unearthed

New York Loves Ethanol

It looks like upstate New York will be a launching pad for alternative energy in the U.S. (see <a href="http://www.emagazine.com/view/?3613">"The Holy Grail," Currents, March/April 2007). </a> Five traditional ethanol plants are underway in the state, and a demonstration cellulosic ethanol plant is being built near Rochester. That 15,000 square-foot cellulosic ethanol facility will convert New York State’s agricultural and forestry resources, including wood chips, paper sludge and switchgrass, to 500,000 gallons a year of biomass ethanol. It will be the first facility of its kind in the U.S., and only the second in the world (the other is in Canada). Mascoma Corporation is leading the project with support from the state government in Albany, including a $14.8 million grant. It received another $39 million from venture capital firms and is hoping to bank on President Bush’s State of the Union pledge to increase U.S. biofuel use from five billion to 35 billion gallons by 2017.

Currents

Big is Beautiful Utility-Grade Solar is Becoming Practical

In the struggling industrial city of Brockton, Massachusetts, city officials have opened a tiny utility-scale solar electricity plant on the four-acre site of an abandoned gas plant. The rows of solar photovoltaic panels began generating an average of 425 kilowatts to the grid in September 2006, turning a vacant lot of capped coal-tar residues into the largest utility-scale solar PV facility in the U.S.

Currents

Defending Great Places Sonoran Desert at the Forefront of Geotourism

Several innovative programs have been launched to find a balance between the bulldozer of growth and preserving environmental and cultural treasures in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the border between southern Arizona and northwestern Mexico. “Geotourism” is the new catch phrase which involves protecting the environment while honoring local people and their customs.

Unearthed

S.O.S.: Polluting Boat Ahead

With more than 17 million recreational boats trolling U.S. waterways, the more efficient four-stroke boat engines may still pose an environmental problem. The only solution, say environmental advocates, are solar and electric powered boats.