May-June 2007

Natural Baby, Toxic World
Raising a natural baby in a chemical world is not so easy. For eco-conscious moms and dads, life is full of choices on everything from diapers and baby food to crib mattresses and parenting styles. In trying to steer a child’s development in a healthier direction, some parents have learned to trust their instincts.
The Battle to Ban Toxic Toys
Phthalates are found in everything from cosmetics to IV bags to children’s toys, and environmentalists and environmentally minded legislators are beginning to worry about long-term exposure to the chemical compounds.
The Big Push
Environmental groups are pushing for reform legislation around farming, chemical exposure, clean water, national wildlife refuges, endangered species and many other issues.
The Can-Do Congress?
The Republican old guard is gone, and with new Democratic majorities in both houses, there’s finally hope for serious legislation on energy and climate. But many hurdles remain—and do the pending bills go far enough?
Empowered Shopping Tips from the Green Side of the Aisle
Grocery shopping in greener pastures saves the environment from an onslaught of pesticides, hormones and other pollutants. Using simple strategies, you can make sure to reduce your footprint the next time you purchase food.
Florida, Naturally The Unspoiled Beauty Beyond Disney's Borders
There are still many ways to immerse yourself in unspoiled beauty in Florida, and there are many people working hard to preserve what’s left of this lush paradise.
A Basket of Choice Exchange Traded Funds Give Green Investors New Options
Green investors used to have two choices: invest in responsible mutual funds or buy individual equities. Lately, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have emerged as a new, important place for green investors to park their money.
Wet and Wild
A growing number of homeowners are realizing they can use water’s natural energy to cut down on greenhouse gases. Microhydro for the home may be an ideal option for those who want to generate their own electricity.
The Fast Track
Advocates believe fasting gives the body a necessary break from digesting food, a healthy cleansing, allowing it to heal. But health experts caution that it’s a form of starvation that could overload the kidneys and liver with toxins.
States Rights on Wildlife
Grizly Bear© GETTY IMAGES When it comes to environmental issues, the Bush Administration is known for being friendly to the concept of "states" rights." In practice, that phrase has meant western states have been able to make their own policy—including drilling for oil and grazing cattle on public land (see "Seeking Sanctuary," features, March/April 2003). […]
New York Loves Ethanol
It looks like upstate New York will be a launching pad for alternative energy in the U.S. (see <a href="http://www.emagazine.com/view/?3613">"The Holy Grail," Currents, March/April 2007). </a> Five traditional ethanol plants are underway in the state, and a demonstration cellulosic ethanol plant is being built near Rochester. That 15,000 square-foot cellulosic ethanol facility will convert New York State’s agricultural and forestry resources, including wood chips, paper sludge and switchgrass, to 500,000 gallons a year of biomass ethanol. It will be the first facility of its kind in the U.S., and only the second in the world (the other is in Canada). Mascoma Corporation is leading the project with support from the state government in Albany, including a $14.8 million grant. It received another $39 million from venture capital firms and is hoping to bank on President Bush’s State of the Union pledge to increase U.S. biofuel use from five billion to 35 billion gallons by 2017.
Dupont’s Not Sticking With PFOA DuPont will voluntarily phase out PFOA in Teflon
A year after voluntarily agreeing with the EPA to reduce the use of PFOA in the production of Teflon, DuPont recently announced that it would phase out its production.
The Silent Epidemic Climate Change Extends the Range of Forest-Killing Beetles
Grand Lake, in the Colorado Rockies, lies in the path of an assault on forests across much of the western U.S. and Canada. As a result of drought, warmer temperatures and an abundance of mature growth, the trees that carpet the slopes over millions of acres are falling victim to unprecedented levels of infestation by the mountain pine beetle.
Big is Beautiful Utility-Grade Solar is Becoming Practical
In the struggling industrial city of Brockton, Massachusetts, city officials have opened a tiny utility-scale solar electricity plant on the four-acre site of an abandoned gas plant. The rows of solar photovoltaic panels began generating an average of 425 kilowatts to the grid in September 2006, turning a vacant lot of capped coal-tar residues into the largest utility-scale solar PV facility in the U.S.
Defending Great Places Sonoran Desert at the Forefront of Geotourism
Several innovative programs have been launched to find a balance between the bulldozer of growth and preserving environmental and cultural treasures in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the border between southern Arizona and northwestern Mexico. “Geotourism” is the new catch phrase which involves protecting the environment while honoring local people and their customs.
Real Men Don’t Eat Turtle Eggs To Fight Turtle Poaching, Campaigners Hit Below the Belt
In Baja alone, an estimated 35,000 turtles die in the hands of poachers annually, speared, harvested with long gillnets or caught by hand…
S.O.S.: Polluting Boat Ahead
With more than 17 million recreational boats trolling U.S. waterways, the more efficient four-stroke boat engines may still pose an environmental problem. The only solution, say environmental advocates, are solar and electric powered boats.
For Haitian Artisans, Recycling Is Survival
Haitian craftspeople are turning the country’s rampant garbage into vibrant art—making delicate metal sculptures from oil drums and floral pins from white plastic jugs.
Saving the Spanish Caves
Cave dwellers in Southern Spain are organizing to save their neighborhood from destruction as police conduct raids and fill the structures with dirt.
Coral reefs are dying at an unprecedented rate, due in large part to a brightly colored predatory invader called the crown of thorns starfish.
Consider the Children
Children are our most vulnerable citizens, and they deserve our protection.