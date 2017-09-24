May-June 2008

Features

High Water Marks

Online calculators are the latest thing in eco-land: a quick way to gauge one's wasteful footprint against the consumption level of other Americans.

Features

Selling Tap Water

he concept was simple, but the scope huge: charge New York City diners a dollar for their glasses of tap water during one week (dubbed "World Water Week") and give that money to UNICEF to help provide access to clean drinking water around the world.

Features

Destination America

Our immigration debate misses the point: It's not about race, but the sheer number of new Americans. Sprawl, the loss of open space, challenges to water resources, all these are aggravated by the million new arrivals who become legal permanent residents each year.

Currents

Glossed Over

The High Cost of Pretty Nails: Researchers are only beginning to study the long-term effects of toxic chemicals on nail salon workers, 95 percent of whom are female, and more than 40 percent of whom are of Asian ethnicity.