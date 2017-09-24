May-June 2008

Spilt Milk
With all the new alternative milk products on the market—including soy milk, hemp milk and nut milk—some have decided that the straight-from-the-cow stuff is still the best.
Wide Open Spaces
Traveling green through Wisconsin and Minnesota with stops at the starkly beautiful Apostle Islands, local farms and green bed and breakfasts.
A Female Focus
Socially responsible mutual funds let investors pick the issues that matter most: like investing in women-led companies.
Raising the New Roof
There are many ways to green a roof, not all of which involve planting a garden overhead.
Something in the Air
The upcoming Beijing Olympics have brought concerns over air quality to light—and athletes in cities across the U.S. have their own smog issues to deal with. Fortunately, there are some precautions everyone can take.
High Water Marks
Online calculators are the latest thing in eco-land: a quick way to gauge one's wasteful footprint against the consumption level of other Americans.
Selling Tap Water
he concept was simple, but the scope huge: charge New York City diners a dollar for their glasses of tap water during one week (dubbed "World Water Week") and give that money to UNICEF to help provide access to clean drinking water around the world.
Bottled Water Backlash
Call it reverse snob appeal. These days, it's the tap water enthusiasts, concerned about the growing mountains of plastic waste, who get to act self-righteous.
IMMIGRATION: Two Views
Population-Environment Balance's David Durham vs. Population Connection's John Seager
Destination America
Our immigration debate misses the point: It's not about race, but the sheer number of new Americans. Sprawl, the loss of open space, challenges to water resources, all these are aggravated by the million new arrivals who become legal permanent residents each year.
Perfecting the PC
What's hogging energy under the computer's hood, and how new models and new habits can help consumers save.
Greening the Capitol
From a cafeteria full of organic food, to extensive composting facilities, a switch from coal to natural gas and energy-efficient bulbs in the Capitol dome, the House of Representatives is taking a green stand.
Israel's Big Green Future
Eco-Conscious in Israel: With a shortage of freshwater and other resources, Israeli farmers and researchers have gone innovative: recycling wastewater, restoring coral reefs and building weather-resistant structures.
The Drugs in Drinking Water Shocker
Drugs in the Water: Pharmaceuticals are in the drinking water. Again.
A Village Protests
Alaska's Climate Lawsuit: An Alaskan village files the first official global warming lawsuit against fossil fuel companies.
Chemical Connections
Toxic Toys: Chemicals in babies" products, including BPA and phthalates are drawing new scrutiny and concerns.
Glossed Over
The High Cost of Pretty Nails: Researchers are only beginning to study the long-term effects of toxic chemicals on nail salon workers, 95 percent of whom are female, and more than 40 percent of whom are of Asian ethnicity.
Who Owns the Tides?
An alternative energy rush is quietly sweeping the nation's backwaters. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is handing out preliminary permits to pursue a hot new form of "hydrokinetic" energy.
Wave Power
Proposals for wave energy exploration are exploding from the Pacific coast to a small Alaskan village, but there's little thought given to the long-term environmental consequences.
Recycled Recordings:
New York-based Green Owl Records and other music labels and studios are raising money for green causes, using recycled materials and creating zero-impact CDs.
Burned-Out Bulbs
Mercury in CFLs: CFLs are a better choice for the environment, but the mercury they contain can leach into topsoil and groundwater if they're not disposed of properly.
Digital TV's Toxic Takeover
The Big TV Turnover: Next year, the country's broadcasting system will complete the digital transition, leaving a lot of toxic TV sets in its wake.
Berkeley's Solar Boost
Berkeley's Great Solar Deal: Thanks to an innovative city initiative, property owners in Berkeley, California will be able to spread the cost of going solar over 20 years.
Time to Clear the Air on Immigration
Blaming immigration for our environmental problems amounts to charging the batter who made the last out with losing the whole game.