May-June 2009

Faux Meat Faceoff
Veggie burgers and dogs get put to the taste test.
Do-Over Sporting Goods
Recycling resources for your fun-and-games gear.
A Climb to Remember: Slow travelers take to the trees.
Top 5 Going Green Money Savers
A few easy ways to lighten the energy load and lower your bills this summer.
Cool Pools
Enjoy your pool more for less this swimming season.
Healthy Aging
How to grow older more gracefully—naturally.
Little Boxes
Turning around the big home trend—and a few who are taking small living to the extreme.
Keeping Score
The numbers behind the green initiatives in football, baseball and basketball.
Spaceman on Planet Earth
Former Red Sox pitcher and baseball's first environmentalist, Bill "Spaceman" Lee, speaks out.
Dropping the Ball
The new Yankee Stadium sits on 22 acres of former Bronx parkland. Developers cut most of the neighborhood's trees in favor of more luxury boxes and parking spaces.
Fields of Green
Stadiums across the country are engaged in some healthy green competition, from adding solar panels to getting serious about recycling.
For the Love of the Scrub
The effort's on to save Florida's ancient Lake Wales Ridge.
Keeping Bikes on the Road
Biking must be made easier and safer if the U.S. hopes to go from a nation of recreational to commuter cyclists.
Buses Head for the Border
Retired school buses provide developing countries a transportation solution—and a whole lot of pollution.
INNOVATION
A Shocking Discovery: Eel cells are providing scientists a model for naturally recharging medical-implant batteries.
Counting the Tides of Trash
Volunteers with the International Coastal Cleanup recovered more than six million pounds of trash in 2007.© Ocean Conservancy Ocean Conservancy is marking its 24th International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) on September 19, 2009, to encourage the greening of the world's oceans and coasts—and calculating the many tons of trash collected in the process. Born out of […]
How Green Is That Music Festival?
Learn which summer gatherings provide more harmonies, less harm.
The Great Idling Crackdown
New York City is enforcing another tough smoking ban—this time for trucks.
Behind the Greens
Carolina Plantation Rice owner Campbell Coxe on farmers as the original conservationists.
The House that Ruth Didn't Build: There's a movement afoot for reducing one's home size, but not everyone's eager to give up their excesses—including the New York Yankees.
Goat Power
Fire-prevention on four hooves, or an ecological menace?
Eating Mercury
Common snack-food products with high fructose corn syrup revealed to contain mercury
so where's the uproar?