May-June 2009

Unearthed

Counting the Tides of Trash

Volunteers with the International Coastal Cleanup recovered more than six million pounds of trash in 2007.© Ocean Conservancy Ocean Conservancy is marking its 24th International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) on September 19, 2009, to encourage the greening of the world's oceans and coasts—and calculating the many tons of trash collected in the process. Born out of […]