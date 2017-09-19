May-June 2010

The New Environmental Activists Despite Apathy and Climate Skepticism, a New Grassroots Environmental Movement Is On the Rise
Despite Apathy and Climate Skepticism, a New Grassroots Environmental Movement Is On the Rise Across the United States and beyond…
Don’t Mess with Grandma Michigan Farmer and Grandmother Lynn Henning Wins the Goldman Prize for Challenging Dirty Feed Lots
Michigan farmer & grandmother Lynn Henning talks about how she challenged dirty feedlots in her state & won the prestigious Goldman Prize in the process.
Lessons from Swine Flu The Once-Looming Public Health Threat Has Receded...But We're Still Understanding Our Role in Such Outbreaks
The scare surrounding the H1N1 “swine flu” virus is mostly gone, but the circumstances that led to the pandemic are more worrisome than ever.
Ali Howard, River Activist Swimming the 380-mile Skeena River in Canada in the hopes of saving it.
A young chef named Ali Howard, concerned about the dangers facing the Skeena River in British Columbia, swam the river’s entire 380-mile length…
Waste: The Slimming of the Bottles
Bottled water is no solution, but at least the bottles weigh less.
Planting New Home Ideas
Ditch the cartons with soil blockers; ventilate small spaces with a Whisper wall fan and re-imagine copper in kitchen sinks.
The Great Ladybug Mystery Where Have All the Ladybugs Gone?
Until the mid-1980s, North America’s native nine-spotted ladybug, Coccinella novemnotata, ranged across North America. Then they vanished…
Kicking the Coffee Habit Going Caffeine-Free with Grain-Based Beverages
Postum may be gone, but there are a slew of other tasty grain-based drinks on the market for a caffeine-free cuppa.
Shades of Green E's Top Picks for Eco Sunglasses
From the trendy to the practical, today’s eco sunglasses can accommodate any style.
Music: Green Notes Lilith Fair is back, and more eco-conscious than ever
Lilith Fair is back, and more eco-conscious than ever.
Know Thy Garden Natural Ways to Keep Your Garden Weed- and Pest-Free
No natural pest- and weed-prevention methods are perfect (although flame weeders sure look fun). But keeping your garden healthy is the place to start.
How Green Is That…Sunscreen?
Ratings from the Environmental Working Group help us sort through top sunscreen picks.
Follow the Green Model Launching a Ready-Made Green Business
There’s no need to risk it all as a green entrepreneur, as companies across the country can set you up with everything from direct-selling to franchises…
Into the Wilds Slowing Down Time on the San Juan Islands
The San Juan Islands offer endless places for outdoor exploration, provided you prefer the slow life.
The Other Heat Pump Gas Absorption Heat Pumps Make Sense in Cool Climates—Can They Cool Homes Efficiently, Too?
Geothermal heat pumps are all the rage, but gas absorption heat pumps don't require all that pricey drilling, and can even cool effectively.
Vermont’s Green Front The Green Mountain State Is Having Trouble Living Up to Its Image
The Green Mountain State has worked hard to maintain its rural, land-loving image, but policies protecting the environment have been slow to follow.
Carbon Cowboys By Storing Carbon in the Soil, Ranch Owners can Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Rangeland ecosystems cover one-third of the land area in the U.S. and hold enormous potential for sequestering global warming-causing carbon emissions.
The Shrunken Sea The Aral Sea Is Disappearing—and With It, the Identity of a Nation
The disappearance of the Aral Sea in central Asia may be an indicator for the future of climate change—and its political repercussions.
Backing Bidder 70
Today’s environmentalists feel the urgency of climate change & all it implies & they’re convinced that lobbying Congress isn’t going to solve the crisis.