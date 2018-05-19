November-December 2006

Popping Corks: Is There a Screw-Top Wine in Your Future?
For hundreds of years, cork has been the gold standard for "stopping" wine. But now plastic stoppers and screw tops are challenging the tradition, and the benefits are causing even prestigious vintners and snooty wine reviewers to change their attitude from dismissal to acceptance.
They Taste Like Grapes and Earth
Organic wines are hot, according to Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher, wine columnists for The Wall Street Journal. "They’re attracting unprecedented attention both from consumers and from today’s more skilled winemakers," says Gaiter.
Shaking the Baby Tree
No one told Salamatou Adamou about the "birth dearth." A midwife and widow, she had already given birth to 12 children by the age of 37. "I am exhausted," she said as she struggled through labor with child number 13. Her large family is not all that unusual in drought-stricken Niger, a country where widespread poverty combines with strict patriarchy, early marriages, a lack of health care access and educational opportunities for women, sanctioned polygamy and adherence to fundamentalist Islamic tenets on procreation to produce the highest birth rate in the world, eight children for every woman.
The U.S.: A Population-Environment Imbalance
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation with significant population growth, and a new report sees those burgeoning numbers as a factor in our unparalleled impact on the environment.
The Planet’s Lopsided Growth
In mid-2005, women around the world had an average of 2.7 children, according to the Population Reference Bureau. That seven-tenths of a percentage point above replacement level may not seem like a lot, but it is contributing to a dramatic population expansion, from 6.4 to 9.2 billion, between now and 2050.
Organic Grapes, Organic Wine: The Harvest is Bountiful, but the Labeling Controversy is Still Fermenting
Organic wine is here to stay thanks to several pioneering American wineries incorporating local produce and green packaging.
New Hope for Horses
Last September, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 263 to 146 to pass H.R. 503, which bans the slaughter of horses for human consumption (see "The Last Roundup," cover story, May/June 2006). The Senate will now consider its version of the bill, S. 1915.
Cups au Courant
Conscious consumers can pride themselves on pushing the global coffee market in a more eco-friendly direction (see "Grounds for Change," cover story, November/December 2005), but what about the disposable cup industry? According to the Food Service and Packaging Institute, Americans use and throw out nearly 44 billion disposable cups for hot beverages each year.
Clean Cars: The Next Generation
It’s been a momentous year for cleaner vehicles (see "Getting There: A Guide to Planet-Friendly Cars," Consumer News, July/August 2004). DaimlerChrysler rolled out the first plug-in hybrid, albeit as a test vehicle, and announced it would soon import the fuel-sipping Smart city car. Several more manufacturers, including Ford, added new hybrids to their fleets. And the race to bring a fuel-cell car to market is getting hotter, as Honda and General Motors unveiled the latest versions of their hydrogen prototypes.
Smart Growth
With a population expected to swell by two million in 25 years, the Washington, DC metro region is under tremendous pressure. Already facing a daily onslaught of cars, the region is girding for a huge increase in traffic. In response, two of the oldest DC suburbs, Silver Spring, Maryland and Arlington, Virginia, are trying to find an antidote to sprawl—or perhaps simply to recreate an older sense of neighborhood.
New Zealand’s Mainland Islands
Islands often serve an important role in protecting and preserving species because of their isolation and lack of predators. But some species aren’t suited to the offshore ecosystem, and some countries don’t have the islands to devote to conservation efforts. New Zealand has decided to import the benefits of offshore island habitats inland by creating "mainland islands," typically surrounded by large predator-resistant fences. Despite early success, the effort is meeting some scepticism and resistance.
Gaviotas by the Glass
The residents of the remote, rural eco-village of Las Gaviotas, Colombia (population around 200) and their international allies are marketing their pure water to Americans through a grassroots network of mostly volunteers. Despite the cross-continental transportation and plastic bottles required, they expect the project not only to have a neutral or negative "footprint," but also to support the growth and duplication of this model community and the ambitious reforestation project that supports it.
Semana del 29/10/2006
<B><U>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> ¿Podría ser afectada negativamente nuestra salud por todas las frecuencias de radio de los fonos móviles y sus torres, los buscapersonas y sistemas Internet, y otros usos de frecuencia radial y radiación de microondas?</B>
<B><U>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> Recién oí la expresión "secuestro de carbono" en relación al cambio climático. ¿De qué se trata y cómo podría ayudar a detener el calentamiento global?</B>
Week of 10/29/2006
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> What kinds of home improvements could I do that would make my house healthier and more environmentally friendly?</B><BR><BR><B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> What do you think of those "waste to energy" plants used by cities to generate power? </B>
Learning from Green Roofs
The rooftop at St. Simon Stock Catholic School on East 182nd Street in the Bronx, New York is a lone patch of green in the quilt of gray, beige and black that stretches across the southeast Bronx. Six inches of a patented, lightweight growing medium called Gaia Soil covers 3,500 square feet, divided into plots for both elementary and graduate school research. The roof hosts 20 native species: delicate columbine flowers, milkweed that attracts migrating Monarch butterflies, tomato and cucumber plants, and black-eyed susans, favored by bumblebees.
National Green Groups Funding Gubernatorial Races
For the first time, national environmental groups are looking beyond federal politics and allocating a portion of their campaign financing to state elections in California, New York and elsewhere. The Sierra Club is spending a third of its $4 million campaign budget on state races. The League of Conservation Voters is chipping in 10 percent of its $7 million political war chest to state contests as well.
Developing Countries Host World’s Worst-Polluted Places
Last week, the New York-based Blacksmith Group, a nonprofit dedicated to solving pollution problems in the developing world, released the results of a recent study of the world’s most polluted places. According to the group, sites in Russia, India, Peru, Zambia, China and the Dominican Republic topped the list of locations that qualify as ecological nightmares. Most of the problem areas lack strong environmental laws and suffer from unchecked development and/or resource extraction.
Bioneers: Dazzled by the Eco Star Constellation
With its back-to-the-future curves and swoops, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin, California Civic Center feels like the perfect venue for hosting the annual Bioneers conference. A sprawling complex of streamlined colonnades, perfectly round auditoriums and sky-blue roofs, Wright’s design manages to come off as at once strikingly futuristic and—now decades old—comfortably familiar. The center is a fine example of wild creativity meeting stolid pragmatism, which seems very much the point of the Bioneers" gathering of eco-visionaries from around the world.
Week of 10/22/2006
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> Could our health be negatively affected by all the radio frequencies being bandied about by cell phones and cell phone towers, wireless pagers and Internet systems, and other uses of radio frequency and microwave radiation?</B>
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> I recently heard the term "carbon sequestration" in relation to climate change. What is it and how can it help stave off global warming?</B>
Blown Away in Australia
Like the beleaguered Cape Wind Project in Nantucket Sound, wind farms in Australia have faced opposition from communities that do not want their views disrupted by wind turbines. In 2004, Wind Power Pty Ltd landed government approval to build a 52-turbine wind farm in the rural area of Bald Hills, but then the locals protested, writing more than 1,500 letters to the planning board. So the governing party decided to kill the project and put the blame on an endangered local parrot.
Renewable Hydrogen Goes Maine-stream
Although it is the lightest element on the planet, liberating hydrogen from its molecular bonds can be a dirty process. However, a $250,000 demonstration project recently unveiled in Maine may be the bridge that leads to a clean hydrogen future.
The Climate at Yale
According to Yale University’s Climate Initiative, this Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut produced greenhouse gas emissions of 285,000 metric tons in 2002, more than 30 developing nations. Most of those emissions come from power plants, purchased power and on-campus buildings. But things are looking up. Last year, Yale President Richard Levin announced the university’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent below its 1990 levels by 2020.
Long Healthy Lives in Dominica
Dominica is now becoming known for something else than a long-ago visit by Christopher Columbus. The "nature isle" is now synonymous with longevity. At 29 miles long and 16 miles wide, with a population of 70,000, Dominica boasts 20 centenarians, and has the second-highest longevity in the western hemisphere (second only to Canada).
Semana del 22/10/2006
<U><B>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> ¿En qué consisten los así llamados "intercambios por naturaleza" y cómo funcionan?</B>
<B><U>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> Mi abuela era muy buena para la fabricación de "enlatados" caseros, y esto ha despertado mi interés en el asunto. ¿Dónde puedo aprender acerca de los beneficios para mi salud y el ambiente? </B>
Conservationists Discouraged by Madagascar’s Coral Damage
A group of conservationists undertaking an underwater survey of coral reefs along Madagascar’s southwestern coast reported last week finding massive damage from coral bleaching caused by rising sea temperatures–most likely due to global warming.
Target Taken To Task for PVC
The nonprofit Center for Health, Environment and Justice (CHEJ) kicked off a new campaign last week to bring public pressure to bear on Target retail stores. The aim is to convince the company to phase out a wide range of products made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC). CHEJ, a leading advocate for environmental justice and consumer health, labels PVC as "the poison plastic" because its production, use and disposal can lead to the release of chemicals linked to cancer, birth defects and other human health maladies.
Blue Notes
We call it planet earth but it’s really planet ocean. Seventy one percent of the surface and 97 percent of the livable habitat of our amazing spherical space pool is saltwater. It’s the crucible of life and source of delight for so many of us. We all gain much from the ocean including transportation, recreation, trade, energy, protein, medicine and a sense of awe and wonder at being part of something so much larger than ourselves. We feel a natural connection to the sea. We all come from saltwater, both on an individual and evolutionary basis. Our bodies are 71 percent saltwater just like our planet. Our blood is salty as the sea. That may explain why I’ve always found it easier to sleep by the shore. The beat of the waves is like our mother’s heartbeat.
What Birth Dearth?
The "birth dearth" notion currently being peddled by neoconservative Ben Wattenberg, and gladly bought and re-sold by the media, is just another gnat in need of swatting by people of conscience.
Week of 10/15/2006
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> What are so-called "debt-for-nature swaps" and how do they work?</B>
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> My grandmother was a home canner, and I’m interested in getting involved myself. Where do I learn about the benefits to my health and to the environment?</B>
Semana del 15/10/2006
<B><U>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> ¿Hay riesgos ambientales y de salud en el uso de esmaltes de uña?</B>
<B><U>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> Acabo de leer un informe que señala que el pesticida DDT, prohibido ya hace muchos años, está siendo usado en Mozambique para combatir el paludismo. La malaria mata, pero no es el retorno del DDT aún más peligroso?</B>
Week of 10/8/2006
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> Are there any environmental or human health risks to using nail polish?</B>
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> I read a disturbing report recently that the long-banned pesticide, DDT, was being used in Mozambique to combat malaria. Malaria is a killer, but isn’t a return to DDT even scarier?</B>
Clean Tech
I was lucky enough to be invited to Melody Haller’s Antenna Group Salon at New York City’s famed "21" Club on September 20. The dinner was held in conjunction with the Cleantech Venture Forum, a networking opportunity for small technology companies seeking investors that started the next day. The forums are attended by technology CEOs, venture capitalists and journalists.
White House Joins International Call for Ban on Deep Sea Trawling
Following an international plea by a coalition of 60 environmental groups concerned about the health of marine ecosystems, the Bush administration last week joined dozens of other countries in calling on the United Nations to institute an international moratorium on unregulated high seas bottom trawling. Scientists say the fishing practice is destroying some of the world’s rarest and most sensitive ocean habitats.
Guatemala and U.S. Enter Into Historic Debt-for-Nature Swap
Environmentalists around the globe are toasting a deal announced last week in which the U.S. government has agreed to forgive $24.4 million in debt from Guatemala to free up the money for use in forest conservation efforts there. Two leading international conservation nonprofits, the Nature Conservancy and Conservation International, were instrumental in putting the "debt-for-nature" together, and each organization also provided $1 million toward Guatemalan conservation initiatives to help sweeten the deal.
Semana del 08/10/2006
<U><B>Querido DiálogoEcológico:</U> ¿Cuál es la elección más "ambientalista" con respecto a vehículos para los que necesitamos una camioneta o todoterreno? Estamos a punto de reemplazar dos camionetas viejas con una que es más eficiente en materia de combustible.</B>
<U><B>Dear EarthTalk:</U> What is the best eco-friendly vehicle choice for those of us who need a pickup or SUV? We are about to replace two older trucks with one that is more fuel-efficient.</B>
Week of 10/1/2006
<B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U> What is the best eco-friendly vehicle choice for those of us who need a pickup or SUV? We are about to replace two older trucks with one that is more fuel-efficient.</B><BR><BR><B><U>Dear EarthTalk:</U>Why do environmentalists advocate that people "eat locally?" I don’t understand the connection between patronizing local food producers and environmental quality.</B>
Poachers Driving India’s Tigers to Extinction
In the early 1970s, the "Project Tiger" conservation program launched in India resulted in tough laws to prevent Bengal tiger hunting and trade, and created a system of tiger reserves, now numbering 27. But now more than 30 years later, less than 6,000 tigers are estimated to be left in the wild. Environmentalists in India say the big cat will be extinct within a handful of years, due to unchecked poaching to serve the thriving black market for tiger body parts (used in traditional Chinese and Asian medicine). They’re calling for stricter prohibition and harsher enforcement, and have even suggested using the army to protect the tigers.