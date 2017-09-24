November-December 2009

Dominique Conseil, President of Aveda
Aveda's President on Keeping It Green
Cardboard City
A grandfather and grandchild in "Cardboard City," a slum for nearly 1,000 Roma people under a bridge in Belgrade, Serbia, with no running water, sewage or electricity.
Rewiring Recycling Habits
New Electronic Recycling Standards
Holiday Home Picks
LED holiday lights, the Sno Wovel and water heater blankets.
Mussel Beach
Synthetic Mussels Reveal How Species Adapt
Generation Solar
Third-Generation Solar Cells Will Work Better, Cost Less
Not Your Grandma's Compost
In-vessel Composting Offers Great Green Promise
Here Come the Green Lobbyists
Renewable Energy Lobbyists Get Busy on Capitol Hill
Strange Sanctuary
Industrial Sites Turned to Thriving Wildlife Sanctuaries
Woof Worthy
The Best Eco-Friendly Dog and Cat Toys
How Green Is That Candle?
Examining Candles, from Soy to Beeswax
Raising the Dead
Recycled Art Meets Mexican Tradition
The New Eco-Apres
Ski Lodges Go Eco-Luxe
Saving On Solar
New Financing Options Make Solar Affordable
Window Shopping
The Latest in Energy-Efficient Windows
A Pumpkin in the Oven
Organic Chefs Share Their Favorite Pumpkin Recipes
Be Well
Traditional Remedies for Staying Healthy During the Holidays
A New Beginning
Labor unions, once distrustful of environmentalists, now recognize that the clean energy sector is the very source for new, skilled jobs, and the last great hope for growing labor's numbers and future.
The Big, Dirty Picture
China and India are committed to improving their emissions and pollution—but they need financial help to get there.
A Call for Climate Action
R.K. Pachauri, chair of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, speaks to E about the need for specifics on how countries will combat climate change.
Countdown to Copenhagen
This December will mark the 15th time the UN has held its annual Climate Change Conference—and the fate of the planet hangs in the balance.
When Blue Meets Green
The labor and environmental movements—once at odds—are now joining forces to ensure a strong, well-paid, green American workforce. But some of the old tensions remain.
The Solar Industry Shakeout
For Solar Companies That Survive the Recession, There's a Lot of Promise Ahead