Seasteading Concept Gets “Off the Ground” New Visions of Off Shore Communities Not Your Grandfather's Homestead
A new breed of homesteaders are looking to the sea (“seasteading”) to create new communities focusing on human and environmental health.
Can Green Living Really Make You Happier? Your Environment Could Be Key To Mental and Physical Health
The secret to achieving mental and physical health, as well as increased productivity, may lie in the buildings you work and live in…
6 Tips for Growing Tomatoes In Your Own Garden Nothing Beats the Fragrance and Taste of Growing Your Own
Harvest fresh tomatoes from your garden with this guide about everything you need to know about growing tomatoes in your own backyard.
Greener Gear New Sustainability Standards from REI Forces Greening of Gear Industry
Greener Gear: A new set of sustainability guidelines from leading outdoor gear retailer REI will force upwards of 1,000 brands to go greener.
International Green Jobs Beckon Eco-Conscious Workers Opportunities To Do Good & Do Well Abound Abroad
Opportunities to do good for the Earth while doing well for yourself abound abroad as workers turn increasingly to international green jobs.
5 Tips To Benefit Your Pets & Your Wallet Sustainable Practices For the Eco-Friendly Pet Owner
Have you ever stopped to think that your pet — and the care and supplies involved with pet ownership — could be damaging to the environment?
Do Animals Like Music? Cows Produce More Milk to REM's 'Everybody Hurts'
Do animals like music? Maybe, maybe not, depending on how much it is tailored to the particular species of animal in question.
Taboo Topic: What’s Stopping Us From Talking About Climate Change? Feeling Empowered To Speak Your Mind on Global Warming
Why is climate change still such a taboo topic that we are hesitant to bring up with friends, family and co-workers? What can we do to change that?
How To Enjoy Eco-Friendly Vacations This Summer Choose Greener Airlines, Visit Eco-Friendly Locations and Buy Local
Keep your travel green this summer by choosing a carbon-efficient airline, visiting eco-friendly locations and buying from local businesses there…
Record Heat Waves The New Normal Under Grip of Global Warming Who Could Still Deny Climate Change Anymore?
Are record heat waves across the United States, Europe and elsewhere the new normal in a world under the vice grip of global warming?
8 Natural Ways to Heal and Aid Insect Bites Your Remedy Might Already Be In Your Pantry
While you can’t do much to prevent these nasty pests from feeding on you, here are some home remedies you can try to help soothe the sting, burn, and itch.
Companies Incentivizing Employees To Live Greener, Promote Sustainability
Some companies have begun to leverage corporate resources to help their people cut carbon footprints—both at home and at work—in various ways.
Evolving Our Way Toward Sustainability Intentional Living, Epigenetic Evolution & The Current Ecological Crisis
Our species’ ability to evolve and adapt means we have no excuse but to solve our environmental problems and move on to a more intentional future…
The Environmental Impact of Drugs Are we turning a blind eye to the damage methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine and opiates are wreaking on the natural world?
Are we turning a blind eye to the damage methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine and opiates are wreaking on the natural world?
Trends in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Social & environmental impact increasingly factored into a company's overall value
Corporate Social Responsibility: A company’s worth is based not only on how much money they make, but also on their social and environmental impact…
Changing the Transportation Climate in Maryland and Beyond Strong New Statewide Measures Could Have Ripple Effects Across the United States
Strong new measures to limit transportation emissions in Maryland could have ripple effects across the United States and beyond.
Evolutionary Effect: Hunting Pressures Force Species to Evolve, Adapt
Modern-day hunting practices are affecting the behavior and evolution of various wildlife species.
Mineral-Based Sunscreens: Better for the Environment, Human Health Consumers can help the environment and themselves with smarter sunscreen choices
Mineral-based sunscreens are better for the environment and our personal health, but can be harder to find and more expensive than their traditional counterparts.
Pesticide Drift Takes Its Toll
Pesticide drift is taking an increasing toll on populations of bees and other wildlife — as well as humans.
The Irma Diaries: Lesson for a Warmer World Compelling Survivor Stories from The Virgin Islands Inspires To Fight Climate Change
The Irma Diaries: Compelling Survivor Stories from The Virgin Islands is a new book which can inspire readers to take action to fight climate change….
Green Climate Fund: A Centrifugal Force Against the “Denial Doctrine” Nearly $4 Billion Delivered for 76 Projects in Developing Nations
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a new global fund created to support the efforts of developing countries to respond to the challenge of climate change.
Saving the Planet By Ridesharing With Uber and Lyft
Ridesharing with Uber and Lyft is a boon for the environmental if you factor in reduced congestion, pollution and energy consumption.
Clean Energy and Smart Grids: Where Are We Now?
Smart grids can make it possible to combine multiple types of renewable energy sources, and create a more powerful and comprehensive system.
Artificial Intelligence (AI): The Answer to Our Environmental Prayers?
Tech companies and environmentalists are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence to help protect the environment, save wildlife, and stave off global warming.
Can Business Save the Earth? New Book From Lenox and Chatterji Answers Yes
In Can Business Save the Earth? Innovating Our Way to Sustainability, Michael Lenox and Aaron Chatterji explain just how the private sector can help minimize environmental impact while driving economic growth.
Earthjustice Names Abigail Dillen as New President New leader to guide group's dramatic growth and crucial fights with the Trump administration
Abigail Dillen tapped to run Earthjustice and guide the environmental law firm’s dramatic growth and crucial fights with the Trump administration…
Help Our Honeybees, Help Ourselves
Doing your part to help bees come back will not only help guarantee that we can continue to enjoy the diversity of agricultural products we have come to expect on grocery store shelves.
Post-Brexit UK Emissions Reduction Goals On Track 27 Percent Renewable Energy Goal by 2030 Seems Lofty But Doable
As the European Union (EU) works to strengthen its renewable-energy targets by 2030, how will the UK’s own plans toward clean energy look in light of Brexit?
Greener Gadget Makers: Fairphone Barely Beats Out Apple as Greenest
In its most recent Guide to Greener Electronics, Greenpeace ranks Fairphone as the greenest gadget makers, but Apple follows closely on its heals given CEO Tim Cook’s commitment to sustainability.
A Quick Guide To Summer Lawn Care Keeping It Green Without Wasting Water
Summer has finally arrived, and it’s the time of year that you will likely find yourself amping up your lawn care agenda.