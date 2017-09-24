September-October 2008

COMMENTARY: Pulling Weeds Down Under
Taking off from the northern end of Sydney’s gigantic bridge, we sped across the famous harbor, watching sailboats gather beneath the steel structure and the city opening up behind us. We headed to a tiny spit of land to pull weeds with Conservation Volunteers Australia.
Green Notes from a Political Insider
The global warming bill that wasn't with the legislative director of the League of Conservation Voters.
Catch the Rain
Without grapes, there'd be no wine, but without good soil, there'd be no grapes. Wine-maker Kendall-Jackson has teamed with TerraCycle, Inc. to promote healthy soil by "upcycling" its old wine barrels into rainwater and compost bins.
A Hammock in the Palms
A Hammock in the Palms: Bangaram Island is a model tropical island: white sand, turquoise lagoon, green coconut palm trees, coral reefs and thatched-roof cottages. And the it's putting environmental concerns first.
Cruising on a Current
Companies such as eGO Vehicles, EVTAMERICA and Veloteq can put you in the saddle of serious, street-legal electric two-wheelers for between $1,500 and $2,900.
Turn It Around
When we invest in recycling companies, we're investing in energy efficiency—it takes much less energy to make new materials from old ones than from fresh cut trees or mined metals.
The Big, Bulky Truth About Beds
Old mattresses are environmental freeloaders. Those creaky, lumpy mattresses are made up of almost a half dozen intricately interwoven materials, making them extremely difficult to break down or recycle.
The Tofu Trap
The Tofu Trap: Soy protein isolate is in pretty much everything we eat — cereals, cereal bars, biscuits, cheeses, cakes, noodles, pastries, snacks and soups — and has serious environmental & health consequences.
Make Love, Not Waste
People are now evaluating all aspects of their lives through a green lens, including their most intimate encounters. Lest no area of one's ecological overhaul go unexamined, here are some thoughts on greening one's sex life.
Covered in Oil
The Sierra Club has accused GOP presidential candidate John McCain of turning hefty Big Oil donations into an attack ad campaign which criticizes Democrat Barack Obama's positions on energy security.
High Energy
Pat Robertson, Al Sharpton and Al Gore make strange bedfellows.
The Breakdown
Both Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain have said they will maximize resources while searching for better energy solutions, but while the former is looking to shed the nation's fossil fuel dependency as cleanly and quickly as possible, the latter projects a future full of offshore drilling, nuclear power and liquid coal.
Presidential Science Lessons
With nanotechnology, genetics and global warming on his plate, the next president faces difficult decisions in science and policy. He's going to need the support of the science community that President Bush has pushed aside.
Freedom From Finning
The Princeton Review, the company known for its test prep materials and college guides, has partnered with ecoAmerica, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, to create a "Green Rating" for 600 U.S. colleges and universities.
Rated G
The Princeton Review, the company known for its test prep materials and college guides, has partnered with ecoAmerica, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, to create a "Green Rating" for 600 U.S.
Better Belching
The oil of cashew shells, when added to cattle's diet, may reduce by 90% the methane gas produced when they belch.
Growing Green lawyers
Environmental law clinics represent environmental and grassroots organizations, often under extreme political pressure.
Unleash the Wasps
Hundreds of Chinese wasps, each no larger than a sesame seed, were released in Michigan last summer in the latest effort by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to control the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).
Troubled Waters
Oxygen-starved ocean zones are expanding, thanks in part to warmer global temperatures, according to new research published in the journal Science.
Nukes
In the year 2030, with McCain's proposed plan, the U.S. will have a total of 184 nuclear power plants in operation producing 3,680 metric tons of waste annually.
Taking Back the EPA
Bush stripped the agency of its power and left its credibility in question. Here's what's needed from a new administrator.
The President Needs a Plan
Trial lawyer Dr. Robert Freilich, who has tried over 160 cases and argued several before the Supreme Court, is focused on land—how to best use it, sustain it and maximize its resources.
The Ethical Hunter in Africa
Big game hunters in Africa say their lucrative financial support is helping to protect wildlife and habitat and provide work for locals. But animal rights groups say wildlife watching is far more beneficial and humane.
Chasing the Chestnut
The American chestnut, which was virtually eliminated by the chestnut blight pathogen in the early 20th century, is being restored through several innovative programs around the country.
Winds of Change at Logan Airport
The Massachusetts Port Authority has set up 20 small turbines at Logan Airport, in the hopes of using them to generate significant electricity down the road.
Welcome to Neutral Town
The village of Ashton Hayes, England (population 1,000) aims to go carbon neutral.
Ocean Scheming
Climos, a company that has staked its fortunes on removing carbon from the atmosphere, is seeking another $10 million to test ocean iron fertilization in the Southern Ocean, despite a United Nations ban on the practice.
A New Decider
Senator Obama does not have a perfect rating from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV). Though he scored 100% in 2006, that dropped to 67% in 2007 after he missed four votes due to the campaign.