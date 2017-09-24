September-October 2008

Eating Right

The Tofu Trap

The Tofu Trap: Soy protein isolate is in pretty much everything we eat — cereals, cereal bars, biscuits, cheeses, cakes, noodles, pastries, snacks and soups — and has serious environmental & health consequences.

Features

The Breakdown

Both Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain have said they will maximize resources while searching for better energy solutions, but while the former is looking to shed the nation's fossil fuel dependency as cleanly and quickly as possible, the latter projects a future full of offshore drilling, nuclear power and liquid coal.

Unearthed

Rated G

The Princeton Review, the company known for its test prep materials and college guides, has partnered with ecoAmerica, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, to create a "Green Rating" for 600 U.S.

Features

The President Needs a Plan

Trial lawyer Dr. Robert Freilich, who has tried over 160 cases and argued several before the Supreme Court, is focused on land—how to best use it, sustain it and maximize its resources.

Unearthed

Ocean Scheming

Climos, a company that has staked its fortunes on removing carbon from the atmosphere, is seeking another $10 million to test ocean iron fertilization in the Southern Ocean, despite a United Nations ban on the practice.

E Word

A New Decider

Senator Obama does not have a perfect rating from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV). Though he scored 100% in 2006, that dropped to 67% in 2007 after he missed four votes due to the campaign.