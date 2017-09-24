September-October 2009

Is This the End for Coal? Momentum is building to block new coal-fired power plants and end mountaintop removal mining. Is there enough political will to make the break?
Rural residents, college activists, mainstream environmental groups & eco-celebrities are joining forces to fight new coal plants…
Pipe Dreams The Question of Clean Coal
Carbon Capture and Storage sounds good in theory, but is likely too expensive to ever be financially viable.
The Real Deal Daryl Hannah Takes on Coal (and Every Other Eco-Cause)
Daryl Hannah explains why she was arrested in West Virginia protesting Massey Energy
Trick Your Toilet
The toilet tank bank, time-release water, and easy air care.
Snacks, Upgraded
Snacks, Upgraded: A slew of healthier back-to-school treats.
Restoring the Local Gold
Travel in slow-food style on the Italian Riviera.
Ready to Ride
Built for carting to commuting, behold the latest bikes.
Lessons from Etsy
Get crafty with home-biz tips from these eco-entrepreneurs.
Something for Nothing
New-home blue prints go green, and are free for the asking.
Save Your Skin
How to choose the healthiest skin care products.
Surviving the Downturn
Environmental nonprofits are riding out the recession by joining forces—and office space.
Invasion on the Bayou
Tropical storms and invasive species are endangering Louisiana's drinking water supply.
Saving the Green Giants
Are the warming waters of the San Diego Bay supersizing its turtles?
Burning Questions
Is the waste-to-energy industry environmentally friendly or recycling's foe?
Whatever Happened to Greensburg, Kansas?
Two years after a tornado flattened the town, it boasts a bright green future.
Unmasked
A girl traverses the once-grand Long Bien Bridge, her face masked against the air pollution of Hanoi, Vietnam.
Gimme (Green) Shelter
Gimme (Green) Shelter: Animal rescue groups nationwide are reducing their eco paw prints.
Packing Power
Packing Power: Fuel cells get smaller, and smarter.
Torpedo Speed
A conservation group in Cancun, Mexico, is using oil-industry technology—and military helicopters—to track pollution in the underground waters of the Yucatan Peninsula.
How Green Is That… Snack Bag?
Stash your lunch in these alternatives to plastic bags.
Ken Burns, Documentarian
Documentarian Ken Burns turns his lens towards our National Parks.
Old King Coal
With all the attention and money being directed to renewable energy and green jobs, the time looks right for a beginning to the end for coal.