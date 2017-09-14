Charging Ahead with Electric Cars The EV Revolution Is Coming — But Not Fast Enough
The electric car’s day in the sun has finally arrived. All that’s needed now are willing buyers, available charging stations and a little financial boost…
Plugging In Readying the Grid—and Cities—for Electric Cars to Come
The plug-in plans for EVs are not yet in place—despite the fact that the cars are right around the corner.
Electric Cars for Everyone
E’s guide to the latest electric cars, from sedans to sexy sports cars…
Line in the Sand As the Push for More Oil Intensifies, Will California Be Able to Keep Offshore Drilling at Bay?
A 1969 oil spill off the Santa Barbara, California, coast sparked the nation’s first environmental movement, yet we still are trying to drill in the Pacific…
A Life Fully Lived A review of Wildflower: An Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Death in Africa by Mark Seal
Joan Root, lifetime conservationist and filmmaker, pioneered the filming of animal migratory patterns, befriending the animals she followed…
Randi D. Rotjan, Ph.D., Coral Reef Scientist
Coral Reef Scientist Randi D. Rotjan describes why coral reefs are dying & what their loss will mean.coral reefs are dying and what their loss will mean…
Made from Merino The Greening of Underwear, One Sheep at a Time
Now, the eco-friendly Merino wool—yes, wool!—is proving there’s a cozier way to stay comfortable (than polyester) this winter…
We Heart Pasta Launching a Healthier Love Affair with Pasta
Nowadays, there are a range of healthier pastas that come from brown rice, beans, quinoa and other wheat alternatives….
A Little Bit of GOO A Q & A with John Abraham Powell, President of Get Oil Out
John Abraham Powell, president of the nonprofit environmental organization Get Oil Out (GOO), believes that new oil and gas drilling will always be an issue as long as Americans remain addicted to oil.
Building the Future in Your Garage With the Right Tools, Any Car Can Go Electric
James Boncek didn’t wait for the electric version of his Toyota Tercel—he built his own.
California Greenin’
After the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, Californians decided to ditch dirty energy and push for alternative energy sources…
Solar-Heated Showers
Supplement your home's hot water with the Sunward Solar Hot Water System; Install memorable shower doors from former windshields by Second Glass; Brighten your nightstand with a leafy Fortune Table Lamp by Eangee Home Design.
Have a Green Halloween
To move away from Halloween's artificial candy and one-time-use decorations and costumes, try out some of E"s top picks for non-toxic makeup, fair trade treats, recycled decorations and more!
A Guide to Green Auditing Become Certified in a Job with Growing Green Potential
Find out where to get the right training to become an environmental auditor, a position with real promise as a new green career or lucrative side job.
Journey to the End of the Earth Adventures in a Patagonian Eco-Camp
In Patagonia, Chile, you’ll meet the winds’ many moods, come in close contact with rugged mountains & piercing blue waters & let the sun provide the warmth.
Fridge Envy Storing Food Better, and Longer, Without the Crazy Price Tag
Finding the right fridge—one with lots of energy-efficient features—no longer means you have to spend more than you would on a traditional model.
In Defense of Waiting New Hope for Reducing Prostate Cancer
The sea sponge holds promise for shrinking cancer tumors. In the meantime, men must carefully weigh their options regarding prostate tumors…
Protecting Country Music’s Home A group of country stars like Emmylou Harris and not-quite-country stars like Dave Matthews join forces to prevent more mountaintop removal mining
Setting the Stopwatch The new movement “Four Years. Go” thinks green activism needs a time frame
Four Years. Go. is a new framework calling on individuals and organizations to step up and shape a new, positive relationship with the planet
How Green Is That Charger?
A portable solar charger can keep your iPod, cell phone, camera, GPS or other gadget or device charged up and ready to go…
The Bee Biodetectives Using honeybees as biomonitors for air quality—and then selling the honey
Germany and several other countries in Europe have been using honeybees as biomonitors to help keep tabs on air quality in airports.
The Rise of Meatless Monday A One-Time War Effort Becomes a Movement for Health and the Environment
Meatless Monday has been around since WWI, but now the eat-less-meat campaign has grown into a worldwide trend, in large part thanks to its environmental message.
Hide Your Trees Timber Theft Is Increasing Across the Country
Timber theft is on the rise across the country, with losses estimated at $3 million over the last five years in Mississippi alone.
Fish on Drugs The Mellowing of Minnows and Other Consequences of Antidepressants in the Water
Widely prescribed antidepressants are mellowing minnows and other freshwater fish, posing serious risk to the aquatic food chain.
Driving While Drilling
More than a century after the first electric vehicles, we’re ready to reclaim our streets with quiet, clean EVs as stripped down or sexed up as you want.