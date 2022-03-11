Are Testosterone Boosters A Safe Alternative to Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Although testosterone is the hormone that makes a male a man, it is not primarily responsible for a man’s sex drive. The hormone has functions like a man’s vitality, strength, agility, and vigor. When testosterone levels drop, it can lead to depression, low libido, erectile dysfunction, and low ejaculation volume. Fortunately, you can seek treatment through testosterone boosters and testosterone replacement therapy. Testosterone boosters are a safe and affordable alternative to testosterone replacement therapy for men who want to increase their testosterone levels. Unlike testosterone replacement therapy, which can be expensive and has the potential for side effects, testosterone boosters are a natural way to increase your testosterone levels. In addition, testosterone boosters are available over the counter without a prescription. Here is a breakdown of the two to help you make a decision.

1. Benefits of Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

Every man is different. So, it is impossible to predict the outcomes of testosterone therapy. Most males report improved sex drive, energy levels, bone density, muscle mass, and erection quality. Some men also report an increase in insulin sensitivity and mood. Whether these changes are unnoticeable or a significant boost depends on the individual. Research suggests that about one in ten men are excited about their response to replacement therapy, while about the same number do not notice much. However, most men report a positive change but respond differently to replacement therapy.

2. Risks of Testosterone Therapy. Despite the advantages, testosterone replacement therapy has some side effects like itching, irritation, or a rash at the application point. Research also proves that replacement therapy increases the risk of heart attack or stroke. The long-term effects of testosterone therapy are unknown since large clinical trials have not been done. However, here are some health conditions that experts believe that replacement therapy can worsen.

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy. This condition causes the prostate to grow naturally under the stimulation of testosterone. The prostrate will grow larger as you age, squeezing your urethra and making it difficult to urinate. Replacement therapy can worsen this condition.

Prostate Cancer. Clinicians recommend screening for prostate cancer before starting testosterone replacement therapy since it can stimulate prostate cancer to grow.

Sleep Apnea. Most men cannot detect sleep apnea themselves, but their sleeping partners can tell. Replacement therapy can worsen sleep apnea.

3. Benefits of Testosterone Boosters. These are natural supplements that increase testosterone hormones. Some also work by blocking estrogen, the female sex hormone. Here are the benefits of using testosterone boosters.

The supplements can help people with hypogonadism (when the sex glands produce little or no sex hormones). Testosterone boosters will make these people feel energetic and upbeat.

Some men report an improvement in their mood, increased muscle mass, bone density, and sex drive.

Test boosters also help with problems associated with erectile dysfunction and make them last longer in bed.

Experts believe that testosterone boosters can decrease the risk of heart disease and dementia-related diseases. However, people prone to heart diseases and stroke should consult their doctors before starting testosterone boosters.

4. Risks of Test Boosters. Experts recommend that test boosters are ideal for men over 50 years. These supplements can permanently alter the natural hormone production in men of younger ages. The potential side effects of test boosters include hair loos, male breast enlargement, acne, testicular atrophy, increased aggression, and prostate enlargement. The dangerous side effects include;

Hypertension. Test boosters can lead to hypertensive heart disease and coronary artery disease, risk factors for stroke.

Enlarged Prostate. Testosterone boosters can also enlarge your prostate, making it difficult to urinate. If you have prostate cancer, test boosters can increase its growth.

Liver damage. Test boosters, especially those consumed orally, can lead to severe liver problems.

5. Testosterone Replacement Therapy vs. Testosterone Boosters. The first thing to do when you suspect you have low testosterone is to receive a comprehensive men’s health assessment. Your doctor will evaluate with a blood test. If you have low testosterone levels, your doctor will discuss your options and help you find a treatment plan that fits your condition. Replacement therapy is a prescribed official medical treatment used by medical professionals. However, testosterone boosters offer almost similar benefits. The primary objective is to remove or reduce the symptoms associated with low testosterone levels, such as erectile dysfunction, low libido, and anxiety.

This article provides information about both methods. So, you are ready to pursue the right option for you. If you want to go for test boosters, please check out this natural alternative to TRT.