Written by Atlas Obscura co-founder Joshua Foer and New York Times animal and plant correspondent Cara Giaimo, Written by Atlas Obscura co-founder Joshua Foer and New York Times animal and plant correspondent Cara Giaimo, ATLAS OBSCURA: WILD LIFE: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Living Wonders has been called a “mind-blowing guide to nature’s most enchanting and unexpected characters” by Ed Yong, while Mary Roach has raved “I love this book. It makes me want to run upstairs, pack a bag, and bolt away to some far-flung corner of this astounding planet. So if I can just manage to stop compulsively reading every single page here, I’ll be on my way.”

Featuring over 500 plants, animals, and more, with illustrations and photos on every page, it invites readers to travel the globe, from Arctic deserts to lush jungles to the depths of the ocean—and even into the heart of our densest cities. Hefty, teeming with detail, and wildly entertaining, WILD LIFE does for nature-lovers what Atlas Obscura does for travelers and Gastro Obscura for food-lovers—it reinvigorates our sense of wonder and curiosity about the world around us.