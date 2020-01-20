Technologies In Cannabis Cultivation Reduces The Impacts On Climate Change

Climate change is a serious issue that contributes to continuous shifts in the weather pattern as well as imposing threats to food production and many more. Although many tend to criticize the cultivation process of the cannabis industry, technological advancements have continued to aid in the reduction of the harmful effects on the environment. Growing Cannabis Seeds seems like a tedious process as well as an intimidating task. Still, with adequate knowledge and information, people can start farming without the worry of impacting climate change in a negative way.

Different Technological Advancements In Cannabis Cultivation

Deciding to do indoor farming can stem from various reasons, from not having adequate weather conditions outside to wanting more control over the growth of the plants. For some farmers, the main reason why they plant indoors is that extreme weather conditions don’t permit proper marijuana growth. However, thanks to continuous developments in the cultivation process, enthusiasts now have access to various methods.

Tracking The Growth Of Weed Through Sensors

The technology that comes with data capture is slowly making its way into the cannabis industry because of the convenience it offers farmers. Using the internet of things in devices helps farmers get a hold of the critical details such as:

Temperature

Water levels

Lighting

Humidity levels

CO2 levels

The utilization of smart sensors allows weed growers to set adjustments that automatically happen when it detects changes in the plant’s environment. These equipment ensure that the cannabis goes through ideal weather conditions while simultaneously obtaining data that can help in future optimizing.

Vertical Farming Systems

Generally, various systems are popular among marijuana growers: hydroponic and aeroponic growing systems. Hydroponic methods are not that new to the farming culture wherein the plants’ roots get suspended in water, and further developments mean that there could be a reduction in water usage while simultaneously delivering the adequate amount of nutrients that the plants need. On the other hand, aeroponics suspends the plants in air, and it receives the nutrients by regular spraying. Again, advancements in aeroponic systems reduce water usage much more compared to hydroponic ways of gardening.

Can Soil Development Help To Further Reduce Costs?

Agricultural companies that favor cannabis growing are starting to develop a soil that caters to the needs of the plant, which include adequate pH levels, textures, needed nutrients, and increased retention of water. The specific engineering of soil can significantly improve a farmer’s plant-growing experience, as well as lower the costs and the need to use vast amounts of electricity. Currently, researchers are looking into the possibility of adding zeolite in cannabis-specific soil. Zeolite can absorb water as well as an increased capacity to promote active ion exchange. The reason behind adding this mineral is to help lower water usage and nutrient retention probably. If the studies prove to be successful, more and more cannabis plants would require smaller amounts of water, which ultimately reduces impacts on climate change.

Continuing To Build A Thriving Ecosystem

According to Marcus Jasperson, a thriving ecosystem comes from the reduction in chemical usage as well as using natural fertilizers and compost. He says that when he started developing soil for his cannabis plants, he chose to use manure compost and potting soil. Jasperson adds that preserving the mycelium below the ground helps in the transportation of nitrogen and other essential elements straight into the roots of the plant. Marcus Jasperson is an owner of a cannabis garden in Washington and has since been doing business after perfecting a sustainable environment.

Legalization Of Marijuana Can Significantly Reduce Impacts On The Environment

Marijuana legalization, when implemented, means that enthusiasts don’t need to spend so much on artificial light and other equipment to sustain their plants indoors. The reality of everything is that despite being illegal, there are still marijuana growers that exist, and energy consumption can increase as well as the carbon footprint. If states start implementing the legalization of marijuana, then production can now happen outside, wherein the plants have access to natural sunlight and other essential elements. Besides, legalization also helps end eradication movements done by government officials using harmful chemicals.

Conclusion

Overall, technological advancements in the field of the cannabis industry have continued to reduce impacts on climate change, as well as further improve planting methods. As mentioned earlier, one of the most significant steps toward the reduction of environmental hazards is to start legalizing pot production. Little by little, the cannabis industry can further ‘go green’ when legalization happens.