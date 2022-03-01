Cleaning Up Homes in Ohio: Why Dumpster Rental is Good for the Environment

When it comes to waste removal, many people think about dumpster rental. And for good reason – this is an incredibly effective way to get rid of large quantities of waste quickly and easily.

What some people don’t realize, however, is that dumpster rental is also good for the environment! In this blog post, we will discuss how dumpster rental can help you reduce your environmental impact and keep your community clean and healthy.

Proper waste management

One of the biggest benefits of dumpster rental is that it helps reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. When people throw away their trash without properly sorting it, much of it ends up contaminating our soil and water supplies.

By using a dumpster rental service, you can help keep this from happening. Dumpsters are specifically designed to hold large quantities of waste, so they can be filled up and hauled away quickly and easily – without putting strain on our environment.

There are different types of waste that can be put in a dumpster, some of which are more hazardous than others. For example, if you are cleaning out a construction site, you will want to make sure that all of the nails and other sharp objects are disposed of properly. This is why it’s important to work with a reputable dumpster rental company that can help you safely dispose of all types of waste.

Community clean-ups

Dumpster rental isn’t just for businesses – homeowners can also benefit from this service! If you have a large amount of trash or debris to get rid of, a dumpster is the perfect way to do it. Not only will this save you time and hassle, but it will also help keep your community clean and healthy.

Recycling

In addition to reducing landfill waste, dumpster rental also helps promote recycling initiatives. Many communities have started implementing mandatory recycling programs in an effort to reduce the amount of materials that end up in landfills. But even with these programs in place, it can be difficult to get people to actually recycle their waste.

However, when you use a dumpster rental service, you can be sure that your waste will be properly sorted and recycled – instead of ending up in a landfill.

Now that you know how dumpster rentals help the environment, here are things you should note when renting a dumpster in Ohio:

Dumpster rental companies are regulated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

You will need a permit to rent a dumpster if you plan on placing it on public property, such as a street or sidewalk.

Dumpsters can only be filled with certain types of waste, so make sure you know what is and isn’t allowed before renting one.

Dumpster types, sizes, and uses you can choose from

Now that you know how dumpster rentals can help the environment, here are some things to consider when choosing a dumpster for your project:

Size

Dumpsters come in a variety of sizes, so choose one that is large enough to accommodate all of the waste you need to get rid of. Here are the sizes you can choose from:

Small (up to four cubic yards): Perfect for small cleanup projects, such as clearing out a garage or cleaning up a small construction site.

Medium (five to seven cubic yards): Great for larger projects, such as renovating a bathroom or kitchen.

Large (eight to ten cubic yards): Ideal for very large projects, such as remodeling an entire home or demolishing a small building.

Type

There are also different types of dumpsters, such as front-loading and rear-loading. Choose the type that best suits your needs. The types of dumpsters that you can use are:

Construction dumpster: Perfect for disposing of construction and demolition debris.

Municipal solid waste dumpster: Ideal for disposing of household trash, including recyclable materials.

Industrial waste dumpster: Perfect for businesses that generate a lot of industrial waste.

Specialty dumpsters

You can also rent specialty dumpsters for specific types of waste, such as hazardous materials or construction debris.

—

Dumpster rental is a great way to reduce landfill waste and promote recycling initiatives – all while making cleanup easier and more convenient! For more information on renting a dumpster in Ohio, contact your North Central Ohio Area dumpster rental company for more information. They will be able to provide you all your needs and give you service you won’t regret paying for!