Common End of Tenancy Cleaning Mistakes: How to Avoid Them and Ensure a Thorough Clean

At the end of one’s tenancy, the pressure to get the place perfectly clean to ensure the return of the deposit can be overwhelming. This is why it’s important to remember that the final cleaning should be more detailed than just focusing on the most common areas. End of tenancy cleaning requires a thorough treatment from the walls to the corners and crevices. Even if you think you’ve done a great job, you should check to see if you missed something. Here are the most common cleaning mistakes tenants and landlords tend to make.

Key Takeaways

One mistake is forgetting to address carpet stains

Targeting bad smells can be a major turn-off for prospective renters

Grease and limescale are often neglected too and that can cost you your full deposit back

Not cleaning the windows at the end of one’s tenancy is another mistake to avoid to ensure a thorough clean

Carpet Stains

One of the most common problems with end of tenancy cleaning is carpet stains. If you are the one doing the job rather than delegating it to an expert technician, you should be aware of that. Every stain is different, which means there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Do your homework on the types of stains and how you can get rid of them. The general rule to remember is that “like dissolves like.”

For instance, pet stains are bodily fluids and they can be removed with an enzyme cleaner. The latter product might come in handy for wine stains too. White vinegar or dishwashing soap may be able to get rid of coffee stains. And so on, and so forth.

Bad Smells

While you are busy cleaning the most common areas in the property, you may forget to address bad odours. Lingering smells can be a turn-off for potential renters. You have to find the rooting cause and eliminate it. Forget about air fresheners as they will only mask the reek.

Sometimes old stains can give off a bad smell. Hence, the best way to get rid of it is to remove the offender with the appropriate products. Good ventilation is also important.

Limescale

Limescale accumulates on kitchen and bathroom surfaces that are exposed to lots of moisture on the regular. It is mostly made of calcium carbonate and can build up inside kettles, pipes, on taps and sinks, on the shower head, as well as on tiles.

To effectively deal with it, you have to use the right chemicals. The key thing is to let the product sit for a while so it can do its thing. Vinegar might be able to remove limescale deposits.

Grease

Grease is a common offender in the kitchen. It is usually found around the stove or cooker. Without a doubt, it’s one of the trickiest things to deal with unless you are a pro having access to all the fancy professional cleaning products.

Grease is best treated with commercial cleaning formulas designed to remove oily marks. You have to check out the label for the proper instructions on how to use it right. In addition, lipase, which is an enzyme cleaner, can break down oils and grease. The choice is all yours.

Hard-to-reach Areas

A lot of people forget to clean hard-to-reach areas, even though they still represent an important part of the property. It’s probably because when it comes to household chores, which is what we do on the daily, we do not think about these places. And unless you have a habit of cleaning something, it is likely you’ll miss cleaning it.

With regard to hard-to-reach places, the task can get more challenging and time-consuming. If you don’t think you can get this job done, don’t skip it hoping your landlord or future tenants will be okay with it. Hire a professional cleaner instead.

Windows

Another terrible mistake you can make before moving out is not cleaning the windows. At the very least, you should clean the inside of your windows. And if your tenancy agreement states that you should also get to the outside part, then you should do so. It’s wise to check out the lease so you know what is expected on your part.

Forgetting the Balcony or Outdoor Area

If you have a balcony or a small yard, it goes without saying you should clean it before your departure. Scrub the walls and tiles, if any, clean the floors, dust any surfaces as needed, and clean the windows (if applicable). In addition, clean the door.

Bottom Line

One way to ensure that your end of tenancy cleaning is thorough is to hire a professional cleaning company. Skycleaners is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an affordable and reliable end of tenancy cleaning service in London. They offer a comprehensive cleaning checklist that covers every nook and cranny of your rental property, including carpets and upholstery. Contact Skycleaners at 83 Drapers Rd, London E15 2AZ, United Kingdom, or by phone at +44 7879 101049, and let their team of experts take care of your end of tenancy cleaning needs. With their help, you can be sure that your rental property will be in pristine condition, ready for new tenants or to be returned to your landlord, and that you’ll get your deposit back.