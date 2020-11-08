Does My Dog Have Allergies? The Signs And Symptoms Of 5 Common Dog Allergies

In the year 2019, at least 68% of American households owned a pet. Out of these numbers, dogs were the most common in the majority of the homes. Dogs are some of the kindest, most compassionate pets you could ever interact with at home.

Today, most Americans consider dogs to be excellent companions. Despite this range of positives, dogs also have an inherent concern related to the recurrence of allergies. If you’ve seen your dog itch, chew or lick itself on repeated instances, it could be because of allergies.

Most dog owners wonder, “Does my dog have allergies?” each time their pet begins to act weird. Apart from the most common signs of allergies, there might be other distinct signs you may notice in a dog, suggesting the existence of allergies.

In this article, we discuss six common dog allergies and solutions.

1. Scratching and Biting

Scratching and biting form the most basic signs of allergies in dogs. Your pup has a high susceptibility to absorb allergens through their skin. When this happens, the skin tends to react to these unwelcome intruders.

This condition refers to canine atopic dermatitis, which often manifests in the form of irritation. If your dog has been biting and scratching a lot, it could indicate allergies. Dogs try to scratch and peck in an attempt to ward off whatever could be irritating their skin.

If you have noticed that your dog has been scratching and biting more recently, this might be the most unambiguous indication that it could be suffering from skin allergies.

2. Coughing and Wheezing

Are you wondering, “Does my dog have allergies?” due to constant wheezing? Dogs cough and wheeze as a reaction to allergies that cause respiratory complications.

Although coughing and wheezing aren’t common, some dogs often experience instances where breathing becomes a challenge. When dogs suffer from seasonal allergies, they tend to cough and wheeze.

The reaction may be due to grass, pollen, and dust mites. Just like humans, your doggie will often feel the impact of allergies that cause an inflammation effect on the throat and lungs. When the infections affect the throat and the lungs, the eventual implication becomes a recurrent whistling sound.

3. Sneezing

Sneezing is often an allergic reaction to the entry of foreign bodies into your pup’s nose. When your dog feels a constant irritation in their nose, the most apparent response is to sneeze. This happens as the canine tries to force the irritants out of the nose.

Dogs often sneeze due to inhaled allergens when outdoor playing. If you have noticed that your dog tends to sneeze more when outdoor, then it could be an allergic reaction to grass and pollen in the grass. However, sneezing due to excitement during playtime may not necessarily imply an allergic reaction.

It would help to understand the difference between an allergic reaction and sneezing due to excitement. Sometimes dogs do sneeze due to excitement during playtime. Such instances of sneezing don’t necessarily mean that the dog may be suffering from allergies.

4. Digestive Disturbances

This is among the most common allergies in dogs due to food-related issues. When your dog experiences digestive disturbance such as vomiting and diarrhea, the most likely cause in such cases is due to food allergies. Some dogs don’t react well to certain foods, something that can lead to an allergic reaction.

Some of the other most common signs of food allergies in dogs include lack of energy and weight loss. In case you notice a combination of these signs in your dog, then a particular food combination could be causing problems. Some other instances of food allergies may cause aggression and hyperactivity in your canine.

5. Excess Shedding

When your dog is expressing a reaction to pollen allergies, there’s a chance that it will experience excessive shedding. Shedding could be a serious indicator that your dog is experiencing potentially dangerous skin infections. While normal scratching is okay, if your dog begins to experience shedding, it could indicate that the allergies are deep-rooted.

Most times, your dog sheds due to the recurrent attempts to ward off dandruff. The recurrence of destructive scratching can lead to excessive shedding.

6. Ear Infections

Your dog may be susceptible to ear infections, especially if the canine has floppy ears. Basset hounds tend to face this concern most times. Some of the common signs of ear infections include red and waxy ears. Most times, the allergic is due to ear mites, bacteria, and year allergies in the dog’s ears.

Ear infections can be painful and uncomfortable for your canine. The issue may become serious if not addressed on time.

How to Help Your Dog Deal with Allergies

Once you understand the causes of allergies, you can consider remediation solutions. Here are some of them.

Change your Walk Routine

One of the first things you should consider is changing your walking routine with your dog. Allow your dog to walk more during times where the pollen levels are low. It would also help to walk away from fields where pollen and grass could be an issue.

Clear the Air and Surfaces

Most cases of allergies, especially respiratory reactions, stem from the air, and dirty surfaces. It would help to clear the surfaces and the air around your home as often as possible. This way, you’ll be able to control the risk of air pollution and minimize irritations.

Supplement Your Dog’s medication

One of the best ways to deal with your dog’s allergies is to supplement their medication with natural options such as CBD oil. When dealing with your canines, CBD oil for dog allergies can work wonders to minimize discomfort and improve good health.

Does My Dog Have Allergies? These Signs Are Enough Proof

Whether you’re a seasoned dog owner or a newbie, dealing with instances of dog allergies can be overwhelming. Sometimes you ask yourself, “Does my dog have allergies?” When you’re unsure about the state of your dog’s health, these SIX signs can help you figure if your dog has allergies.

Once you establish this, you can then proceed to seek remediation solutions. Going natural during the treatment process is the best option. Further, dealing with any causative factors that may accelerate the problem.

Was this article useful? Keep reading for more on people, games, health, and business.