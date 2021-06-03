How To Properly Disinfect Your House And Create A Safe Environment For Your Family

Since the Covid-19 pandemic took the world by surprise, it’s not that shocking to hear that people are now caring more about their personal hygiene and the cleanliness of their home. In fact, a magazine poll showed that 78% of us were now washing our hands more frequently than we were in early 2020. That’s quite the jump!

When it comes to keeping your house clean, there are many aspects to tackle. In this article, you will discover the top tips for properly disinfecting your home, as recommended by experts. These steps will help you keep everything clean while providing a safe environment for your family.

Take Your Shoes Off – Or Clean Them

One of the few things we have been able to do over the last year or so has been going for walks. Most people took their daily exercise in the form of a short walk, just to get some fresh air. But, when we walk, we tread in all sorts of bacteria-filled substances. Obviously, you could simply take your shoes off at the door. But, they are still then being handled and entering the home.

Instead, you could try cleaning your shoes. You could buy a device that kills Coronavirus on soles of footwear, making it far safer to wear or bring your shoes into the house. These clever tools use ultraviolet light to kill 99.9% of bacteria. The same technology is used on the subway handrails and in hospitals to disinfect surfaces. Get one of these devices and place it by your front door, safe in the knowledge that no bacteria will enter the home on your feet ever again.

Use Antibacterial Surface Cleaner

The kitchen is a room that gets used a lot. It also – usually – gets cleaned a lot, which is great! However, the frequency and multi-faceted use of the kitchen make it a place that needs special attention. You probably cook, relax, chat, and hang out in your kitchen, and the natural thing to do is to lean on the worktops. This makes these surfaces a breeding ground for bacteria, transferred from hands and clothes to worktops and tables alike.

The best way around this? Antibacterial surface cleaner. Many of these cleaners also kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. So, a couple of sprays and wipe downs a day will help keep all that nasty bacteria away.

Bleach That Toilet

We all know that our bathrooms need a good cleaning every once in a while, but should we pay special attention? Again, much like the kitchen, the answer is yes. The bathroom is where we take off our dirty clothes, wash our bodies, brush our teeth and – yep, of course – use the toilet. While the surfaces can be handled with the same spray or wipes as the bathroom, your toilet should be cleaned regularly with bleach. Get rid of all those germs that can be thrown up into the air every time you flush.

Wash Regularly Touched Items… Regularly!

Think about walking around your home. You probably naturally touch a whole bunch of items without ever really thinking about it. Doorknobs, handles, cupboards, hangers and more are all touched tens of times a day. While everyone is trying to wash their hands more, it doesn’t necessarily mean that germs and bacteria are not being spread every time we touch those items. It’s highly likely that these surfaces are the crossing point for bacteria to travel from one person to another. All you need is some handy surface wipes, antibacterial, of course, to keep these items regularly wiped down.

Encourage Hand Washing

Finally, back to hand washing. As everyone knows, hand washing has been promoted massively during the pandemic as a great way to ensure that you are not passing bacteria from one person – or surface – to another. Every time you wash your hands, do so for at least 20 seconds, using antibacterial soap and hot water. Get the water as hot as you can – but be careful not to scold yourself or your young ones! The hot water combined with proper hand soap can once again kill up to 99.9% of active bacteria on your hands, as long as you are washing thoroughly!

Follow these expert tips to ensure that your house is a safe place for humans instead of a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Keeping it clean is the only way you can be sure that you and your family are safe from bacteria on surfaces and in the air. With everything from your feet to your hands cleaned, you can’t go wrong!