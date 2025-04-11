How to Start Your Day the Eco-Friendly Way with Sustainable Morning Routines

Morning routines set the tone for the entire day. Why not adopt eco-friendly and sustainable morning routines to make how you start the day even more impactful?

Eco-Friendly Wake-Up Call

Try a solar-powered alarm clock instead of a battery-powered one to save on resources and reduce waste from battery consumption. If you prefer to use your smartphone to set a wake-up alarm, be sure it’s set to energy-saving mode before you go to bed. This green option preserves battery life while being more eco-friendly for your surrounding environment.

Choose An Eco-Friendly Skin Care Routine

My body washes, lotions, shampoos, and conditioners contain harmful chemicals and are packaged in plastic bottles. Try skin care products with cruelty-free ingredients and greener packaging, such as:

Bamboo toothbrushes rather than plastic ones.

Refillable deodorants.

Utilize reusable makeup remover pads rather than disposable makeup remover wipes.

Taking the extra steps to make these swaps can help you be more environmentally conscious and reduce your carbon footprint.

Take a Shorter, Cooler Shower

Who doesn’t love hot showers? Unfortunately, high water consumption is not green for the environment. Plus, hot water consumes more energy than tepid or cold water.

A tepid 5-minute shower can reduce water usage and energy consumption in contrast to doing a scathing hot 10-minute shower. Cold showers, while uncomfortable at first, have health benefits like enhanced blood circulation, decreased inflammation, and faster metabolism.

Wear Sustainable Clothing

Fast fashion causes so much waste in landfills as people throw out or donate outdated clothing to go pick up the latest and most popular outfits. Instead, try these tips for building a sustainable wardrobe:

Find pieces made of green materials, such as organic cotton.

Reuse and repurpose old clothing before purchasing new pieces.

Supporting ethical organizations that prioritize eco-friendly production and fair wages.

Organize a clothing swap with friends and family to

Have a Sustainable Breakfast

One big way you can have a sustainable breakfast is by making it at home. When you grab breakfast from a cafe or a local fast food restaurant, there is so much packaging used to deliver coffees, sandwiches, and breakfast treats.

Making a quick breakfast at home saves you money while being greener for the environment if you follow some of these tips:

Brew coffee with a French press, pour-over, or reusable coffee pods rather than utilizing throw-away coffee pods.

Fuel your morning with locally sourced or plant-based foods to reduce carbon emissions from transport.

Compost food scraps like eggshells and fruit peels to reduce waste sent to the landfill.

Bring a Reusable Travel Mug or Water Bottle

When you want a drink from a local convenience store, you usually reach for a collection of plastic or styrofoam cups, depending on if the drink is hot or cold. Bring a reusable travel mug or water bottle to cut down on beverage cup waste.

Some local and even chain location coffee shops offer discounts to people who bring in reusable cups to encourage their customers to be greener. Most convenience stores offer water for free, so refill your bottle and stay hydrated!

Walk, Bike, or Use Public Transportation

If you have shorter distances to travel for work or an errand, try walking or biking for additional exercise and to reduce carbon emissions. Using public transportation could be another option if you are in a congested city where it’s hard to commute by vehicle.