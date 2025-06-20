Is Ditching Tampons for Good the Future of Periods? What Gen Z Girls Are Doing Instead

Periods are part of life—sometimes an annoying part, a painful part, or just a messy part—but still, a part. And as more people talk openly about them, one thing’s becoming pretty clear: we need better options. Not just better for our bodies, but better for the planet too. The period industry hasn’t exactly had a green track record. Think about how many pads and tampons get tossed in the trash every single month from just one person. Now multiply that by the millions of people menstruating around the world. Yeah. It’s a landfill nightmare.

So lately, a quiet little revolution’s been brewing. People, especially younger girls and women, are starting to swap out the old-school stuff for something that actually makes sense. It’s not about being trendy for the sake of it. It’s about being smart, being real, and not settling for uncomfortable, wasteful products just because “that’s how it’s always been.”

How Disposable Period Products Became a Problem Nobody Talked About

For decades, most of us didn’t think twice about what we used for our periods. You’d grab a box of tampons or pads, use them, toss them, and move on. No one really stopped to question what was in them, how they were made, or where they ended up. And honestly, that’s how companies liked it.

But now that more people are pulling back the curtain, the truth isn’t so easy to ignore. Disposable pads are made of plastic. Tampons are usually bleached with chemicals. Most of these things take hundreds of years to break down, and that’s only if they ever fully do. Your great-grandma’s period products might still be sitting in a landfill. Let that one sink in.

Then there’s the fact that period waste isn’t just clogging up landfills—it’s ending up in oceans, rivers, and beaches. Even the wrappers and applicators don’t just vanish. The more you look into it, the more it feels like we’ve all been part of a really wasteful system we didn’t sign up for. So it makes sense that people are looking for a better way. And the younger generation? They’re not just asking for better—they’re demanding it.

Why Reusables Are Catching On (And Not Just With “Crunchy” People)

Let’s be honest. Reusable period products used to have a bit of a reputation. People assumed you had to be super outdoorsy, ultra-eco, or one of those people who makes their own granola. But that’s changing fast. Because it turns out, reusables aren’t just better for the planet—they’re also way better for your wallet.

Once you get over the “ew” factor (and it goes away quicker than you think), the idea of using something that you don’t have to buy over and over starts to feel pretty genius. Menstrual cups, for example, can last up to 10 years. That’s a lot of money saved and a lot less trash piling up. And period underwear? It’s become a game-changer for teens and adults alike. You put it on, go about your day, and don’t have to deal with the stress of leaking or changing a tampon in a public bathroom stall the size of a shoebox.

All over social media, girls are sharing how switching to sustainable options has made their periods less of a hassle and more of something they can actually manage. It’s not about being perfect—it’s about making a small change that adds up. And when millions of people make that small change, women are saving Earth in the process.

The Product That’s Replacing Pads for Good

Here’s where it gets exciting. Out of all the eco-friendly swaps people are making, the one that seems to stick hardest is period underwear. And not just any kind. We’re talking about the kind that’s comfy, absorbent, and doesn’t feel like you’re walking around in a diaper.

Enter hiphugger period underwear. It’s soft. It’s stretchy. It holds way more than you’d expect. And it actually looks like normal underwear—sometimes even cuter than your regular pairs. Some girls wear them overnight and never wake up to stains. Others wear them during the day with zero leaks and no fear of gym class disasters. The best part? You wash them, dry them, and wear them again. No need to panic when you open the cabinet and realize you’re out of pads.

It’s not just about function, though. There’s a real comfort in knowing that you’re not shoving chemicals or plastic up your body. These underwear are built for real bodies and real flow, without all the uncomfortable stuff that used to feel “normal” just because we didn’t have a better option.

Periods Without Plastic: Why Gen Z Is Leading the Charge

So what’s fueling this whole shift? A big part of it is education. Girls today are growing up in a world where people actually talk about periods. They’re learning about ingredients. They’re reading up on toxins. They’re not afraid to ask questions. And they’re not cool with the idea of companies putting profits over people or the planet.

And then there’s climate change. It’s not some far-off idea—it’s the world they’re inheriting. So when they hear they can make a difference just by switching how they manage their period, they’re on board. They don’t want to be part of the problem. They want solutions, and they’re not waiting around for companies to get with the program. They’re making the changes themselves, then telling their friends, their sisters, and anyone else who’ll listen.

It’s this kind of ripple effect that’s turning period care into a full-on movement. It’s not loud or flashy. But it’s happening, and it’s working. Sustainable period care used to feel like a fringe idea. Now it’s on its way to being the new normal.

So What Happens Next?

There’s no single perfect period solution for everyone. What works for one person might be a total fail for someone else. But that’s kind of the whole point. We finally have options. Real, workable, sustainable ones. And that’s a big deal. Because the more people who switch, the easier it gets for others to follow.

Whether it’s trying a menstrual cup for the first time, grabbing a pair of period underwear for backup, or just being open to something other than pads and tampons, it all matters. And it adds up. Change doesn’t always come from big moments. Sometimes it shows up in quiet choices—like what you wear on your period.

No More Trash Bags Full of Pads

The world isn’t going to be saved by one pair of underwear. But it might just get a little better if more people care enough to switch things up. And if they save money and feel more comfortable along the way? Even better.