Environmentally-Friendly Alternatives To Harsh Chemical-Based Pesticides

There might be a level of guarantee that comes with the convenience of chemical-based pesticides sold in stores, but the negative effect on the environment can be quite extensive. With this information in mind, it’s your responsibility as an eco-conscious homeowner to switch from these chemical-based pesticides to natural pest control alternatives.

Why you shouldn’t use chemical-based pesticides

Chemical-based pesticides have various hazardous effects on agriculture. After applying these chemicals, rainwater can wash them into clean drinking water bodies. When these chemical-based products seep down into the soil, the chemicals also contaminate the groundwater, making it dangerous for local wildlife to inhabit.

While most chemical pesticides effectively kill pests, they can negatively affect various plants, reducing the yield. If you currently manage a garden of your own, you won’t want to wreak havoc on your tomato or squash plants.

Below are natural pest control methods available for use as chemical-based pesticides alternatives:

Insectary plants

Plants such as rosemary and mint are well-known examples of insectary plants. By definition, insectary plants are those plants that attract bugs that will target pests infiltrating your garden. For example, they can attract pollinators such as the honeybee with their nectar, helping repel harmful bugs and pests.

Diatomaceous earth

When you put silica shells of algae together, they form a powder with projections. This sharp powder, referred to as diatomaceous earth, damages an insect’s cuticle and is proven most effective for soft-bodied insects, such as worms. When the pest is damaged, its vital bodily fluids drain, leading to death by dehydration.

Homeowners can apply diatomaceous earth in two ways: sprinkling the powder on the soil to target ground-crawling pests or scattering the mixture on the foliage to target pests that fly and perch on the leaves and branches of your precious tomato plants.

Introducing birds and insect-eating mammals

When you create a welcoming environment for local birds, these predators will snack on eat pests causing harm to your plant life. Some ways of introducing birds into a garden are by installing bird feeders and nesting boxes.

Before purchasing bird feeders, note that most bird species feed on caterpillars and worms, pests that inflict damage to young seedlings. By attracting these predators, homeowners can reduce the need to use chemicals, which can harm you, your family, or your soil’s quality in the long-run.

Neem oil

Neem oil is a naturally-occurring extract from the Neem plant. This oil is a poison to most pests and insects, and it both reduces and stops the breeding of the insects.

The most common method of application is spraying the neem oil directly on foliage. From there, a plant will absorb the neem oil as it feeds. The chemicals deposited on the leaves will kill these hungry garden pests that are notorious for feeding on the plant’s leaves.

Homeowners prefer neem oil since it acts as a sterilizing agent to select insect species, reducing the multiplication rate and mitigating pesky population growth.

Mulching

Mulching is the process of applying shredded parts of a plant, especially leaves, on the soil’s surface. Well-executed mulching is an effective pest control measure, as it minimizes the odds of soil damage, discourages weed growth, and reduces direct sunlight’s effects on the soil.

Insecticidal oils

Insecticidal oils have been one of the most commonly-used natural pest control methods in the eco-friendly gardening community. Unlike other methods listed, gardeners have depended on insecticidal oils for a significant amount of time.

This pest control strategy successfully kills the insects before they’re able to mature and wreak havoc on your outdoor spaces. For those homeowners hoping to eradicate pests, insecticidal oils control pest growth in spider mites, aphid, and psylla populations.

Regulate squirrels, rabbit, and bird access

Insects aren’t always the most destructive pest variety in your outdoor living areas. Various birds and larger mammals, such as birds and farm animals, can inflict extensive damage to your crops. Fortunately, you can avert wandering birds with a tried-and-true scarecrow. You can also keep squirrels and rabbits away by installing meshed wire fences.

Introducing microbial diseases of insects

Some common pathogenic diseases that affect common household pests include fungi, viruses, and various bacteria. When introducing these diseases into a garden, they’re guaranteed to kill the pests infiltrating your garden or successfully interfere with their reproduction cycles, making it a safer place for your plant life.

Conclusion

The application of the above measures may not be a cup of tea for all farmers. Therefore, it is essential to hire a pest control professional who will help keep your garden pest-free and chemical-free.