Understanding the True Environmental Impact of Your Morning Cup of Coffee

Coffee is essential and valuable. Its price goes up and down each year, and it’s the second most traded commodity in the world, just after oil. But it’s not just coffee lovers who depend on it.

Around the world, 125 million people rely on the coffee industry for their jobs. Keeping up with the demand for growing coffee beans and supporting all those workers gets harder yearly, primarily because of climate change.

Many farmers have already seen harmful effects like strange weather and more pests. Indeed, climate change dramatically alters the coffee supply chain landscape, underlining the critical need for adaptation and mitigation strategies.

So, what is the true cost of a cup of coffee? Read on to find out.

A Bitter Pill To Swallow

Whether it’s a classic cup of joe, a shot of espresso, or a frothy concoction laced with pumpkin spice syrup, coffee is part of your daily routine. People around the globe obsess over unique coffee brewing techniques and consume copious cups of coffee. Experts predict that this demand could triple by the middle of the century.

Coffee consumption is highest in North America and Europe. In the US, 73 percent of adults drink coffee daily—more than any other beverage, surpassing water. Similarly, coffee has become as popular as tea in the UK.

Pressure to meet demand

However, as coffee consumption has surged, coffee farmers have faced mounting pressure to boost production, often at the cost of the environment and laborers.

From deforestation to heavy pesticide use, numerous studies highlight how our demand for coffee negatively impacts the planet and exploits millions of people in some of the world’s most impoverished regions.

Climate change

An article published in The New York Times shares the experiences of coffee farmers in Nicaragua. One is that of Wilston Vichez, a third-generation coffee farmer who observed significant changes on his 25-acre coffee and cacao farm for years.

However, when two hurricanes struck within just 15 days in 2020, many of his fellow farmers realized the urgency of being part of the solution. They might be small farmers, but they believe in doing something different to benefit them all.

Vilchez, who also oversees an agricultural cooperative comprising approximately 300 farmers, highlighted the adverse effects of climate change:

Rising temperatures

Erratic rainfall patterns

Drastic shifts from drought to flooding

The emergence of new pests

According to him, these challenges are making it increasingly difficult for coffee farmers worldwide to make a livelihood.

How does coffee hurt the environment?

Unfortunately, not all coffee farmers and coffee drinkers know these environmental repercussions. According to The World Counts, an organization that aims to raise awareness of global challenges, coffee production has been associated with slavery and child labor.

They also claimed that a considerable portion of the beans available for purchase are cultivated in countries with lax regulations concerning chemicals and pesticides.

Clearing of forests

Another concerning trend is the clearing of forests for coffee plantations. Today, two main coffee types are being cultivated: Arabica and Robusta. Arabica, originally from the Ethiopian highlands, is prized for its smooth, intricate flavor profile, unlike Robusta’s bitter taste.

Arabica coffee commands a higher price, and you’re likely sipping it when you order a latte at your favorite boutique coffee shop. It accounts for approximately 60 to 70 percent of the world’s coffee production. It thrives in shaded environments, so traditional coffee farms often incorporate trees of various types and heights among the coffee plants.

On the other hand, Robusta is a hardier crop that can be grown in the sun. This allows farmers to cultivate it as a high-density mono-crop on cleared land. Vietnam, which has seen its share of global coffee production soar from 3 to 17 percent in the last three decades, predominantly produces Robusta.

Soil erosion and the use of chemicals

With the increasing global demand for coffee, farmers worldwide are compelled to maximize their yields by transitioning to sun-grown production methods.

Traditionally, since these coffee beans were grown under the shade of trees and other vegetation, it helped conserve soil and preserve natural forests.

In regions like the Caribbean, Central America, Mexico, and Colombia, over 40 percent of coffee cultivation areas have transitioned to sun-grown methods. Additionally, another 25 percent of these areas are currently undergoing conversion.

The surge in coffee demand has led to expanding sun-grown coffee production. This shift necessitates clearing forests and, due to soil erosion, the increased use of chemical fertilizers.

Coffee cups harm the environment

While this concern may not be directly associated with coffee production, it’s still worth tackling. There’s always a hot debate about whether paper or plastic is better for the environment. Most advocates for sustainability would say paper is the better option.

But did you know that many paper things like cups, bowls, and plates have a plastic lining? It means they aren’t environmentally friendly at all.

This lining is typically made from polyethylene, a type of plastic derived from oil. It’s concerning to think that thousands of barrels of oil are required yearly to coat the inside of these paper cups.

But that’s not the only issue with disposable cups. Once done with them, the plastic lining prevents the cup from being recycled like regular paper. Consequently, it ends up in the trash, which has negative consequences for our planet.

Other Repercussions of Coffee Production

In addition to being resource-intensive, coffee production requires significant labor input at nearly every stage.

With an international market value of $102 billion, coffee represents a substantial industry.

However, many of the estimated 25 million smallholder farmers, who contribute 80 percent of the world’s coffee production, need help earning a dependable income.

Farmers living below the poverty line

Nearly half of these farmers live below the international poverty line, with more than one-fifth living in extreme poverty.

The disparities in the coffee industry stem from its intricate supply chain. Coffee beans typically traverse numerous hands on their journey from the farm to your cup — passing through growers, traders, roasters, and retailers.

Over 90 percent of coffee is exported from its origin countries in green, unroasted form. This means that the processing and roasting, which add significant value to the final product, often occur elsewhere.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the export of processed coffee from wealthier, non-growing countries in the global North, such as the United States and Switzerland. This trend has allowed these countries to capture a substantial portion of the coffee market value.

Market controlled by giant roasters

Now, over a third of all roasted coffee sold worldwide is controlled by ten huge companies. Farmers who grow the coffee usually only get about seven to 10 percent of the price for each kilo sold at retail stores.

Sometimes, they only get one percent. Most farmers have yet to learn where their beans end up or how much they’re sold for. It’s tough for the farmers because coffee can vary greatly depending on the weather and pests.

This leads to an unpredictable market with constantly changing supply and demand, which causes price fluctuations. The volatility—worsened by conflict, politics, climate change, and economic crises—can damage farms. Farmers never know how much money they’ll make in a year or how to budget for the cropping period.

Children involved in coffee picking

It’s not just the coffee farm workers who have it rough. Their days are long; they’re in the intense heat doing manual labor with sharp tools and chemicals. And it gets even worse—some pickers often have no choice but to bring their children along to meet their high quotas.

A past report revealed that children work 40 hours a week picking coffee. Some were as young as eight years old, working on plantations that supply coffee beans to big names like Starbucks and Nespresso.

On top of that, the US Department of Labor has caught over a dozen countries allowing children to work on their coffee farms. That includes four of the top five coffee-producing countries. A few areas have also had issues with human rights violations like violence, debt slavery, forced labor, and bad working conditions that are unsanitary and degrading.

How To Be a Responsible Coffee Drinker

Drinking your daily cup of coffee can hurt the environment and society. But don’t worry, you don’t have to give it up to help the environment. Here are a few ways how to become an environmentally conscious coffee drinker.

Support small local businesses

One of the easiest things you can do to help the environment is to buy local and small. Also, ask a lot of questions. Instead of grabbing whatever’s on sale at the grocery store, look for coffee roasters in your area and talk to them directly.

Ask how they operate and what they do to reduce waste or use less energy. Most places also let you bring your container, so you don’t need to worry about hard-to-recycle bags. Talking to the people making your coffee is a simple way to feel good about what you’re brewing every morning.

When buying local coffee, try to support small businesses, too. Just get what you need for now and use it all up before buying more. This helps reduce waste since you aren’t throwing them out, and you get to drink fresher coffee. You can enjoy one that tastes even better since it only sits on a shelf briefly.

Get a reusable cup

Starbucks alone used almost seven billion disposable cups in a year. Those cups are challenging to recycle because of the plastic lining inside.

So, why not do your part and get a cup you can use repeatedly? Plus, you’ll save a few dollars, too. Most coffee shops offer hefty discounts if you bring your cup instead of using one of theirs.

You can relax in the cafe if you’re not up to it. Grab a seat for 10 minutes, order your latte, and enjoy your alone time. Take some time to taste your drink. Look out the window and see what’s going on outside. Watch the other customers come and go.

Listen to the tunes they’re playing. Take in the whole vibe of the place. It’s like a little meditation session. Plus, you avoid creating more trash with a disposable cup.

Go for black coffee

Have you ever tried drinking your coffee black? If your coffee is excellent, you shouldn’t need cream or sugar to enjoy it. That’s the goal of fancy coffee shops—to create coffee with such unique and high-quality flavors that it stands alone.

You’re probably aware that the dairy industry isn’t great for the environment. Even if the coffee place you go to uses milk from “happy cows” or sustainable sources, cows still produce significant methane gas, contributing to global warming. So why not give black coffee a try today? You might prefer it without any extras.

Change Starts From Every Coffee Drinker

There’s much to consider regarding how one’s coffee habits affect the environment. When you take a sip, you take responsibility for caring for the planet.

If you recognize how your actions can help or hurt and make smart choices, you can help create positive change. As end users, you can guide companies and encourage sustainable practices.

Work on this journey as a team—change starts with each coffee drinker. By being mindful of your impact, you can build a more Earth-friendly coffee culture for generations.