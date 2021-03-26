Ways To Live A Sustainable Lifestyle At Home While Saving Energy And Earth

Leaving the water running while brushing your teeth, leaving lights on in every room of the house (even when they’re not occupied), and setting your thermostat to extreme temperatures are all ways most people live unsustainably at home, and it’s incredibly wasteful as well.

Unfortunately, these wasteful acts are things most people do at home and don’t even think about it, well at least not until the electric bill comes and they go into complete shock. The good news is, there are five ways you can painlessly live a sustainable lifestyle at home, all while saving energy and Earth. Once you implement these tactics into your home and daily routine, it will indeed become a true lifestyle change.

Switch To Energy Efficient Lighting

Switching to energy-efficient lighting doesn’t have to take a lot of time. You can replace the bulbs in your house as they go out or you can do a complete overhaul and get rid of all the incandescent bulbs in your home in one clean sweep… You change bulbs when they go out anyway, so why not replace them with a more efficient option? On average, one energy-efficient bulb will take $60 off your electric bill in its lifetime.

Get A Tankless Water Heater

Traditional water heaters leave 30 to 60 gallons of water in the tank being re-heated over and over. This leads to unnecessary energy use and loss of heat. Getting a tankless water heater will be much more energy-efficient.

All you have to do is take a few minutes to find a local supplier to handle purchase and installation, and then you’re done. Those few minutes will help the planet and save you 10 to 20 percent on your water heating costs.

Don’t Turn Up The Thermostat

Here’s a way to save time by not doing something, which is always the easiest option. Don’t turn up your thermostat. By not turning up the temperature, you conserve power, which is a very valuable resource. Plus, for every degree you turn it up, you’re adding about 3% to your bill. It’s less time-consuming and less costly to leave it where it is.

Start Using The Sun

The easiest way to save time while being sustainable is to have a power supply in place that saves energy without you having to think about it. You can accomplish that now with a home solar installation that makes going solar easy.

All you have to do is set up a consultation and they can take care of the rest, including design, paperwork, and installation. Going solar now takes almost no time and it saves you money while making you feel good about helping the planet.

Use Curtains And Blinds Effectively

You probably already have curtains or blinds in your home, so you don’t even have to take the time to go out for this tip. If you don’t, you can order them online to save yourself the drive. Curtains and blinds help regulate temperature and save energy when used correctly.

If you live in a state with hot summers like Florida, South Carolina, or Illinois, make sure you keep those curtains or blinds closed during the day. They can help you beat the summer heat by reducing heat gain by up to 77%. Now, if you’re someone that enjoys the bright sunshine entering your home but don’t want it to heat up your home too bad, you also have the option of applying window film to your windows as well. Think of it as tinted windows, like for cars, but for your home.

If your summers are tolerable but your winters are really cold, do the opposite and keep your curtains and blinds open during the day to let in as much sunlight and heat as possible.

These simple tactics take seconds to do and lower your overall energy use. They’re particularly effective when used alongside solar power, so you can rest assured that you’re doing your best for the planet.