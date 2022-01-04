10 Colleges & Universities That Support the Eco-Friendly Agenda

Nowadays, it is not enough to have the best courses, staff, and alumni to be considered the number one university. As we learn more about eco-friendly technology, colleges and universities join these programs. Understandably, many students look for opportunities to get involved in green initiatives. And what can be better than learning it early on in your alma mater?

Choosing the right college and university is the first step to getting more aware and proactive. Being eco-friendly should be more than words the university puts in its advertisement. Without a doubt, it can be stressful to look at all options. You should also pay attention to activities and community work in the college or university areas.

What Does It Mean to Be Eco-Friendly?

It is good when higher education nurtures sustainability basics in their students. Talking about “going green” should be something normal and practiced. Going green is a process. Some colleges have proven to manage it, and others are still learning.

It is normal when not everyone is on the same stage. Yet, if you want to join, you should choose the leaders in the sphere. You can learn a lot from them. It is also great to have sustainability events and plans held by the government or associations.

Here are some crucial aspects to look for in your future school. Note that not every aspect can be present in the university or college. Still, many leading schools work on having all of them:

The school has created a sustainability plan;

It is rated by the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE);

The school is a partner of the Environment Protection Agency program;

The institution is transparent about its sustainability policies and plans;

The school hosts events and develops programs open for students;

It offers degrees, courses, and programs in ecology and environmental studies;

The school has online courses and degree programs ;

Its initiatives contribute to broader activities;

The institution cares for students’ transportation options;

There are no secrets or hidden aspects about eco-friendly activities, programs, and other plans.

Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona

Arizona State University is a true role model for many other universities. The Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation is the hub that supports students’ initiatives. It works on committing to sustainability and supporting all university units.

It is the best place to learn and teach eco-friendly practices. Arizona State University is an undeniable leader with the benefits and perks: from research to routines.

College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor, Maine

College Of the Atlantic was one of the first colleges going carbon-neutral back in 2007. Unsurprisingly, it holds the status of the greenest college in America by the Princeton Review for several years in a row.

The college invests and works on many events and projects. They are dedicated to improving environmental and social justice. You can choose various green courses and programs to attend and contribute to the common cause to reduce the footprint and waste.

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State University is known for its efficient sustainability plan. They cut down on classroom space and commute time for a start. As well, they incorporate positive practices in their everyday routines.

The university is famous for its research programs in global stability, natural resources, and agriculture. If you want to be a part of events and discussions and help local communities, Colorado State University is a great choice.

Stanford University, Stanford, California

Stanford has a long history of being the leader of innovations and research. They dedicate their time to lowering the amount of garbage we throw away. They work on emissions and waste as well as production. Notably, the university offers 750 courses focused on sustainability and eco-management. It is a great choice for students who want to become a part of initiatives.

Seattle University, Seattle, Washington

Back in 2018, Seattle University voted to change its plans and turn to green campuses. Now, they have a strategic plan for five years and envision reducing waste and carbon footprint. Seattle University has dormitories that minimize water and landfill waste.

They also provide the best services to students, all with lower costs and harm to the environment. It offers courses and activities to help students use green technology in their everyday lives.

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

The projects at the University of North Carolina pay attention to all departments of it. The plan aims to achieve the Three Zeros Goals, including water usage, landfill waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. The university is constantly changing and providing students with engaging events and projects to participate in. The staff works with local communities and encourages participation in the discussion.

TalTech, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia

TalTech is considered to be one of the leading tech universities in Europe. It nurtures next-gen engineers and scholars in sustainability and environmental sciences. TalTech is one of the most sustainable universities in the region. They keep up with adopted waste management practices.

It offers courses, degrees, and many research opportunities. TalTech helps you find solutions for clean energy production and food management.

Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Lausanne, Switzerland

EHL is not only the leader in hospitality management but the greenest college in Europe. It follows Swiss high standards in ecology, and campuses actively embrace many eco-friendly practices. It focuses on all aspects of eco-friendly projects and introduces students to many solutions helpful in their daily lives. The school participates in local initiatives, and it’s a great opportunity to get involved in European projects.

Algebra University College, Zagreb, Croatia

The school is working with the ASEF Higher Education Innovation Laboratory on creating solutions for global challenges in climate change and waste. It is another green college in Europe that produces local initiatives and projects. You can contribute to them and learn more about the region and culture. Algebra University College has the best AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies to change the future.

University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria

This Austrian university really invests in study programs and projects. They nurture the generation of the best specialists in natural sciences. It builds a bridge between science, technology, and socio-economic areas. This aims toward more sustainable strategies.

You can expect the best guidance to become more aware and efficient with your daily routines. You can find a specific specialization in ecosystem services, forestry, food science, and many others.

Wrapping Up

Knowing how to be aware and responsible with your consumption and waste is a part of building a better future. University and colleges should be the change, and they should bring the best solutions for the community. After all, where would you learn and practice these techniques?

Being a part of an eco-friendly agenda is not only about talking the talk. Your university should provide you with the best ways to stay engaged and devoted to the common cause. The change would be evident in decades, and everything the campus does would be rewarded with a better environment.