In more ways than one, the process of studying ecology began as early as the first humans came into existence. However, the process of doing it now continues to develop and evolve as we continue to apply technology to the execution of our ideas.

Ecology is a structure that shows levels of interdependence among organisms and their physical space. But, because of the abundance and volume of life on earth, ecology is categorized and studied across different segments. Some of the most studied segments are – organisms, biosphere, population, community, and ecosystem.

Even most of the new emerging topics also tend to get categorized and covered by these main segments in ecology. In this article, we will discuss some areas and topics in ecology that will most likely get increased attention in the future. But because future generations will be a lot more reliant on technology, we will cover the topic with a focus on the technological aspects.

In no particular order, here are 10 hot ecology topics for the new generation.

1) The Use of Bio-Batteries

Bio-batteries are devices that use organic compounds and natural substances to provide energy. The principle behind these devices is similar to those used by most animals and plants to produce energy. The process involves the use of metabolic reactions to convert energy from organic compounds like glucose.

2) Low-Power Computers

Low-power computers are computers that consume less electricity and power than conventional computers. Low-power products are strategically designed with low-consumption circuits and smart technological components. These devices can help the planet by consuming lesser resources while still maintaining outputs.

3) GPS Tracking

The evolution and widespread use of GPS technology has helped ease the lives of people around the world. But, as it stands, GPS technology can also be used for the good of nature. For example, today, scientists can track animals in the wild to an inch through GSP technology.

4) Soil Conservation

Believe it or not, the present and the future are leading more people towards conserving and protecting the soil. This is because the soil not only hosts a majority of life on Earth but is also affected the most when the damage and negligence increases. Several experts around the world have already begun practicing various futuristic conservation methods. Healthier soil helps grow better food, provides cleaners water, purifies the air, and a lot more.

5) Carbon Conversation Technology

Today, it is a known fact that the increasing levels of carbon emissions are harmful to the environment. But the future is about not only reducing the daily emissions but also reducing the volume of existing carbon in the atmosphere. There is also increased interest in this area because of the rising number of climate activists like Greta Thunberg. Thus, carbon conversation is one of the hottest ecological topics now and in the future.

6) Water Conservation

Water conservation can be defined as all the activities and processes undertaken to protect the planet’s hydrosphere. This is an ever-important and ongoing field of interest because clean and fresh water is vital to all forms of life on Earth. The future of water conservation is about using technology to reduce the daily and total pollution in the oceans. Most practices will continue to occur among all segments across household and industrial levels.

7) ICARUS – The Use of Satellite Technology

The International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space is an initiative to improve the lives of animals. It is used to observe global migratory movements and track various types of animals. Right now, ICARUS is one of the most evolved programs that use satellite technology to help wildlife. And there is a lot of potential to improve the implication and reach of such programs because of their large-scale benefits.

8) Sensor Technology

Sensor technology has found its way into several modern devices that use technology to power their functions. Sensor technology can be used to track animals, gauge their vital health metrics, and a lot more. Several mini and micro sensors can also be used to record, measure, and analyze various other forms of relevant data. This domain will certainly be studied and used a lot more so its functions and purposes can be improved.

9) 3D Printing Technology

The technology has been around and has helped several people create tools with a lot more ease and precision. This technology can be used to create just about anything conceivable. The only requisites are the availability of materials and know-how of the machine. 3D Printing can ease the load off the environment while also creating various beneficial products.

10) Big Data & Analytics

In today’s digital age of advanced technology and information, data can be found in abundance at any given place and time. Most industries utilize technology to carry out their functions more easily and efficiently. However, today’s technology can also learn through studying data and patterns while being used. This study of data and its analytics can then be used to further improve daily and long-term functions and practices.

Here are some more ecological topics that will most likely be discussed and studied in the future –

Thematic Landsat

Autonomous Vehicles

Modern Population Control Measures

Light & Sonar Technology

Coral Reef Restoration

DNA Sequencing & Gene Testing

Solar Energy

Bioinformatics

The Bottom Line

With all the above topics for discussion and study in mind, one can easily quench their thirst for interest and inquiry in ecology. But students are also advised to keep a keen ear close to the ground for new innovations and inventions in the field. This is because most of today’s practices are technology-based and will also change as its associated technology evolves. To get started, one can increase their focus towards nature while tapping into credible resources for knowledge.