12 Environmental Films You Shouldn’t Miss

If you want to make 2022 the year you step up your environmental commitment, make sure you’ve watched all of these films…

1. Before The Flood (2016)

Features poignant accounts of how different stakeholders are affected by climate change, through deforestation, rising sea levels and other human activities. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, Vudu, AppleTV, Disney+)

2. My Octopus Teacher (2020)

A film maker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world. (Netflix)

3. Night On Earth (2020)

This nature series’ new technology lifts night’s veil to reveal the hidden lives of the world’s creatures from lions on the hunt to bats on the wing. (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

4. Erin Brockovich (2000)

A true story of an American paralegal who, despite her lack of academic and legal training, was instrumental in preparing a lawsuit against California’s Pacific Gas and Electric company in 1993. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, Vudu, AppleTV)

5. Mossville: When Great Trees Fall (2019)

As a centuries-old black community, contaminated and uprooted by petrochemical plants, comes to terms with the loss of its ancestral home, one man standing in the way of a plant’s expansion refuses to give up. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, Vudu, AppleTV)

6. Jane Goodall: The Hope (2020)

Follows the inspirational activist and leader throughout her never-ending travels, capturing her relentless commitment and determination to spread a message of hope. (Amazon Prime Video, Disney+)

7. The Human Element (2019)

An enlightening film that reveals how global warming has drastically contributed to wildfires and hurricanes that disrupt human-nature balance. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, Vudu, AppleTV, Tubi)

8. Chasing Ice (2021)

Jeff Orlowski’s film observes the melting of Arctic glaciers through the eyes of nature photographer, James Balog. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, AppleTV)

9. Tomorrow (2015)

Actress Melanie Laurent travels the globe to meet people who are working to reverse the environmental damage inflicted on our planet. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, Vudu, AppleTV)

10. Chernobyl (2019)

Miniseries revolves around the nuclear accident that occurred on April 25, 1986 in Soviet Ukraine. (Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max)

11. Blackfish (2013)

Shows the sometimes devastating consequences of keeping killer whales in captivity. (Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GooglePlay, Vudu, AppleTV)

12. An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Follows former United States Vice President Al Gore’s campaign to educate people about global warming. (Youtube)

Have any more suggestions? Leave them in the comments below…