15 Best Rechargeable Vapes in 2024: Power Up Your Vaping Game

Rechargeable vapes have gained traction in the market for their cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly appeal. They offer the convenience of disposables with the added benefit of reducing waste by recharging the battery instead of discarding the whole device after use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced vaper, these devices provide a wide range of features and designs to suit every need. Here are 15 of the best rechargeable vapes of 2023 that you can find online.

15 Best Rechargeable Vaping Devices

1. SMOK Nord 4

The SMOK Nord 4 is a versatile pod system with an impressive 2000mAh battery and 80W max output. It features adjustable airflow and comes with two pods to cater to both MTL and DTL vaping preferences, making it a solid choice for vapers of all levels.

2. VOOPOO DRAG X

VOOPOO’s DRAG X is a stylish and powerful pod mod that utilizes a single 18650 battery and delivers up to 80W of power. Its innovative infinite airflow system and compatibility with the PnP coil family make it a favorite among vapers seeking customization and performance.

3. GeekVape Aegis Legend

Renowned for its durability, the GeekVape Aegis Legend is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Powered by dual 18650 batteries and capable of 200W, it’s designed for vapers who need a rugged device that doesn’t compromise on power.

4. Uwell Caliburn G

The Uwell Caliburn G is a sleek pod system with a 690mAh battery and 15W output. It offers a dual airflow system for a customizable experience and uses replaceable coils to enhance flavor and vapor production.

5. Innokin Kroma-R Zlide

This sophisticated device from Innokin features a sleek design, a bright OLED screen, and a 3000mAh built-in battery. It pairs with the Zlide tank, which is perfect for MTL vaping and flavor chasers.

6. Vaporesso Luxe PM40

Vaporesso’s Luxe PM40 is a compact pod mod with a 1800mAh battery and adjustable wattage up to 40W. Its turbo boosting technology enhances flavor and cloud production, while the GTX coils provide a wide range of vaping experiences.

7. Aspire AVP Pro

Aspire’s AVP Pro is a user-friendly pod system with adjustable wattage settings and a 1200mAh battery. It features an easy-to-use push-to-fill system and comes with coils designed for flavor intensity.

8. Freemax Maxpod

Designed for MTL vaping, the Freemax Maxpod offers a full flavor experience with its FM SaltCoilTech 2.0. The 550mAh battery and constant 3.3V output deliver consistent performance with every puff.

9. Suorin Air Mod

The Suorin Air Mod updates the classic card-style design with a 1500mAh battery and a 3ml cartridge capacity. It supports both mouth-to-lung and direct-to-lung vaping, making it a versatile device for various users.

10. Lost Vape Orion Q-Ultra

The Orion Q-Ultra by Lost Vape is a sleek pod system with a 1600mAh battery and a 4ml e-liquid capacity. Its adjustable airflow and wattage, along with a clear display, offer control and convenience for a tailored vape experience.

11. Rincoe Manto AIO

The Manto AIO from Rincoe is a compact all-in-one device with a 3ml pod and a 1000mAh battery. It uses mesh coils for enhanced flavor and features a bright screen for easy monitoring of settings.

12. Joyetech eGo Pod

The eGo Pod by Joyetech stands out for its simplicity and long-lasting battery life. It’s designed for those who prefer a no-fuss approach to vaping, with a 1000mAh battery providing ample power for day-to-day use.

13. Vaporesso GTX GO 80

The GTX GO 80 by Vaporesso is a robust pen-style vape with a 3000mAh battery and quick charging capabilities. It offers a magnetic pod system and adjustable power up to 80W, suitable for both new and experienced vapers.

14. SMOK RPM 2

SMOK’s RPM 2 is an upgrade to the popular RPM line, with a large 2000mAh battery and 7ml pod capacity. It’s perfect for vapers looking for a compact device with the longevity of traditional mods.

15. Vaporesso Renova Zero

The Renova Zero by Vaporesso is a minimalist pod system with a built-in 650mAh battery and a smart press-to-fill mechanism. It’s ideal for MTL vaping with a focus on flavor and ease of use.

Final Thoughts

These rechargeable vapes represent a blend of convenience, innovation, and sustainability. They offer a more environmentally friendly vaping option without compromising on quality or performance. Whether you’re in the market for a robust sub-ohm device or a discreet pod system, there’s a rechargeable vape out there to meet your needs.

