23 Hot & Evergreen Environment Essay Topics to Write About in 2023

While experts still break lances over the speed of environmental changes around the world, the fact that they impact our lives on global and local levels is not in the slightest doubt. A great variety of environmental issues remain actual and relevant for years now, while others are hot and got raised recently. So, if you’re a student looking for fresh, engaging, and original environment essay topics to write about for this year’s courses, you can visit one of the open sample databases for overall inspiration or read this article meant to quench your creative thirst. In it, we’ve gathered 23 hottest and evergreen topics that can help you develop a great essay about the environment and related issues with ease. From climate change mitigation strategies to ecological conservation tactics, these topics provide the perfect canvas for you to express your thoughts on some of today’s most pressing issues – and their potential solutions. Plus, by adding current aspects into the mix, you’ll be able to bring even more originality and fresh insights into your work. For your convenience, we’ve grouped topics into 5 clusters – climate change, pollution issues, the economics of the environment, renewable energy sources, and water-related questions.

Topics for an Essay on the Environment in the Climate Change Context

This cluster of topics deals with the most debatable aspect of environmental issues – global climate change. If you yearn to craft an extended ‘how to save the environment’ essay, you should find a relevant topic right here.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Development and Climate Adaptation

Nowadays, Artificial Intelligence is used across multiple industries, with more or less success. While the range of technology application extends by leaps and bounds, people are still struggling to realize the full potential of AI and how to use it at maximum efficiency. As many experts predict the next AI quantum leap in the nearest future, you could elaborate on how current and prospective AI capabilities can help humans maintain sustainable development and find ways to adapt to intensifying climate change.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Control Measures

The greenhouse gas issue has been discussed for years, and various emission-reducing measures have been taken, but unfortunately, they only have temporary and limited effects. As of today, no viable solution is in sight. While scientists are looking for ways to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming, you might want to write an essay about how countries and international organizations can improve the control efficiency of the already implemented measures, as violating them is a global problem.

Individual Carbon Footprint Reduction Strategies

The question of whether an individual or small-collective effort to reduce the carbon footprint has an impact – if any – on preventing or minimizing global climate change is always interesting to discuss. It also has so many aspects that students should easily find an individual yet compelling angle to the issue that will echo in many souls. One of such angles is actually measuring a particular individual’s carbon footprint in order to then reduce it more effectively.

Perspectives of Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage

Contrary to the previous carbon-related topic, this one fits great not for individuals but for entire industries. Capturing carbon directly from the air is today absolutely cost-ineffective; however, this is virtually the only perspective method of reducing the amount of this greenhouse gas in the atmosphere and turning it into useful products like polyurethane or synthetic fuel. There are plenty of interesting things one might be able to write even in a short essay on environment protection through inventing cheaper and more efficient ways to capture and store carbon.

Global Climate Change and Its Economic Impacts

As countries around the world experience the impacts of climate change, understanding how it affects global economics is essential. The thing is, due to ever-increasing globalization, climate-related issues or solutions applied in one part of the world can affect the supply chains or final products on another side of the planet. Also, this essay could discuss how extreme weather events, changing precipitation patterns, and other environmental factors can impact various economic sectors, i.e., agriculture and energy systems, to name a few.

Urban Environment Pollution Essay Topics

Urban spaces with industrial enterprises are one of the major sources of environmental pollution. Taking this into account, you can consider writing a protect environment essay on one of the topics highlighted below.

Clear Air: Strategies for Improving Air Quality in Cities

Air pollution can have devastating consequences for human health and local ecosystems, especially in developing countries that use primarily fossil fuels across industries. Hence, it is vital to implement effective prevention measures to reduce emissions from plants and vehicles where possible. This topic could discuss possible strategies that governments may consider in order to reduce air pollution levels in their respective countries or regions.

Green Building Practices Around the Globe or in a Particular Region

In recent years, green building has become quite popular not only among private homeowners but also urbanists and industrial architects. Erecting separate buildings, entire blocks or communities, and plants that are environment-friendly might be the solution to many problems of modern cities (for example, the above-mentioned air pollution issue) and also a way to partially fight worldwide deforestation. As a result, there are lots of aspects to this topic you can elaborate on and craft an outstanding piece.

Present-Day and Prospective Waste Management Systems and Solutions

Improper waste management may cause severe pollution of urban spaces, potentially posing health risks to cities’ inhabitants. In case you decide to write an essay about this issue, you can discuss existing waste management systems available globally (landfills, incinerators, recycling centers), as well as emerging technologies like plasma gasification or conversion, etc. Apparently, the piece should focus on developing eco-friendly solutions aiming at reducing human-produced waste.

Networked Environmental Sensors Usage Techniques and Benefits

To bring about a healthier planet, we need to be able to monitor and measure ongoing processes. Technology has made it possible with distributed networked sensors that give us real-time data about the environment, be it vast ocean spaces or cities. When writing about environmental sensors, you can describe how they help track pollutants and acidification levels in air and water, reduce waste by tracking water and energy usage within buildings and enable greater sustainability more than ever before.

Essay Topics About the Environment & Economics

Whether we want it or not, the environment and economics are closely tied. In the context of coming up with an interesting and current environmental essay topic, this provides a wide pool of ideas to develop into a full-fledged paper.

The Economics of Climate Change

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity today, and understanding its economics is essential for finding solutions. This topic could analyze how different countries have responded financially to climate change mitigation efforts and what new strategies might be developed in order to better address the issue in the future.

Long-Term Energy Storage as a Way to a More Sustainable Economy

With the global shift to renewable energy sources, the economy faces yet another challenge. The thing is, present-day energy storage solutions (i.e., lithium-ion batteries) are great for the short term. But what about longer stretches when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind dies down? Students interested in this aspect of environmental protection and sustainable development can write about prospective methods of long-term energy storage, like molten salt, thermal batteries, integrating solar and wind power production with innovative storage solutions, etc. If these technologies can be perfected, we could wave goodbye to astronomical power prices and enjoy a more sustainable global economy.

Best Practices and Benefits of Using Drones in Organic Farming

Organic farming involves using natural methods without chemicals or genetic modification and contributes greatly to environmental protection. Using new technology – for example, drones – to help improve “the old farming ways” can be an extremely engaging and fruitful topic for an environmental essay.

Methane Emissions Reduction Technologies and Practices

Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases – and about a quarter of its global emission is attributed to agriculture. An essay about methane should discuss improving the technologies (i.e., scrubbers and biodigesters) used to capture emissions from cow farms. It should also cover emerging practices such as composting organic waste.

Will Graphene Save Earth and Humankind?

Graphene is the latest revolution in planet-saving materials, and it’s much more than just a trend. Just one atom thick yet stronger than steel and thinner than paper, graphene has incredible conductive powers that can be applied to water filtration systems and superconductors for transferring energy with minimal loss over long distances, to name a few. This revolutionary material could prove to be the keystone of revamping Earth into a sustainable home.

Topics for Essays About Water Consumption & Preservation

Water is the source of life on Earth. However, if humankind doesn’t take care of this precious resource, it could beshrew all living creatures on the planet. The importance of water for the environment gives you plenty of topics to write about in the forthcoming year.

Methods to Fight Ocean Acidification

Increased ocean acidification results from high concentrations of carbon dioxide, which gets absorbed into the water. This effect can have far-reaching consequences not only for marine life but also for humanity as a whole since oceans play a crucial role in regulating temperatures on Earth. This topic could discuss potential solutions or ways to mitigate ocean acidification and its planetary-scale adverse impacts on the environment.

Freshwater Scarcity & Conservation Efforts

Freshwater scarcity is an increasingly pressing issue around the world due to growing populations consuming more than nature can sustainably produce. A paper on this topic could look at how different countries are addressing water scarcity issues through conservation efforts such as desalination plants or aquifer recharging systems.

Sea Level Rise and Its Impact on Coastal Communities

As sea levels continue to rise in different parts of the world, this topic could explore ways affected communities are preparing for potential flooding by implementing adaptation strategies such as coastal defenses and mangrove reforestation efforts.

Ways to Reduce Water Usage in Agriculture

Around 70% of the world’s freshwater is used in agriculture, and this volume has to be reduced if humankind expects to survive in the already foreseeable future. Developing an essay on this topic could talk about capturing and storing water methods, drought-tolerant crops, dry farming, compost and mulch, and conservation tillage techniques.

Essay Topics About Renewable Energy Sources and Related Technologies

It is impossible to imagine how humankind can resolve looming global environmental issues without including renewable energy sources as a critical part of the solution. Due to the variety of existing sources, this segment offers multiple topic options, all of them being interesting, innovative, and potentially groundbreaking.

Will Humankind Be Using Renewable Energy Sources Only by the End of the 21st Century?

Renewable sources of energy such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power are today widespread and efficient enough to pose an alternative to fossil fuels. However, implementing each technology in real life has many nuances and technical complications. Hence, it might be really interesting to research the topic and estimate whether entirely switching to renewable energy sources from oil, coal, and natural gas by the end of the 21st century is reasonable.

Advances and Problems in Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion has the potential to become a true game-changer in power generation. Based on fusing hydrogen into helium, this process is an incredible source of renewable energy that runs the Sun and is tried to be mimicked here on Earth. What makes this especially attractive is its zero-carbon emissions and no radioactive nuclear waste — two big environmental benefits we need more than ever before. You can delve into the details of this topic and explain to your readers how nuclear fusion can save the world for future generations.

New Approaches to Using Hydrogen in Energy Transition

Lately, hydrogen is becoming more and more important for power generation. This is directly connected with the development of renewable energy sources that are increasingly used to obtain hydrogen from water. Also, you can explore and write about the fact that hydrogen plays a crucial role in storing renewable energy. Overall, hydrogen usage in terms of environment, sustainable development, and energy transition offers many aspects you can craft your essay about.

Solar Power: How Technological Advances Are Increasing Solar Energy Efficiency

The growth of solar energy has been extraordinary in recent decades, with solar cells now capable of producing more energy than ever. An essay about solar power may explore the advances in the technology – for example, solar glass – meant to increase its efficiency and broaden the sphere of its usage

Public Electric Transport, Cars, and Trucks: Benefits, Challenges, and Scope for Improvement

We are now living in the electric vehicles boom era. However, the vast majority of them are produced today for private use. An eager student can write an extended essay about the effects the massive introduction of public electric transport and long-distance transportation trucks will have on protecting the environment. On the other hand, you can also describe challenges people might face during the such transition and suggest ways of overcoming them.

As you can see, there are plenty of interesting environment essay topics to choose from for your next college paper in 2023. Depending on what your interests are, there’s sure a topic on this list that will get your creative juices flowing. Yet, should so happen that you wouldn’t find anything worthy of your attention, you can always look up more topics in online databases with 100% free essays. Whichever topic you choose, make sure to write with passion and creativity – your readers will thank you for it!