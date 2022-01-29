There is nothing quite as exciting as renovating a home. Spaces that have been lived in for many months – even years – can start to feel tired, sad, and worn down. Sure, those walls and that peeling paint are both full of memories. But, they also make your house feel a little old or stuck in the past.

So, maybe it’s time to start considering a renovation. Renovating your home can be extremely rewarding, as you make it feel brand new once more. It can be hard work, especially as you’ll likely have to live there while work is taking place. But, it can be totally worth it.

In this day and age, it’s always worth considering the environmental impact of any project, including a home renovation. So, in this article, you will find 3 eco-friendly ways to renovate your home. These tips will not only help you renovate, but also feel good about the environmental impact of your project.

Why Go Eco?

As mentioned, everyone should be thinking a little more about the environmental impact of almost everything they do. More and more greenhouse gases are being emitted every year. A lot of this is down to big commerce and production of materials, but, as individuals, everyone can do their bit to reduce this.

Also, going eco-friendly can help you! An eco-friendly, energy-efficient home can help you live more comfortably, more cheaply, and with more peace of mind. You’ll find out more about these points below!

What About Waste?

Renovation and construction inevitably cause some waste products. However, if done right, you can have your waste sorted by an expert team meaning the majority of it can be reused or recycled. You’ll likely need a skip bin on site – or multiple – which will then be collected by professionals and sorted.

How do you do this? It’s easy! Search online for Canberra rubbish disposal, for example, and look at the best companies in that area. Reach out to them and ask about skip bins, recycling, landfill, and whatever other services they may be able to provide. Some will even come and sort through your site, collecting waste on your behalf. Easy!

Now that we have your “why?” and the problem of waste dealt with, let’s get onto the renovation. Below are three of the best ways to go eco when renovating.

1. Buy Reclaimed

Sounds simple, probably because it is: buy reclaimed materials instead of new ones. At the top, it was mentioned that a huge amount of the world’s emissions come from the production, mining, or farming of new materials. You can take a big chunk out of this by buying reclaimed wood, metal, and other raw materials.

There’s an extra benefit here, too. These reclaimed materials look absolutely amazing in any home. Reclaimed railway sleepers make amazing fireplaces. Compacted recycled plastics and metals make amazing kitchen worktops. There are endless options when looking at reclaimed materials; you’ll be surprised.

2. Renewables and Energy-Efficiency

When it comes to thinking about the long-term, you should definitely think about energy consumption. One way to help improve this – and reduce your bills – is to install solar panels. These panels, depending on how many you install, can help you use less national grid power, making your home self-sufficient and cheap to run.

Also, if you need to buy any new white goods such as fridges, freezers, or washers, you should always consider the energy rating of said product. Opting for really well-made, highly-rated products will help keep your overall energy usage down. Then, you’ll be even less likely to need to tap into the national power network.

3. Opt For Non-Toxic Paint

With the renovation and reclaimed materials often comes painting. You may be painting interiors, exteriors, windows, and more while renovating your home. Sadly, over the years, paint has been made with various toxic, non-eco-friendly materials.

When looking for paint for your new home, you should try to avoid this. Luckily, there are many options available these days that do not contain toxic materials. Look for paints listed as VOC-free. VOC stands for volatile organic chemicals – a collection of extremely non-eco compounds! Plenty of organic, eco paints on the market are now far more efficient and good-looking than these old counterparts.

Use these three methods to help get you started on your eco renovation journey. Your home will not only feel rejuvenated and like new, but it will also be a small step towards helping the environment. What a lovely combination. You will feel amazing in your eco-friendly, renovated home.