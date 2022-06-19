3 Reasons Why Cannabis Is Great For The Environment

The legalization of cannabis is a hot topic throughout the United States. People are more interested than ever in what this plant has to offer, and cannabis products which vary from simple pre-rolls to unique-shaped glass bubblers are becoming more popular every day. And while some people are still on the fence about the plant, there are many reasons why cannabis is great for the environment.

Here are the three reasons why legalizing cannabis is good for the planet:

1. Cannabis is a renewable resource

Cannabis, also called weed or marijuana, is a plant in the Cannabaceae family that has over 113 cannabinoids (i.e., chemical compounds) present. The cannabis plant is of three different species, the cannabis Sativa, cannabis Indica, and cannabis Ruderalis. The first two are the most common and widely used cannabis plants for both recreational (heady-high) and medicinal purposes (body-high).

Cannabis is a renewable resource that can replace fossil fuels. Over the years, cannabis has been able to provide continuous clean and undepleted energy. This is because cannabis contains about 30% oil, which is used for the manufacturing of diesel fuel. The oil can power aircraft fuel and other precision machines.

Research has shown that fossil energy, aside from being notoriously expensive, is also polluting 80% of the planet. Therefore, to solve this issue, the best alternative is to grow crops with biomaterials for a clean and renewable energy resource. Cannabis is the best alternative since it provides the largest biomaterial.

Furthermore, when biomass is adopted as fuel, the problem of planet pollution will be resolved, and it will mark the end of our current dependence on oil for energy. At the same time, this will create more jobs for individuals.

2. Cannabis cultivation requires far less water than traditional agriculture methods.

Previously, cannabis cultivation was thought to require more water than other crops. However, in 2017, this fact was cleared out after a study was conducted by the Cannabis Research Center at the University of California Berkeley. The data for the research was collected from the water use reports from growers who were licensed for cannabis cultivation. Hence, traditional agriculture methods use massive amounts of water, while cannabis cultivation does not.

Cannabis cultivation can help conserve water in areas where water is scarce, and also, by growing cannabis, we can reduce the amount of water needed for traditional agriculture.

Hemp is a weed, which is why it is easily grown with less water and is pest-resistance. Compared to trees, this plant is known to produce more pulp per acre, and of course, it’s biodegradable.

3. Hemp products can be made from the cannabis plant

The cannabis plant can be used to make products like paper, clothing, and biodegradable plastics.

Hemp is simply cannabis that cannot make you high because its THC content is 0.3% or less. While its cousin, marijuana, is the cannabis that can get you high. The fiber gotten from industrial hemp (which is the same specie as marijuana) is what is used to create papers, cloth, rope, and fuel.

Hemp fiber is stronger and more durable than cotton, making it a good choice for clothing and other textile products. Also, cannabis oil can be used to create biodegradable plastics that are environmentally friendly and non-toxic.

Then why aren’t we using this now?

The answer to this question is that cannabis isn’t generally legalized. Hence, it went out of fashion; however, it is still used in China and Europe. Thus, for parts where hemp isn’t legalized, the materials being used instead of cannabis are cotton, plastic, fossil fuels, etc., which are not environmentally friendly. Thereby causing harm to our planet.

The hemp plant is very resourceful because almost all parts of the plant are useful. For instance, the stalk’s outer bast fiber is what is used for producing textiles, rope, and canvas. The hurd is used for the production of paper, and the seeds are a great source of protein, omega-3 fats, and others. Let’s not forget about the oil, which is used for cooking, paint, plastic, and adhesives. Then finally, the leaves can be consumed.

Conclusion

Cannabis is a very versatile plant that has many potential uses, making it an important part of the green economy.

Moreso, cannabis plants can be grown using sustainable methods that don’t require the use of harmful chemicals or pesticides. Thus, we can say that cannabis is best for the environment.