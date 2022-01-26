4 Features to Look For in the Top Medical Alert Devices

If you have any seniors in your family with medical conditions that could lead to a fall or other emergencies, it is normal for you to worry about them. However, the good news is that you can have your loved ones monitored using medical alert systems in your absence. You will find numerous devices on the market, but they differ in features.

You will have to consider the most important features you will need before buying any gadget. The four qualities you should look for in the top medical alert devices include the following.

1) Automatic Fall Detection

When a fall occurs, the ailing person may not be in a position to press a button as they may lose mobility or consciousness. Failure to reach the monitoring center can put an individual’s life at risk. Therefore, when choosing life alert systems for seniors, ensure that an automatic fall detection feature is in them.

You will have peace of mind because fall detection technology can detect any movement related to a fall. When a user falls, the gadget can get help without pressing a button because the system activates automatically when a fall occurs.

The detector evaluates the physical activity, body position, and acceleration of movements. Once the system determines that the variables are in a danger zone and a fall has happened, it activates an emergency alert, and response agents get a call to come and assist.

2) Medication Reminder

Most seniors have medical conditions that require a regular intake of medicine. Failure to take the drugs on time could affect their health leading to death or hospitalization. Therefore when selecting an alert system, it should have a medication reminder.

A good medication reminder should do more than remind on time for medication intake. It should give information on how to take medicine, whether with meals or without, and refrain from taking certain drinks when on medication. Adults forget to take their medication on time how much so a senior, especially if they have a condition that makes them forget things. It is essential to have a reminder for them so that they can get to take their medicine on time.

3) Location Tracker

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are prevalent in older adults, making them get lost in unfamiliar or even familiar surroundings. If you have a loved one with such a condition, it is good to get an alert system with a GPS location tracker. With a device that can help your aging loved ones find their way home safely, you will be at peace wherever you are.

Some trackers can send a notification when an individual is leaving their property. If an individual gets lost, the tool can guide them back to their premises. When choosing the GPS tracker, you have to ensure that it is compatible with your senior’s device and does not complicate their lives when installing or using it. It should also be user-friendly because most seniors may not be conversant with the technical aspects of some devices.

4) Monitoring Feature

You may not be available to give your aging loved ones round-the-clock caregiving services, but a monitoring system can help alleviate your worries. A 24/7 monitoring device can alert you of any safety or health issues even when you are far away. The monitoring systems can track the location, health, comfort, wellness, and safety of the elderly.

Most devices have emergency buttons or sensors that can detect emergencies. Depending on the tool’s design, some can make direct or indirect calls to caregivers or police. Some devices can learn the routine of your loved ones, which is a valuable feature because it will alert you in case of any behavioral changes.

Once you connect the device with an app on your phone, you can get notifications when the elderly leave home, return, and spend more time in the bathroom. You can also know which room they are in, their waking hours, and what they may be doing at other times. When choosing a monitoring device, you have to consider several factors and one that works 24/7 is suitable because you can monitor your loved ones at all times.

The devices should be easy to use so that if the user wants to ask for help, they can do it with ease. Affordability is also crucial because you want a tool without paying exorbitant prices for additional features or any subscription fees. The user’s safety comes first, and thus the monitoring devices should be able to connect the individual with immediate care and support in case of any emergencies.