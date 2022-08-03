4 Things to Keep in Mind When Switching to an Electric Car

Making the switch to an electric car is an exciting step toward sustainable living. However, it’s important to keep a few things in mind to make the transition as smooth as possible. Here are six key considerations for those making the switch to an electric car:

1. Home Charging

Most electric cars can be charged using a standard household outlet, but installing a dedicated home charging station will make life much easier. Level 3 chargers are the fastest and most convenient option, so if you can install one, it’s worth considering. Keep in mind that electric cars can take longer to charge than it takes to fill up a gas tank. If you can’t charge your car at home, there’s a good chance there will be a charging station nearby where you can top off your battery.

2. Range Anxiety

Fear of running out of charge while on the road is one of the biggest concerns for many people who switch to an electric car. The average electric car can travel 100 and 300 miles on a full charge, while the average gas-powered car can travel between 300 and 400 miles on a gasoline tank. The best way to combat this anxiety is to educate yourself about your car’s range and plan your trips accordingly. It’s also a good idea to keep a portable electric vehicle charger in your trunk, just in case you find yourself in a situation where you need some extra juice.

3. Insurance Cost

Electric cars can cost more to insure because they cost more to repair. They are expensive. You’ll likely pay more for Comprehensive Collision coverage. They also rely on batteries to power them. These batteries can be expensive to replace if they’re damaged in an accident. However, there are some steps you can take to offset these costs. Many insurers offer discounts for electric car owners, so shop around for the best rate.

An insurance comparison website is the best way to find a good deal. It will allow you to get multiple car insurance quotes from different companies all in one place. Once you have a few quotes, it’s time to start comparing them. Look at each company’s coverage and see if it meets your needs.

4. Cost and Maintenance

While electric cars may have a higher initial purchase price than gas-powered cars, they can save you money in the long run, thanks to their lower operating costs. For example, the average cost of electricity is about half the cost of gasoline, so you’ll save money on fuel costs with an electric car. EVs don’t require oil changes or tune-ups, but they need regular brake pad replacements due to the regenerative braking system that helps extend range. Additionally, tire pressure should be checked more often in electric cars because underinflated tires can adversely affect range.

Electric cars have a lot to offer, but you should keep a few things in mind before making the switch. Educate yourself about the electric car range and how to charge your car before switching. Remember, electric cars can cost more to insure, but with some research, you can find an insurance policy that meets your needs and budget.