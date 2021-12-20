4 Tips to Make Your Home More Self-Sufficient

While making your home more self-sufficient doesn’t always make it more environmentally friendly, the two goals often align. Especially when you consider how hard it is to track down the number of resources consumed and carbon generated when you get energy from the grid or buy veggies from the grocery store. Being more self-sufficient makes it easier for you to keep track of the resources used to achieve any given goal.

With that in mind, here are some tips that can help you make your home more self-sufficient without harming the environment.

1 – Maximizing water use

There are many ways to make your home more sustainable by maximizing how much use you get out of the water you have available. An excellent way to start is by installing water-efficient faucets and showers, allowing you to do daily tasks and look after yourself while wasting less water.

Once that’s taken care of, look into ways to recycle water. You can use dish and shower water to flush toilets, for example. As can washing machine water. A lot of a home’s water consumption is flushed down the toilet, so if you can figure out clever ways to reuse water for that purpose, you’ll save a lot of water.

Finally, it’s a good idea to find ways to make use of rainwater. Consider setting up a rainwater collection system so you can use water from the rain in your garden or use it for household chores. Rainwater can also be converted into drinking water using a variety of purification methods.

2 – Grow and make more foods

Growing your herbs, fruits, and vegetables is generally good for the environment and make you more self-sustainable. But that’s not the only way to make a difference when it comes to food. You can also learn to make many of the foods and beverages you’d typically buy from the market. For example, consider learning how to make your cheese, yogurt, wine, or Kombucha. You can make these foods through fermentation, and as this kombucha second fermentation guide shows, that process is not hard to make.

Fermented foods often have a long-lasting shelf life, making them easy to produce and stock in large amounts without needing to have a ton of fridge space available.

3 – Invest in renewables

Don’t underestimate just how efficient the newest solar panels and batteries can be. Assuming you don’t live in a region where it’s cloudy all year, you may be able to replace 100% of your power consumption for solar energy while spending less than you would on a new car. And even if you can’t get all your power from solar and other renewables, replacing part of your energy consumption with renewable energy is still a step in the right direction.

4 – Start composting

Composting allows you to turn biodegradable material such as lawn trimmings and leftover food into fertile soil. That keeps those resources from waste while also creating soil that you can use to grow your food and fertilize your garden.