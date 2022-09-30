4 Ways to Improve Your Farm’s Efficiency — and Make More Profits

Most small farmers out there would love a bit more time and a whole lot more money to make their plans for increasing productivity and implementing sustainable practices a reality. But you can’t sit around and wait for things to happen on their own.

The best way to increase productivity is to find ways to optimize the current workflow and to know what investments are worth your money. The good news is that there are new technologies and methods that can help increase long-term sustainability without having you dig too deep into your savings.

Moving forward, we’ll list some of the most promising methods and technologies, so make sure to keep reading!

1. Make the Shift to Green Energy

With the prices of gas and heating (among others) going up, farmers are struggling to find a balance between their energy needs and their budgets. Most will resort to well-known energy conservation practices, but it may not be enough.

So, to even the scales and become self-sufficient, it’s time to invest in renewable energy. Wind and solar are some of the most accessible sources, but this depends on location. Some farmers can also use geothermal energy, hydropower, or biomass.

Plus, besides being able to create your own energy for free (once the investment is returned), you also actively contribute to combating the effects of global warming.

Also, the initial investment doesn’t need to be that big. For instance, if you want to use solar energy, you can start with the minimum number of solar panels needed to keep things going and build up from there.

2. Upgrade to a Better Farming Truck That Will Last for Years to Come

Your productivity is highly dependent on the quality and capability of your farming equipment. When you work with equipment that’s easy to maneuver but also efficient in terms of consumption and capacity, it’s easier to get better results.

For instance, if you’re using farming trucks, planting and replanting each season will be done faster and better. The same is true for harvesting since it’s easier to move around and transport higher quantities to where they need to go.

Plus, a good tractor will last for years to come, and your ROI will soon turn into profit if you know how to maintain it and the farming accessories that go with it.

3. Plant More Adaptable Varieties

With the current climate crisis, predictions are not too positive when it comes to how hot it will get in the near future. This will affect crops, especially those that are not too happy in the heat. So, to increase your farm’s productivity, you should consider changing to heat tolerant varieties that can adjust to your type of soil.

4. Optimize the Irrigation System

Irrigation is crucial to good crop production and livestock, but many farmers tend to overuse it. Some practice rainwater harvesting, which is a great way to reduce the overall cost, but this is not available in all areas and is not available all seasons.

So, to reduce the water costs and to keep that precious groundwater during the hot season, you should invest in an irrigation system that delivers water according to the plants’ needs. A drip irrigation system is a great example of optimized watering because it sends water to the roots (where it’s needed) and it limits evaporation.

This way, you save water and money, and your crops will continue to stay happy and healthy.

Key Takeaways

Small farms everywhere can benefit from using renewable energies and better-optimized irrigation systems. Also, modern equipment that’s less consuming and better designed for current farming conditions can make a huge difference.

Lastly, farmers should consider changing their crops to more heat-resistant varieties and working to combat various diseases that reduce yield and keep production low.