4 Web Security Tips That Every Webmaster Needs To Follow

Setting up an e-commerce website is fairly easy nowadays. But, what’s harder than ever before is to make that website tightly secure. Starting a business is one thing and running it in an efficient way is another. You have to make sure that you are making profits, meanwhile keeping your website safe from hackers, fraud, and scams. One small set back can put you years behind in success and mean an end for your business. In this article, I am going to mention four web security tips that every webmaster needs to follow so that they can protect their store from hacking.

Use a Trusted Platform

As I said before, making a website is easier than it has ever been. With so many platforms out there that make things easier for you, you should select one that offers you the best security. A good e-commerce platform like Shopify or Magento monitor all the stores for security issues and make sure that nothing fishy is going on. As soon as they find a problem, they solve it without letting the consequences get out of hands.

Keep Your Website Updated

Most people don’t know this, but updates are very important for the security of your website. If you don’t update your website according to the latest security patches, hackers are going to find a loophole within the system and bypass security. Hackers love these websites and are always on the lookout for stores with unpatched applications. Therefore, you should conduct a detailed survey each month and ensure that all the applications on your website are patched with the latest security protocols.

Implement Strong Password Requirements

A very common way that hackers gain access to online stores is by brute-forcing their way through. A brute force attack is basically a hit and trial method in which a crawler combines several letters and numbers together, hoping that it gets lucky. To ensure that they don’t get lucky, you should implement strong passwords within your system and advise your customers to use a combination of different letters, numbers, and symbols when signing up so that hackers can’t guess their passwords.

Educate Your Users

Last but not least, it doesn't matter how many protocols you put in place; your security will only be as strong as the weakest link, which is human intervention. You have to educate the users on your platforms to be wary of hackers and use correct information when logging in. Scammers and fraudsters often tend to target high-value items. So, you should tell your customers to be careful when buying high priced items so that they don't get themselves into any trouble. If they stay attentive during the buying phase, hackers won't be able to fish them for money.