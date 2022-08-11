5 Best Ecology Essay Topics for College Students

Living things rely on their environment for survival. Without it, no living things, including human beings, would survive. Unfortunately, people are consistently destroying habitats through various activities. They do mining, farming, build cities, infrastructure, and dump waste on the environment.

These activities have devastating effects and cause ecological imbalances. When writing an essay on ecology, choosing an interesting topic can be daunting. The field is wide, which makes it harder to get the best topic. Here are five attractive topics you can consider.

Why marine ecology is important in the 21st century

71% of the earth is water which is home to about 50% to 80% of all living things. Oceans are crucial in supporting survival on earth. They significantly contribute to keeping the earth cool, air circulation, rainfall, food, and jobs. A lot of pollution that happens on land eventually finds its way into the water.

In the long run, salinity levels, PH, water density, and oxygen levels get affected. Some organisms migrate from their habitats and become alien or invasive species. A student can discuss the negative effects of invasive species on ecosystems.

They can focus on marine pollution and the involvement of human beings in destroying marine ecosystems. The topic can be wide, but many students seek writing help from college-paper.org professional writers when they want to create the best quality essays.

What will ecology look like in the future?

When studying ecology, it is important to look into past and present activities and then project how they will affect the future. The actions of the past and present will determine how living things will survive in the future. All life may fail to survive, or it may change to different adaptation strategies. Some of the areas a student can explore on this topic are:

How will global diversity look like in future

The growing human population and its effect on future ecosystems

Afforestation and future wildlife survival

Surviving in a zoo. The biological effects and ethics.

Can human beings survive without other creatures?

How future temperature extremities will affect survival on the earth

The impact of human activities on the ecosystem and conservation biology

The impact of urbanization on ecosystems

Since the earliest civilization, human beings have been building cities. They choose the best places with enough water supply and other natural resources. As people migrate into towns, they grow bigger into cities. The growth process significantly impacts ecosystems, yet the impact is irreversible. Forests are destroyed, animals lose their habitat, species interactions get altered, and freshwater sources get destroyed.

The growth of cities can be termed as positive, but it undermines biodiversity. It creates a huge disconnect between human beings and nature. It affects land use, introduces foreign species, and impacts climate change. The irony of the matter is that human beings rely on the environment for survival.

Environmentalists and conservationists need to ask themselves the harder questions. How will native animals and plants survive amid vast urban developments? These are areas a student can explore and create topics that focus on specific effects both currently and in the future.

Special adaptation of non-native species and their threat to native species

Most non-native species were introduced into their current habitat by people. Other types found themselves in a new ecosystem as they migrated in search of better survival. The disadvantage with them is that they develop better survival mechanisms than their host or native species.

They have better tolerance, reproduce faster, and can survive in marginal places. In search of survival, they prey on native species and cause huge imbalances in the ecosystem. In an effort to control them, human beings often use chemicals that make matters worse. Globally, the total cost of controlling invasive species exceeds $1.3 trillion within the last 50 years. A student can explore several areas such as:

The impact of invasive species on the ecosystem

How human evolution can help manage invasive species

How invasive species threaten the existence of native species

Public health and the ecosystems

Public health has a direct relationship with healthy ecosystems. The ecosystems provide human beings with medicine, fresh air, clean water, raw materials, and energy. When the ecosystems provide contaminated water, poor quality food, and polluted air, the public suffers deeply from various diseases and sicknesses.

Everyone who benefits from the environment is a direct partaker of its conservation. This includes the government, communities, and individuals. As the health of the environment improves, public health improves too.

Conclusion

All living things are interrelated, and one depends on the other for survival. This includes human beings, plant life, and animal life. Human beings have been important in the destruction of habitats through their activities. A student can choose various topics on ecology and write an attractive essay. The topics can range from marine life to urbanization, future ecologies, and invasive species. A student should give focus on each topic and develop arguments or points that are relevant.