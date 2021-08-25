5 Climate Activists You Should Follow On Instagram

More and more people are starting to use Instagram as their main platform for activism, and using methods to gain followers, such as an Instagram growth service like Growthsilo, to help spread awareness. And when it comes to climate change, there are some influencers you should follow on the app if you want to learn how to gain more followers to spread the message yourself. These activists are passionate about spreading awareness regarding the effects of global warming and what needs to be done in order to fight them. They’re also dedicated to teaching others how they can make a difference in this fight against climate change – so if you want more inspiration or information, these 5 accounts will have everything you need!

Nina Gualinga

So, Nina Gualinga is from Ecuador and she is currently 28 years old. She is a well-known activist that fights for the environment and the rights of the indigenous. She aims to protect the Amazon in her country and to protect nature overall and she has been advocating for this since a very young age. In terms of her heritage, she forms part of the Kichwa community and feels passionate about protecting her roots and the land where she is from. She consistently urges people to do better when it comes to taking care of the environment for the betterment of their future.

Tori Tsui

Tori Tsui is known for advocating for climate justice and the health of the environment. This specific advocate is a writer as well as an activist, speaker, organizer, and mental health advocate who is currently based in Bristol. It is said that she is from Hong Kong and as a consultant and researcher, she has made a lot of strides to spread the word about climate change for the betterment of the community and society as a whole.

Green Girl Leah

Leah Thomas, also known as Green Girl Leah, is a well-known activist whose following amounts to over 200 hundred thousand followers on Instagram. She has her book where she coins the term ‘intersectional environmentalism’ and she is also based in the south of California. She has always loved being creative and writing and she constantly advocates for the justice of the climate and the community to raise their voices on more issues that are plaguing their environment.

Samia Dumbuya

Now, this specific activist is from East London and is the co-founder of Seize the Vote. She cares a lot about the environment and considers herself as an activist of climate justice in society. She is also the author at Shado Magazine and once stated that in order to advocate for the environment that one needs to also be involved in the social justice aspect of things as the two are inseparable from one another. Another topic she has spoken out on is environmental racism, which is a topic that a lot of people are unaware of but is very prevalent in our society. It opens our eyes to how deep-rooted the issues of the environment are on a political and a social level.

Isaias Hernandez

Last on our list of climate activists you should follow on Instagram, we have Isaias Hernandez who has close to a hundred thousand followers on Instagram. He is the creator of Queer Brown Vegan and also considers himself to be an educator of the environment as he loves to learn and educate others on environmental justice. He is Mexican-American and his platform Queer Brown Vegan attempts to make room for those who consider themselves as queer and of color to also become involved in the conversation.

These five activists are worthy to follow as they have taken their unique passions and have used them to advocate for the betterment of the environment and to speak out on climate changes that may affect us. If you are looking for people who will constantly educate you on the truth and give you encouragement of how to do better, then you should follow these specific 5 climate activists as they will help you in the long run to doing better for the environment.