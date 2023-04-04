5 Hacks for Saving More Money With EV

The Hottest Tips

During the days of petrol mayhem, refueling a car for free sounds like a dream. However, EVs can do just that in one of the many free charging stations around the country. These maps and apps are to track charging points close to your location. Depending on where you live, you can get special discounts on charging equipment and electricity expenditure. Check below the best ways to use your new EV to save even more money.

Don’t Go All the Way

EV batteries work at their best when charged between 20% and 80% of their capacity. Not only so, but the first and last 20% of the battery also take longer to charge, which means more energy is spent in the process. Some models allow drivers to preset charging percentages.

Save Money With Charging

It’s easy to find an electric vehicle charging station in supermarkets, malls, and other commercial areas. Take advantage of these stations, and avoid charging your EV at home. Although there are cheap ways to do so, nothing is cheaper than “free,” right?

Typically, a fully charged EV runs between 100 and 300 miles. So, you’ll have plenty of time to plan the next recharge, driving in city conditions. Charging your vehicle at home without blowing up your electricity bill is possible, too.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are two levels of charging equipment. Most EVs can get charged overnight using essential equipment. In any case, we suggest going for Energy Star-certified equipment to ensure better energy efficiency. If you’re charging from home, you’d prefer to do it during low-tariff times. One of the most common options is to charge the vehicle overnight when the electricity is cheaper.

Hypermiling

There are driving techniques that can extend your battery mileage, such as the concept of “hypermiling.” Refrain from explosive accelerations and abrupt pushes on the brakes. Driving constantly at high speeds takes a lot from the vehicle and drains the battery faster.

Avoid sudden changes in speed and gear. Constancy is gold to keep your battery running for longer. Most EVs come with choices of preset driving modes, defining regeneration times for brakes and accelerators.

Use Apps and Smart Devices

There are smart charging apps to monitor your battery conditions. You can follow your battery’s performance, power level, and when to look for the next charging station. Most manufacturers also develop apps for their vehicles. These apps are designed to help avoid problems, such as critically low battery levels, overcharging, and identifying abnormal energy consumption patterns.

Grants and Discounts

Check with your local operator if any programs are available for EV owners. There can be discounts on usage and equipment, and even government grants to help cover the electricity expenditure. There are also EV grants for business programs.

The Future Is Electric

According to recent estimates, there are about 16 million electric cars on the road today. This number will likely increase as more manufacturers invest in this vehicle. Such a scenario fuels competition and drives prices lower. It means that we’ll still see more EVs in the streets and even in campus and industrial facilities.

More hybrid cars are hitting the road now, combining ICE and electric features. The number of government incentives and special discounts on the energy bill also play a role in popularizing this kind of vehicle. So, if you’re planning to join the EV trend, look for the cheapest options for charging and government incentives to keep your charging expenditure as low as possible.

Average Costs of Charging

Instead of miles per gallon, the efficiency of electric vehicles is measured in kWh per 100 miles. So, the cost of charging involves the price of electricity and the car’s energy efficiency: an average hybrid or electric vehicle needs between 25 kWh and 40 kWh to run 100 miles. The total costs per charge and mileage can be calculated considering the price of kWh in your region.

Miles Ahead

Electric vehicles are gaining more followers worldwide, and the number of proud owners will likely increase. At least, the statistics for this market allow us to be optimistic: the market share for this segment increased over 4x between 2019 and 2021. More manufacturers are fighting for a slice of this pie, increasing the number of options on offer.

Besides, several energy companies and governments give grants and incentives to those willing to change from ICE to EV or PHEV (hybrid). Despite a considerably higher upfront cost, EVs are much cheaper to refuel and easier to maintain. 2 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide during the first trimester this year, 75% more than last year.