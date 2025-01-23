5 innovative ways smart home technology is making urban living more sustainable
As cities grow, so do their environmental challenges. Urban living often leads to higher energy consumption and increased carbon emissions.
However, smart home technology like mini-split smart thermostats and infrared smart heaters are changing the way we live, helping individuals and families reduce their carbon footprints.
5 innovative ways smart home technology is making urban living more sustainable
1. Use of Recyclable and Low-Carbon Materials
Many smart home devices are now crafted from sustainable materials, minimizing their environmental impact straight from production.
For example, the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat is made from recyclable materials like aluminum and glass.
By choosing smart home technology built with low-carbon materials, homeowners contribute to reducing waste and the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing.
2. Automation for Energy Efficiency
Automation is another benefit of smart home technology, reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.
The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater offer advanced energy saving features. Homeowners can program these smart home devices to turn off HVAC systems when away or adjust temperatures based on external weather conditions.
This automation minimizes energy waste, particularly during peak hours, and can reduce energy costs and consumption by up to 30%.
3. Environmentally Friendly Heating Solutions
Heating is a major contributor to urban energy consumption, but smart technology is changing that. Infrared heaters like the Kelvin Smart Heater are fully efficient.
Unlike traditional heaters, infrared heating technology directly heats objects, people and the spaces they are in, eliminating energy loss through drafts, ceilings, or open windows.
The Kelvin Smart Heater approach ensures immediate warmth with minimal energy usage, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious urban dwellers.
4. Monitoring Energy
One of the most powerful features of smart home technology is the ability to monitor the consumption of your HVAC appliance.
The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater provide real-time insights into energy consumption, helping users track and adjust their heating and cooling habits.
5. Smart Home and Smart Phone Integration
Convenience meets sustainability with smart home devices that can be controlled directly from your smartphone and with the use of other smart home devices.
Both Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater are compatible with Google Home and Alexa, allowing users to adjust settings with one centralized platform or voice control, ensuring energy isn’t wasted across multiple smart home devices.
What is Kelvin?
The Kelvin Smart Heater is an infrared heating solution by Boldr, designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly warmth to your home.
Unlike traditional heaters, Kelvin uses infrared technology to directly heat objects and individuals in the room, this warmth is then released back into the room through the transfer of thermal energy.
The method of infrared heating is incredibly efficient because it reduces heat loss through drafts, open windows, or ceilings. This process ensures that every watt of energy used by Kelvin is converted directly into useful heat, eliminating the energy waste common in conventional heating systems.
Benefits of Kelvin
1. 100% Energy Efficiency
Every watt of electricity consumed by the Kelvin Smart Heater is converted into heat, meaning no energy is wasted.
This makes it an ideal choice for reducing overall energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions.
2. Instant and Direct Heating
Kelvin provides immediate warmth to the people and objects in a room, creating a cozy environment almost instantly without waiting for the air to warm up.
3. Smart Control
Through the Boldr Energy app, you can control Kelvin’s with the use of energy saving smart features, schedule its operation, and monitor its energy usage.
This allows you to manage your home’s heating more efficiently, ensuring energy is only used when necessary.
4. Quiet and Comfortable Operation
Kelvin operates silently, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and other quiet spaces.
What is Klima?
The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat is another smart home device from Boldr that reduces energy consumption in urban living.
Designed specifically for ductless air conditioners and mini-split systems, the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat optimizes your home’s heating and cooling systems by offering smart control over temperature regulation of your ductless HVAC system.
Klima ensures that your heating and cooling are running at peak efficiency, through the use of energy saving smart features, thus lowering energy bills by 30% and reducing carbon emissions.
Benefits of Klima
1. Real-Time Energy Monitoring
Klima tracks the energy consumption of your mini-split system and provides insights into how much energy you’re using.
This helps identify areas where energy consumption can be reduced, potentially saving up to 30% on energy costs.
2. Ductless A/C Compatibility
Klima is compatible with all brands of ductless AC models, including popular brands like Toshiba, Fujitsu, Daikin, and Mitsubishi.
3. Eco-Friendly Design
Klima is crafted from low-carbon materials, such as aluminum and glass.
This reduces the environmental impact of the smart home device itself, contributing to a more sustainable product lifecycle.
4. Physical Controls
Klima comes with physical controls on the device itself, allowing for convenient adjustments without needing to reach for your phone to control your mini-split.
The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater’s Smart Features
Both Kelvin and Klima’s smart features are accessible through the Boldr Energy app, providing unparalleled control and energy savings of up to 30%.
1. Remote Control
With the Boldr Energy app, you can control both Kelvin and Klima from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re at work, on vacation, or simply away from home, you can ensure your home is heated or cooled exactly as you need it, without wasting energy.
2. Smart Scheduling
With Kelvin and Klima, you can set schedules based on your routine. This ensures that your heating or cooling system operates only when needed.
For example, you can program your mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater to cool your home before you arrive and turn off once you leave, avoiding unnecessary energy use.
3. Location-Sensing Technology
Both the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater have built-in geofencing technology that can detect when you’re home or away.
This feature automatically adjusts the temperature settings based on your presence, preventing energy from being wasted on an empty home.
4. Real-Time Energy Consumption Monitoring
Kelvin and Klima allow you to track your mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater’s energy consumption in real-time, giving you the insights needed to budget and cut back on usage, and helping you save up to 30% on energy bills.
5. Open Window Detection
Kelvin and Klima can detect when a window is open and will automatically turn off the mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater to prevent energy loss, ensuring that your heating or cooling is not wasted when the window is open.
6. Smart Zoning
Kelvin and Klima also offer a smart zoning feature, allowing you to target specific rooms for heating or cooling where a mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater is placed.
This helps ensure that you’re not heating or cooling unused spaces, reducing overall energy consumption.
App Integration and Voice Control
Both Kelvin and Klima integrate with major smart home platforms, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, allowing for voice control and seamless integration into your existing smart home ecosystem.
Conclusion
As urban living continues to present environmental challenges, smart home technology offers solutions to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and create more sustainable lifestyles.
Smart home devices like the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater can optimize energy efficiency, enhance comfort, and empower homeowners to make eco-conscious decisions.
By adopting smart home technology, we can all take a step toward greener, smarter cities.