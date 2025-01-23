As cities grow, so do their environmental challenges. Urban living often leads to higher energy consumption and increased carbon emissions.

However, smart home technology like mini-split smart thermostats and infrared smart heaters are changing the way we live, helping individuals and families reduce their carbon footprints.

5 innovative ways smart home technology is making urban living more sustainable

1. Use of Recyclable and Low-Carbon Materials

Many smart home devices are now crafted from sustainable materials, minimizing their environmental impact straight from production.

For example, the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat is made from recyclable materials like aluminum and glass.

By choosing smart home technology built with low-carbon materials, homeowners contribute to reducing waste and the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing.

2. Automation for Energy Efficiency

Automation is another benefit of smart home technology, reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater offer advanced energy saving features. Homeowners can program these smart home devices to turn off HVAC systems when away or adjust temperatures based on external weather conditions.

This automation minimizes energy waste, particularly during peak hours, and can reduce energy costs and consumption by up to 30%.

3. Environmentally Friendly Heating Solutions

Heating is a major contributor to urban energy consumption, but smart technology is changing that. Infrared heaters like the Kelvin Smart Heater are fully efficient.

Unlike traditional heaters, infrared heating technology directly heats objects, people and the spaces they are in, eliminating energy loss through drafts, ceilings, or open windows.

The Kelvin Smart Heater approach ensures immediate warmth with minimal energy usage, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious urban dwellers.

4. Monitoring Energy

One of the most powerful features of smart home technology is the ability to monitor the consumption of your HVAC appliance.

The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater provide real-time insights into energy consumption, helping users track and adjust their heating and cooling habits.

5. Smart Home and Smart Phone Integration

Convenience meets sustainability with smart home devices that can be controlled directly from your smartphone and with the use of other smart home devices.

Both Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater are compatible with Google Home and Alexa, allowing users to adjust settings with one centralized platform or voice control, ensuring energy isn’t wasted across multiple smart home devices.

What is Kelvin?

The Kelvin Smart Heater is an infrared heating solution by Boldr, designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly warmth to your home.

Unlike traditional heaters, Kelvin uses infrared technology to directly heat objects and individuals in the room, this warmth is then released back into the room through the transfer of thermal energy.

The method of infrared heating is incredibly efficient because it reduces heat loss through drafts, open windows, or ceilings. This process ensures that every watt of energy used by Kelvin is converted directly into useful heat, eliminating the energy waste common in conventional heating systems.

Benefits of Kelvin

1. 100% Energy Efficiency

Every watt of electricity consumed by the Kelvin Smart Heater is converted into heat, meaning no energy is wasted.

This makes it an ideal choice for reducing overall energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions.

2. Instant and Direct Heating

Kelvin provides immediate warmth to the people and objects in a room, creating a cozy environment almost instantly without waiting for the air to warm up.

3. Smart Control

Through the Boldr Energy app, you can control Kelvin’s with the use of energy saving smart features, schedule its operation, and monitor its energy usage.

This allows you to manage your home’s heating more efficiently, ensuring energy is only used when necessary.

4. Quiet and Comfortable Operation

Kelvin operates silently, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and other quiet spaces.

What is Klima?

The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat is another smart home device from Boldr that reduces energy consumption in urban living.

Designed specifically for ductless air conditioners and mini-split systems, the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat optimizes your home’s heating and cooling systems by offering smart control over temperature regulation of your ductless HVAC system.

Klima ensures that your heating and cooling are running at peak efficiency, through the use of energy saving smart features, thus lowering energy bills by 30% and reducing carbon emissions.

Benefits of Klima

1. Real-Time Energy Monitoring

Klima tracks the energy consumption of your mini-split system and provides insights into how much energy you’re using.

This helps identify areas where energy consumption can be reduced, potentially saving up to 30% on energy costs.

2. Ductless A/C Compatibility

Klima is compatible with all brands of ductless AC models, including popular brands like Toshiba, Fujitsu, Daikin, and Mitsubishi.

3. Eco-Friendly Design

Klima is crafted from low-carbon materials, such as aluminum and glass.

This reduces the environmental impact of the smart home device itself, contributing to a more sustainable product lifecycle.

4. Physical Controls

Klima comes with physical controls on the device itself, allowing for convenient adjustments without needing to reach for your phone to control your mini-split.

The Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater’s Smart Features

Both Kelvin and Klima’s smart features are accessible through the Boldr Energy app, providing unparalleled control and energy savings of up to 30%.

1. Remote Control

With the Boldr Energy app, you can control both Kelvin and Klima from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re at work, on vacation, or simply away from home, you can ensure your home is heated or cooled exactly as you need it, without wasting energy.

2. Smart Scheduling

With Kelvin and Klima, you can set schedules based on your routine. This ensures that your heating or cooling system operates only when needed.

For example, you can program your mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater to cool your home before you arrive and turn off once you leave, avoiding unnecessary energy use.

3. Location-Sensing Technology

Both the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater have built-in geofencing technology that can detect when you’re home or away.

This feature automatically adjusts the temperature settings based on your presence, preventing energy from being wasted on an empty home.

4. Real-Time Energy Consumption Monitoring

Kelvin and Klima allow you to track your mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater’s energy consumption in real-time, giving you the insights needed to budget and cut back on usage, and helping you save up to 30% on energy bills.

5. Open Window Detection

Kelvin and Klima can detect when a window is open and will automatically turn off the mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater to prevent energy loss, ensuring that your heating or cooling is not wasted when the window is open.

6. Smart Zoning

Kelvin and Klima also offer a smart zoning feature, allowing you to target specific rooms for heating or cooling where a mini-split or Kelvin Smart Heater is placed.

This helps ensure that you’re not heating or cooling unused spaces, reducing overall energy consumption.

App Integration and Voice Control

Both Kelvin and Klima integrate with major smart home platforms, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, allowing for voice control and seamless integration into your existing smart home ecosystem.

Conclusion

As urban living continues to present environmental challenges, smart home technology offers solutions to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and create more sustainable lifestyles.

Smart home devices like the Klima Mini-Split Smart Thermostat and Kelvin Smart Heater can optimize energy efficiency, enhance comfort, and empower homeowners to make eco-conscious decisions.

By adopting smart home technology, we can all take a step toward greener, smarter cities.