5 Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Appliances To Cool, Cook & Clean Consciously

Your stove. Your dishwasher. Your refrigerator. It’s hard to imagine your kitchen without these essential appliances; they help you cook, clean, and store delicious leftovers.

Looking for appliances that will heat your food, but not the planet? A few reasons why you should buy green appliances include:

Use less energy. Save on electricity, save the planet! With an energy efficiency appliance, you can reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.

Reduce your water usage. Water is a limited resource; preserve it by reducing water waste caused by inefficient laundry machines and dishwashers.

End of life policy. When your oven has cooked its last meal, what do you do with it? An eco-friendly brand designs appliances with biodegradability in mind. If you can’t recycle your appliance, it’s not doing any favors for the environment.

As a consumer, it’s not easy to tell which brands are eco-friendly and which ones only claim to be. How can you know if a company is greenwashing (claiming to be environmentally friendly but not making any serious efforts to do so)?

We’ve put together this list to help you out. The following brands have data to back up their eco-friendly claims. If you’re in the market for new kitchen appliances that won’t increase your carbon footprint, check these out:

SMEG Refrigerators

Who says you need to sacrifice style for eco-friendliness? SMEG fridges give you the best of both!

Choose from awesome vintage styles and colors to recreate a kitchen right out of the ‘50s. But even though they sport a retro aesthetic, their design is anything but.

SMEG appliances feature the latest energy efficiency technology. The brand has received several awards for its sustainable practices, which include its focus on energy efficiency and building appliances with recyclable materials.

SodaStream

What beats a cool glass of water on a hot day?

A glass of carbonated water, fizzy and bubbly on your tongue.

Sparkling water is a trend that’s here to stay. But even if you love soda, you probably don’t love what it does to the environment.

Did you know that Coca-Cola is the biggest polluter in the world? The company produces 100 billion plastic bottles a year. It’s no wonder why the soda industry is terrible for the environment.

Aluminum cans are recyclable, but it still takes energy to manufacture and break them down.

What if you could skip all that?

With a SodaStream, you can enjoy the flavors from your favorite brands without the carbon cost. Make soft drinks from your own home, and enjoy them from a reusable bottle or glass.

Electric Tea Kettle

Boiling water on the stove is not only tedious—it consumes more energy, too! With an electric tea kettle, you’ll heat water faster and use less electricity to boot. Add an electric kettle to your kitchen, and you’ll make it a greener place to be. Use it to heat water for tea, soup, or your morning cereal. Yum!

Kettles are inexpensive and simple to use, making them accessible to all consumers. With one, you won’t need to worry about booking an appliance repair in Ottawa!

Bosch Ovens

With Bosch, you can enjoy the best of the kitchen appliance industry without sacrificing eco-friendliness. Bosch ovens and stovetops are known for their reliable performance. And the brand itself is always making strides to be more sustainable.

Bosch has been climate neutral since 2020. It’s continuously working to meet the next green target, whether that’s to reduce water usage or increase its utilization of renewable energy. Most of its appliances are ENERGY STAR certified, which means they’re incredibly energy efficient.

Samsung Dishwashers

These eco-friendly dishwashers top the list of ENERGY STAR’S Most Efficient Dishwashers. They save on water and electricity! When you’re looking to schedule an appliance installation, check out the latest Samsung dishwashers.

Have you ever thought about how that appliance made it into your kitchen? With the above list, you can rest assured that the appliances you buy are manufactured with the environment in mind.

We hope our suggestions help you stock your kitchen with green and high-performance appliances. Support brands you can trust that keep their word about green environmental practices.