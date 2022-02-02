5 Tips For An Eco-Friendly Home Move

Moving can pose an environmental hazard. Although most of the items you have at home are recyclable, some are still better disposed of when transferring to a new home. With the average American moving 11.4 times in a lifetime, many people negatively impact the environment during this process.

Luckily, some ways can help you reduce your carbon footprint during your move. To learn more about these ways, continue reading.

Use Recyclable Wrapping / Packing Materials

Besides cardboard boxes, most packing materials such as the ones used to wrap fragile items aren’t easily recyclable. While such materials can be recycled in particular collection sites, most people fail to take them to recycling points and end up tossing them in the trash.

Instead of wrapping your belongings with materials that require some effort to recycle, opt to be creative with what you have. For instance, you can use towels, comforters, linens, or even clothes to wrap glassware, plates, and art. If you still require additional materials, opt for reusing old newspapers or recycled paper.

Donate Items You No Longer Use

Moving marks a new beginning, and it can be tempting to pack everything you own and get ready for a new home. Nevertheless, stuffing all your belongings means spending more time organizing them in your new place while throwing away what you don’t require in your home.

But, instead of packing items you no longer need, why don’t you consider donating them to neighbors or charity? Besides, donating things you no longer use before moving has a list of benefits. First, you live minimally, meaning your home won’t be cluttered. Secondly, you can put a smile on someone else’s face by giving them what you don’t need anymore, but they do. Additionally, donating ensures that you don’t toss stuff in the trash that may endanger mother nature.

However, it’s always nice to donate gently-used stuff instead of giving away over-used stuff as far as giving is concerned. Additionally, consider hiring skip bins if you still have unusable items that can’t be recycled or donated.

Moving with what you need means a lighter and more organized move. You will use less gas and energy while cutting down your carbon footprint.

Pack In Containers You Already Have

When moving, it’s more likely that you’ll need boxes to pack your belongings. However, you don’t have to mess with the environment by using extra boxes that you’ll end up throwing away. Instead, you can ensure that you have an eco-friendly move by using the container you already have in your home. Some of the containers that you can use to pack your belongings include:

Suitcases

Plastic bins

Reusable grocery totes

Dresser drawers

Duffel bags and gym bags

Additionally, if you have items that can fit some things inside, ensure to fill them up before packing them. For instance, you can line your small bathroom trash bin with an unused garbage bag and use it to store some items from under your sink. Remember, the more you fit your items in containers you already have, the more you can avoid spending a lot in buying packaging materials that will end up in the trash, polluting the environment.

Rent Reusable Crates And Boxes

Plastic boxes and crates can be used over 400 times. It makes them among the leading eco-friendly options for local moves.

Made from sturdy plastic, reusable crates and boxes are the ideal solutions if you’re moving to a new address in the same city or some miles out of town. Some companies drop off these boxes at your current residence and pick them up after moving, while others require you to pick and return them after use.

Use Paper Over Plastic Tape

For an eco-friendly move, ensure to avoid bubble wrap as much as possible. Instead, opt for paper tape since it’s usually biodegradable, making it a planet-friendly option.

Regardless of the type of tape you use, don’t worry about peeling it off the boxes if they’re recyclable. Since cardboards get soaked in water during the recycling procedure, any tape will lift easily, float on the top of the slurry, and later be removed effortlessly by machines or workers.

Conclusion

Many reasons lead to moving – from looking for a place with adequate space to cheaper houses to moving to your own home. Some people even move to be close to their loved ones. Unfortunately, due to most people moving from time to time, they leave their carbon footprint on mother nature. This is so because most people aren’t used to recycling packaging materials, donating what they no longer use, or being cautious about their fuel. For this reason, more non-biodegradable items and packaging materials end up in the trash.

However, moving doesn’t always have to be eco-unfriendly. If you’re planning on moving, take the first step of making it eco-friendly. The tips mentioned in this article will guide you on things you need to know to ensure an eco-friendly move.