5 Tips For Finding A Trusted Medical Alert Company

1. Consider your budget

When looking for a medical alert company, it is essential to consider your budget. Without a well-planned budget, you are likely to get overcharged, or conversely, you might find an affordable company that does not offer the services you require. Medical alert companies have different pricing systems, with various monthly, quarterly, or annual subscriptions. It is essential to check out each offer provided since they may vary in pricing, and often the longer subscription period offers better value for money. Additionally, some companies will offer monitoring equipment on lease, while others will require you to buy them outright before registration. Buying equipment will carry a higher initial cost compared to leasing, which, conversely, will cost more in the long run. Further, with leases, you will be required to return the equipment after your subscription’s expiry, which could result in fines if the equipment is lost or damaged. It is also important to look out for any discounts that could cut down the cost of your subscription.

2. Consider your preferences

Choosing a medical alert system for your use or a loved one will require you to check out how comfortable it will feel wearing the device. Some users will prefer devices on their bodies, either on the wrist, neck, or waist. Others will prefer less bulky and invisible devices, only those that require a small device on their person. Medical alert devices come in various configurations; some are best suited for home use while others allow mobility. Most home-use systems are used similarly, getting worn around the wrist or neck. Mobile systems, however, give users more freedom, with the possibility of more discretion. In these cases, the main unit of the device can get stored in a bag, while a smaller device can get worn on the neck or wrist.

3. Check the company’s reputation.

A company’s reputation will also help you identify the best medical alert service on the market. Usually, all companies offer former customers an avenue to provide feedback after getting a service. These customers can give feedback either physically to the company’s physical address or online through various online forums. Online reviews are the best way to gauge a medical alert company’s reputation since most reviews are done anonymously, giving customers a chance to be completely honest with their reviews. You can learn what your company of interest does well and its shortcomings through these reviews. You can also use these reviews to gauge whether the company is a good fit for you and your preferences. Reviews will also help you compare different companies through a wider scope, and you can even find one whose reputation is high and most likely to offer you high-quality service. SFGate offers customers a well-articulated list of reviews from users of various medical alert systems, which can help you identify your ideal company.

4. Check the company’s transparency.

A good medical alert company will be discreet with their customers regarding services offered and fees payable from the onset of the relationship. Look for a company that gives full details regarding all aspects of the contract they offer you, including terms and conditions, fees, and return policies. Such companies will also be upfront about any extra fees expected during the contract duration, including any expected changes to the terms and conditions or fees. Transparent companies will also be honest about discounts or free trials available to new customers, which will help you gauge the quality of services offered before committing to a long-term agreement. A reputable company will also provide a reliable return policy without hidden charges. With such a company, you can cancel your subscription and return their equipment without any hassle, provided all equipment is in good condition as was initially given.

5. Check the options offered.

The type of device chosen will also affect the type of options available. Various devices offer different optional features, which suit different needs. For instance, some devices offer services like fall detection, reminders to take medication, and alerts to caregivers. Fall detection options are crucial for older adults, especially because they are at a higher risk of falling. Fall detection is a life-saving option if the elder is unable to signal that they are down and injured. Some medical alert devices will offer clients an option to get reminders to take their medication at specific times, ensuring that they never forget to take a dose. Other devices offer tracking services that make it easy to monitor the wearer’s state remotely. Caregivers can use these features to monitor older adults to check whether their monitoring devices are properly functioning and whether they have left their places of residence.